Here’s a perfect example of the type of candidate the media refuse to cover honestly. She’s actually a leading Democrat candidate for Governor of Wisconsin, and some of her positions include attacking the wealthy (even self-hating rich liberals are a big part of her base), abolishing ICE and defunding the police, whom she claims “exist to uphold white supremacy.”

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MSNOW might describe her as a moderate, but she’s only moderate compared to the people on MSNOW.

Another way that leftist media outlets misinform their customers is by making false associations. For instance, the Socialist News Media posted a story headlined, “Under a socialist mayor, New York City has reported its fewest shootings and murders in recent history.”

Problem: The drop in shootings and murders is the result of a program by the police commissioner that started before Zohran “Defund the Police” Mamdani even became Mayor. If there’s any drop in shootings after a couple of years of his rule, it will be purely because nobody can afford bullets anymore.