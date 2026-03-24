Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller dies; Trump criticized over bitter remark: As you no doubt read here or heard over the weekend, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81. He’d been in frail health for a number of years, quietly living in a memory care facility, and reportedly had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in the summer of 2021.

Mueller was best known as the former Department of Justice official who was tasked for 22 months to investigate Russia’s supposed involvement in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Donald Trump’s first term. Prior to that, Mueller had led the DOJ for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Mueller’s team investigated for nearly two years and concluded without finding evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But lives were ruined, as we detail below. Read more—→

Election fraud round-up: more is uncovered all the time: A few days ago, we did an update on what we know about China gaining access to American voter registration data prior to the 2020 election. Since then, investigative reporter John Solomon has elaborated on this in an interview with Glenn Beck.

“We’re finally finding out,” he said. “Congress had no idea; the President had no idea; the American people had no idea.” (Note: We’re not sure that’s quite true. China’s involvement might now be known, but the basic story has been out there, just not confirmed. Even Solomon noted later in this same interview that Just The News reported last June about FBI Director Kash Patel releasing documentary evidence about China sending tens of thousands of fake drivers’ licenses into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to be distributed around the country, presumably for those names to be registered to vote and to “vote” for Biden in 2020.)Read more —→

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After President Trump delayed destroying Iran’s power generating facilities for five days, Reuters reported that direct talks on ending the war could be held in Islamabad this week. Fox reports that “Iran has downplayed reports of ‘very good’ talks’” (as President Trump put it), “but has not ruled out negotiations in the coming days.” Our translation: They’re still acting like tough guys, but Trump is throwing them a life preserver. They’d better take it before he decides to throw them an anvil with a bomb strapped to it instead.

Even Russia is urging Iran to take the diplomatic off-ramp from oblivion that they’re being offered.

Iran named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Pardon us if we don’t bother to learn this one’s name until it’s apparent that he’ll still be alive by Wednesday.

Lebanon, which has long been the base of Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, is the latest Muslim nation to get fed up with Iran’s blind attacks on its neighbors. Lebanon isn’t shutting down Iran’s embassy, but they declared Iran’s ambassador persona non grata and ordered him out of the country by Sunday.

The investigation of the deadly collision of an Air Canada jet with a firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport is still under investigation. Early indications are that it was a human error by an air traffic controller who okayed the truck to cross the tarmac and realized too late that the plane was landing. Fox News has a page for continuously updated bulletins, including the story of a flight attendant who survived being ejected from the plane in what her family is calling a “total miracle.”

On Monday, the Senate voted 54-45 to confirm MarkWayne Mullin as the new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Two Democrats, Sens. John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich, voted to confirm Mullin, while Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has a personal beef with Mullin over his comments about a physical assault on Paul, voted “no” with all the other Democrats.

While the DHS has a new head, it still has no funding because this is the 39th day of the Dems holding American security hostage in wartime to try to force Republicans to defund ICE.

It’s an especially bad day for that behavior for two reasons:

1. As Democrats were demonizing ICE for arresting and deporting illegal alien criminals, news came that Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman, 18, had been shot to death while walking along Lake Michigan, allegedly by a Venezuelan national who had no business even being here.

In a staggering display of hypocrisy, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has fought ICE and Trump tooth and nail to shield illegal aliens from being removed, tried to blame Trump for her death. His office released a statement reading, “The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts.”

Critics called it a perfect illustration of the Democrats today: Create a problem, blame it on Republicans who are trying to fix it, accuse their opponents of politicizing something they rabidly politicized, and then demand more government money for their bureaucracy.

Adding insult to injury, the statement also read, “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman… Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Why would they expect that, when Pritzker protects illegal alien criminals from arrest and wouldn’t even comment on whether “sanctuary city” Chicago will comply with an ICE detainer to turn over the alleged murderer? He may claim to “expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” but experience suggests that he’ll actually be coddled and protected. That IS the fullest extent of the law that criminal illegal aliens face in Chicago.

Giving Pritzker a run for the title of Worst Politician in Illinois was Chicago alderwoman Maria Hadden, who implied that Gorman shared some blame by being in the “wrong place at the wrong time” and she may have “startled” the person who shot and killed her.

To be fair, you could argue that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time: in a place that elects criminal-protecting idiots to political office.

2. And the other reason that Monday was a bad day for Democrats to slam ICE: that’s when President Trump sent ICE agents to airports to fill in for the TSA agents that the Democrats refuse to pay, which caused long lines and massive travel problems for Americans. Democrats hysterically predicted that the ICE agents would abduct, beat and even kill Americans. Sample quote from Sen. Cory Booker: “He takes the agency bursting into schools and churches and bringing them to our airports!! Under the lie it will help!! It’s an OUTRAGE.”

In reality, the ICE agents politely and efficiently went about their screening work, and air travelers marveled at how the lines Democrats had created vanished. Even CNN reporter Ryan Young admitted that the reduction in wait times at the Atlanta airport was “fantastic.”

The only problems some people encountered were from loud and obnoxious anti-ICE protesters.

There was also a giant faceplant when video went viral of an ICE arrest at the San Francisco Airport. Leftists had a meltdown, including many Democrat politicians, who rushed to social media to accuse ICE of “kidnapping” and terrorizing an American citizen and her daughter instead of doing their TSA duties.

Factcheck: They were actually illegal aliens from Guatemala who’d had a final removal order against them from an immigration judge since 2019. And it was a planned ICE arrest on Sunday, a day before ICE began working TSA duty. Other than that, they got it right.

In case you need reminding: Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy told MSNBC that “the people we care about most” are “the undocumented Americans that are in this country.”

Fun fact: They’re NOT Americans.

These two stories from Europe are chilling examples of how governments there are trampling on religious and parental rights. We can’t help feeling that the rulings would be very different if the parents involved were Muslim migrants.

Last week, the FBI raided a Hollywood mansion and arrested 11 suspects, including an Iranian and Azerbaijani national, in an alleged $17.4 million fraud scheme. They are believed to have stolen the identities of elderly homeowners, taken out mortgages in their names, and pocketed the cash.

There was a massive explosion and fire at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday. Thank God there were no injuries reported. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, so be watching for more as it becomes known.

Bill Cosby was let out of prison, but he’s not out of the woods: On Monday, a civil jury in California ordered him to pay $59 million in damages to a woman who claims he drugged and raped her in 1972. Full disturbing details at the link. His attorneys said her allegations rested on speculation and assumption, and she “freely admits that she has no idea what happened” (wonder why that is?) They say they’ll appeal.

The New York Post reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent nearly $19,000 in campaign funds on a psychiatrist known for his controversial ketamine therapy – that’s the horse tranquilizer taken by the late “Friends” star, Matthew Perry. As noted at the link, AOC has a history of pushing to legalize marijuana and use tax money to study psychedelic drugs such as magic mushrooms.

While we’d normally think it was a good thing for AOC to seek psychiatric counseling (maybe she could be cured of her delusional belief in socialism), we don’t think Congress members should be using psychedelic drugs. Although if her constituents were using them, that would explain a lot.

Ed Driscoll at Instapundit has news about the panicked rush among liberals to remove statues of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez and rename streets and schools named after him because accusations of sexual abuse recently surfaced.

Those who joined in cancel culture hysteria a few years ago are now learning that when you release a rabid dog on society, it eventually turns and bites you. This is inspiring some great responses from the right, though. For instance, there’s a petition in San Francisco to rename Cesar Chavez Street after Chuck Norris (where do we sign?)

Also, someone made this great observation on X: Why have California Democrats spent years and still not laid a foot of track for their bullet train, but they can take down every statue of Cesar Chavez in one weekend?

RELATED: In a sign of returning sanity as welcome as the return of spring, on Sunday, President Trump had a new statue of Christopher Columbus installed on the White House grounds. It’s made from a statue of Columbus that leftist protesters toppled and broke in Baltimore in 2020.

To those who claim that Columbus statues are offensive to some cultures, the response might be, “Which cultures?” The statue at the White House was commissioned by the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian-American Organizations, whose president said, “Columbus statues have long stood as symbols of pride and cultural identity for more than 18 million Americans of Italian descent. For over a century, Columbus’s legacy helped Italian immigrants navigate prejudice and hardship, serving as a source of unity and belonging as they built new lives in this country.

“Columbus Day itself emerged in the aftermath of the 1891 New Orleans lynching, when 11 Italian immigrants were killed by a mob of thousands, an event that prompted a national effort to promote the acceptance and assimilation of Italian Americans. This history remains central to why these monuments matter.”

In short, if you criticize that statue, you’re a bigot who sides with lynchings.

And in case you missed it, researchers studying the DNA of 5500-year-old human remains in Colombia found bacteria related to syphilis. It strongly suggests that the STD was circulating in the Americas long before Columbus and the Europeans who’ve been blamed for it ever arrived. So there’s another reason that radical left protesters shouldn’t be attacking Columbia: he’s not to blame for their STDs.

A shocking reminder of why Al-Jazeera may be a more reliable source of information on Hamas than Wikipedia.

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court, ruling that a Vermont state police sergeant does have qualified immunity against a lawsuit by a protester who claimed she was injured physically and psychologically when he used a wristlock to remove her from a sit-in at the state Capitol. The officer followed proper procedure, warning her that he would have to remove her physically if she didn’t leave, and she refused and dug in. Maybe she could sue her parents for making her that stupid.

Meme of the Day! Hat tip to Prof. Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit for catching this meme that reminds us of all the stickers of Joe Biden that used to adorn gas pumps when it was around $5 a gallon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. - Jeremiah 33:3

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