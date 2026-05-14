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DBB's avatar
DBB
4h

I wonder if he could be tried in the International Court for funding a worldwide epidemic that killed millions of people?

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Dan'l Le_Sage's avatar
Dan'l Le_Sage
4hEdited

He should be serving Live In prison , in my opinion the death penalty is most appropriate

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