Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 9 minutes.

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The ceasefire extension (sort of) continues, as President Trump waits for Iran to figure out who’s running their government and submit a “unified proposal” to continue peace talks in Pakistan. The extension helped the stock market hit a new record high on Wednesday. But there are economic concerns due to the backup of cargo traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and European airlines that are low on jet fuel having to cancel a number of flights.

President Trump announced that after he told Iran that it would be a great start to negotiations for them to release eight women tied to anti-government protests that they had planned to execute, the executions were canceled and four of the women have been released so far. Iran denied that the women faced executions and said those still being held would at most face imprisonment.

How comforting. We hope that the leftist American women who are protesting Trump and chanting support for Iran will take note of this story and realize that it’s Trump who’s standing up to protect women and that if they did in Iran what they’re doing here, they would be imprisoned or executed. We hope they’ll realize that, but we won’t hold our breath.

Israel and Lebanon will be holding peace talks today in Washington, DC, mediated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was asked to join the talks for “broader, routine consultations.” We assume also because they wanted someone who was an expert communicator and mediator and whom both sides trusted.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Huckabee’s return to DC inspired some media outlets to run with a false report that he had been recalled as Ambassador. No, he’s doing his job as Ambassador.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was departing immediately. Current Under Secretary Hung Cao will assume the role of Acting Secretary of the Navy.

While it wasn’t clear whether Phelan retired or was fired, some unnamed sources said he was fired. The media will likely turn this into a “Trump causes chaos!” story, but since most of them have never been in the military and don’t know anyone who has, we defer on these matters to Kurt Schlichter, a great writer and former commander. He’s written about how in war time, Presidents shuffle through generals until they find someone who can complete the mission. It’s just how things happen in real warfare, and is not unusual or unprecedented. He even noted a famous example: How many generals did Lincoln replace before he finally found Ulysses S. Grant?

In a series of late-night votes, Senate Republicans cut Democrats out entirely and adopted a budget resolution that would fund ICE and the Border Patrol through 2028 with none of the reforms and restrictions the Democrats demanded when they shut down the DHS. Only “Republicans” Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul voted with the Democrats against it. This is a budget reconciliation plan that needs only a simple majority to pass, which blocks the Democrats from filibustering it. The Republicans want to lock in funding in case the Dems win back the majority and try to cut off funds for border security and immigration enforcement.

More details at these links.

Chuck Schumer protested, “America is crying out for relief from high costs, and you’re here adding $140 billion to an agency that nobody — two groups — Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country.” (Editor’s Note: We respect ICE and the Border Patrol greatly. We don’t respect Chuck Schumer, though, and snicker at the thought that he cares about affordability or wasting taxpayers’ money.)

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso told ICE and the Border Patrol that they aren’t the problem, “Democrats are...Today’s Democrats are a rogue and radical party. You deserve better than reckless Democrat hostage-taking. You deserve the tools and support from Congress necessary to carry out the mission Congress has given you. Our country depends on you.”

Ciaramella had help as fake impeachment “whistleblower”; declassified documents identify “Witness 2”:

By Laura Ainsworth

Most Deep State stories these days have given us the sensation of déjà vu, with newly declassified documents simply confirming allegations that were made, oh, sometime within the past decade. As you know, the same names keep turning up over and over: Brennan, Clinton, Obama, Comey and even many of the relatively minor, mid-level players. But this time, in a story related to Trump’s first phony impeachment in 2019, there’s a new name, that of someone we’ve never heard of.

“Witness 2,” who apparently helped fake whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, was also tied to then-FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and the ICA (Intelligence Community Assessment) on elected Russian interference in the 2016 election. Wilde, as “Witness 2,” told investigators he’d been assisting the so-called whistleblower with making his (made-up, hearsay) disclosures, and also admitted to having a connection to Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who was fired in 2019 for his misbehavior while helping lead the discredited Russia collusion probe.

This individual has been identified as Gavin Wilde.

Wilde told investigators that he’d worked on the Intel Community Assessment (ICA) of Russia’s involvement in our 2016 election, which was focused on showing that Russia had been determined to help Trump win (never mind the facts).

Wilde’s name might be unfamiliar --- it was to us --- but apparently he made the rounds of certain podcast circles warning of “MAGA conspiracy theories” and has written articles suggesting that President Trump was spewing Russian propaganda. We tend not to waste our time with such TDS-infused writings, given that they themselves are propaganda.

As Just the News has confirmed, “Wilde is the unnamed ‘Witness 2’ identified in the Ukraine impeachment documents released this month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The 2019 claims by Witness 2 were critical in helping the intelligence community watchdog push the whistleblower’s complaint forward, and his Russiagate-linked biases were concealed from House investigators during the impeachment saga.”

Wilde, who has been retired from government since 2021, “played critical roles inside the intelligence community in furthering the now discredited claims that Vladimir Putin helped Trump win the 2016 election,” Just the News reports, “and he pushed claims that Trump later improperly tried to extort Ukraine’s president to investigate the Biden family.”

So, why are we just now hearing about this guy? Wilde apparently played an important role in Trump’s first sham impeachment, helping the Intel Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson push the “whistleblower’s” complaint forward, and his Russiagate-linked biases were concealed from House investigators while the impeachment process was going on.

After Wilde left the government, he wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations in 2022 that “during the 2016 and 2020 elections, Ukraine was a key theme of Russia’s interference activities. Numerous Kremlin operatives had ties to Ukraine or to past Russian interference in Ukraine […] Members of Congress and President Trump himself parroted these narratives.”

If we subscribed to ROLLING STONE --- nope, life’s too short to spend it reading about politics from the point of view of socialist music writers --- we’d no doubt be at least somewhat familiar with Wilde, because they quoted him. The magazine reported in 2024 that he said “he’s concerned that the MAGA conspiracy theories and the policies they inspire could have a chilling effect on American intelligence and foreign policy going forward.” Good grief.

On his official complaint form, Wilde wrote this: “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference with a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. elections. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country --- Ukraine --- to investigate one of the President’s main political rivals, former Vice President Biden. The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr seems to be involved as well. I am deeply concerned that the actions I have become aware of constitute ‘a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order, [but does not include] differences of opinions concerning public policy matters.”

Notice that just as with original “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, we’re getting secondhand information out of Wilde. He didn’t personally witness what he’s talking about but received accounts “from multiple U.S. Government officials.” Gosh, isn’t reliance on leaky government officials the reason why The New York Times and Washington Post get things wrong so much of the time?

Wilde also attached a “Statement of Urgent Concern” that relied on what he’d “learned” about “this abuse of power.” (Um, hearsay.) As he said, “I also provide additional information about why I was in a unique position to hear multiple, interlocking accounts on this wrongdoing based on my role in that interagency.” (Again, HEARSAY.)

At the time of his interview, Wilde said he’d been a member of the NSC --- presumably the National Security Council, not National SCRABBLE Championship --- since September 2018, and that his home agency was the National Security Agency, where he worked for the Directorate of Intelligence and for the European and Russian Affairs Directorate. He has stated in online biographies that he “coordinated whole-of-government efforts to counter Russian malign influence efforts — including counterintelligence, cybersecurity, and election security initiatives.”

So, Wilde was an “ally and assistant” to Ciaramella. (According to these declassified memos, Wilde said he was helping Ciaramella out of “a moral and patriotic duty.” Right.) As Just the News reports, “Witness 2” was referenced nearly a hundred times in IG Atkinson’s newly declassified interrogation by the House Intelligence Committee. And this sentence is key: “The declassified memos also recounted that ‘one of the jobs Witness 2 is engaged in is TO SECURE THE ELECTION IN 2020’ [emphasis ours].”

Always remember, that presidential election is what all of this was about. So, if the DOJ does come through with its grand conspiracy case, one would assume that both this whistleblower and his whistleblower-assistant would surely be cited for being a big part of that conspiracy.

Wilde is currently listed as working for three organizations: the Carnegie Endowment (where Ciaramella works as well), Defense Priorities, and the Alperovitch Institute, but he reportedly didn’t respond to messages sent by Just the News to any of those entities. It seems he’s what you might call out of pocket.

Be sure, when you have time, to read the full report at Just the News, which has much more detail on the involvement of “Witness 2” and the backgrounds of both Wilde and Ciaramella. In the meantime, this stood out as one of the most important points from the story: “Witness 2’s potential biases — including his involvement with the ICA and, presumably, his prior affiliation with Strzok — were recorded in interview notes by the inspector general’s team in 2019, but WERE REDACTED AND HIDDEN FROM CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATORS [emphasis ours].”

Indications of Ciaramella’s anti-Trump biases were redacted as well. Oh, and we now find from these documents that even though Wilde supposedly helped Ciaramella because of his feelings of morality and patriotism, he had to admit under questioning that he hadn’t read the transcript of Trump’s phone call, either.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post’s afternoon update.