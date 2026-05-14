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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

Trump in China: President Trump, his top officials and the CEOs of about two dozen major American companies are in China for a summit with President Xi Jinping. This is Fox News’ link to continually updated news on the visit.

Trump and his guests received a lavish welcome full of pomp and pageantry, with China putting on the dog (make your own Chinese food joke), including columns of soldiers marching by in review in perfect, robotic steps. If soldiers actually marched into war like the Rockettes, it might have been downright intimidating.

You can watch the welcoming ceremony here.

Both sides have things to gain, with China getting to put on a big display in front of the world, projecting the image of a major player on par with the US. Trump wants China to cooperate in getting Iran to give up its nuclear program and to open up China to American companies.

Trump laid on the “diplomacy,” telling Xi, “You’re a great leader. I say it to everybody. You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth.” Referring to his delegation of business billionaires, Trump said they “look forward to trade and doing business,” and these talks could be the “biggest summit ever.”

After a 2-1/2- hour meeting, Trump said it was a “great” meeting and he invited Xi to visit the White House on September 24th (too bad we don’t have a ballroom.) They discussed getting US products into China, China stopping the smuggling of fentanyl precursors and China buying US oil. Both also agreed on two points about Iran: The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

But Xi also reportedly warned Trump that if the issue of Taiwan is not “handled properly,” the two countries “will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

Trump had also promised the family of Pastor Ezra Jin that he would bring up Jin’s imprisonment in China as part of a crackdown on Christians when he spoke with XI. More details at the link.

China is trying to promote the idea that China and the US aren’t enemies, just competitors. Xi said the nations should be “Partners, not rivals.” But this comes amid claims that China is secretly helping Iran rebuild its missile and drone capabilities. Sen. Lindsay Graham told Sean Hannity, “I’m going to judge this summit by what China does. Xi could pick up the phone and end the Russia-Ukraine war. He could pick up the phone and end the Iran conflict, if he chose to.” He added that the “only thing China respects is strength. So when this is over, if they’re still doing the same thing with Iran and Russia and we don’t punish China, we’ve made a mistake.”

Also giving new meaning to the phrase “Trust, but verify”: All of the Administration officials’ cell phones and personal devices are under “digital lockdown” to avoid possible Chinese tech spying.

Whenever a headline reads, “GOP Senator Sides with Democrats Against Fellow Republicans,” there are a few names that immediately spring to mind, like Lisa Murkowski or Susan Collins. One lesser-known member of a group dubbed “the four squishiest Republicans” is Utah Sen. John Curtis, who replaced Mitt Romney in more ways than one. But he might soon be departing.

Politico reports that Curtis doesn’t like the “polarized” atmosphere in Washington (that’s when you actually take a side on an issue) and is exploring resigning after just 16 months to run for Governor of Utah. Matt Vespa at Townhall has more.

Matt also expresses what’s likely a common hope among conservatives: that Curtis will run for Governor and give the Party “one less headache” in Washington.

RELATED: Speaking of Republicans who are more often voting on the (D) side of the ballot, the inimitable Kurt Schlichter makes his case for getting rid of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in next week’s primary.

FYI: Kurt’s disapproval isn’t Massie’s only problem.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s preemptive Biden autopen pardon and the just-passed statute of limitations, several Republican Senators are demanding he be indicted following Wednesday’s testimony presented by longtime Fauci pursuer, Sen. Rand Paul.

Among other bombshells, CIA whistleblower James Erdman III, a 20-year CIA veteran, testified that the Biden Administration buried intelligence analysis finding that the most likely origin of the COVID 19 pandemic was a lab leak. According to Erdman, CIA scientific analysts concluded multiple times between 2021 and 2023 that a lab leak was the most likely COVID origin, yet that never shaped the official narrative or made the intelligence report, and Congress was never told. (Although you’d have to be bat-soup crazy not to have suspected it.)

Erdman also accused Fauci of interfering behind the scenes to get the CIA and FBI to change their assessment of the lab leak origin and trying to cover it up because he had helped fund the Wuhan lab and supported and funded gain-of-function research on viruses. The same people who allegedly caused the pandemic were in charge of investigating the cause of the pandemic.

Naturally, the CIA attacked the hearing as “dishonest political theater” and impugned the motives of the witness without actually refuting his allegations. The Democrats on the committee took the easier way out: They simply refused to show up at all. We suspect they’re working from home until this particular epidemic of inconvenient truth telling blows over.

Video Of The Day! Spencer Pratt continues to surge in the L.A. mayoral polls (and is releasing some of the best campaign ads ever, including an AI-generated “Star Wars” parody with Gavin Newsom as the Emperor and Mayor Karen Bass as Darth Vader plotting new ways to destroy the state once and for all. You can watch it here.

“I felt a great disturbance in the Force...as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. They were Pacific Palisades home owners.”

However, this article makes the argument that the Pacific Palisades fire was actually the best thing that has happened for Bass’ political career. Because that was so catastrophic, it’s taking the focus off of all the other catastrophes caused by Bass’ policies, which are helpfully listed at the link.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city had closed its budget deficit and would not need to impose the property tax that’s sending people fleeing. But it turned out this was done by getting bailed out with another $4 billion from Gov. Kathy Hochul, which means the taxpayers still covered it, just out of a different pocket (we have a feeling that getting a financial bailout from a mother figure is the only financial move Mamdani has experience with.)

Mamdani also boasted that he did it without cutting services. Which is true only if you don’t count the services he cut, which include delaying pension payments and cutting veterans’ services, such as parades.

Say what you will about Internet influencer socialists, but they’re a lot more efficient than the older kind. It took Mamdani less than five months to run out of other people’s money.

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