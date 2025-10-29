Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

In today's edition we discuss the government shutdown, positive news from President Trump's trip to South Korea, Bill Gates's latest comments on climate change and much more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.

Mark 9:23 KJV

HURRICANE MELISSA

Hurricane Melissa caused widespread devastation in Jamaica, and as of this writing early on Wednesday morning, is slamming Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. It has killed at least seven people across the Caribbean so far and set several records, including the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Atlantic and the strongest this late in the hurricane season.

Thousands of people in Jamaica took refuge in emergency shelters, including a number of American tourists who were stranded there. They’re now emerging, but about a third of Jamaica is still without power. NBC News has a page with continually updated news on the storm.

As always, Samaritan’s Purse will be among the first on the scene to offer aid, and if you’d like to help, you can learn more and donate at their website.

NEW: INVESTIGATIONS

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump continued the final leg of his Asian tour last night with a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae‑myung. He’s working on a new trade deal that aims for $350 billion in South Korean investments in the US. He told reporters that they did reach a deal, but didn’t give details. Earlier, he’d told reporters that he was willing to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He said, “I’d love to meet with him if he’d like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him, he liked me.” He also told South Korean leaders, “You have a neighbor that hasn’t been as nice as they could be, and I think they will be. I know Kim Jong Un very well, and I think things will work out very well.” Liberal pundits’ heads exploding in 3...2...1.

Trump was also caught on a hot mic at the dinner saying that he expected his meeting tomorrow with China’s President Xi Jinping to last three or four hours, and predicted, “We’re going to have something that’s going to be very, very satisfactory to China and to us.” A Chinese spokesman told the press, “We are willing to make joint efforts with the U.S. side to work for positive outcomes of this meeting, which will provide new guidance and impetus for the stable development of bilateral relations.”

See, that’s how real diplomats talk: Lots of words, zero meaning.

Flare-up: Both Israel and Hamas say that the ceasefire is holding, despite a flare-up of attacks this week. Hamas launched an ambush from one of their tunnels that killed an IDF soldier, and they attempted to fool Israel by returning remains that were not those of an Israel hostage. Israel retaliated with air strikes on “over 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.” But Israel said the ceasefire had resumed as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, any hopes for peaceful coexistence took a hit from a new poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. Not only did it find that 53% of Palestinians support Hamas’ barbaric October 7th attack on Israelis (59% in the West Bank), 86% said they didn’t believe Hamas committed the atrocities. This despite the terrorists wearing cameras and streaming their atrocities live on the Internet. Only 10% believed Hamas really did it. The poll also showed 60% approval of Hamas’ performance in the war that they started and that destroyed the Palestinians’ homes, as well as strong support for Hamas in any future elections.

These results were described as “shocking” by people who obviously haven’t been paying attention for the last few decades.

Blocked: Five Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to block President Trump’s tariffs on Brazil by 52-48. This story tells who they are and why they turned on Trump. You could probably guess which Senators they are.

But honestly, the effect of the vote is meaningless. The resolution still has to pass the House, which it won’t, but even if it did, Trump would veto it. We suppose the Senate must not have anything better to do with its time, what with the government being shut down and all.

COMMENT OF THE DAY

From opaobie:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ronald Reagan imposed tariffs on Japan to protect our semiconductor industry and to protect Harley Davidson Motorcycles from unfair trade practices. Donald Trump is doing the same thing today. Reagan was not a fan of tariffs in general because they could lead to trade wars, but like every other tool in the tool box, the right tool for the job is indispensable. I look at across the board tariffs like locks on a canal. They adjust the height of the vessel passing through them from the height of the side it is leaving to match the height of the side it is exiting into.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEWS

Photo credit: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper© Thomson Reuters

Tuesday, Senate Democrats voted for the 13th time against a GOP continuing resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels. The vote was 54-45, with 60 votes needed to overcome the Democrats’ filibuster.

Only three Democrats voted to end the shutdown, including Sen. John Fetterman. He blasted his party for playing chicken with SNAP and WIC benefits for 42 million struggling Americans, writing on X, “I reject a political gamble that exposes a vulnerable constituency to widespread deprivation and chaos.” He also wrote that he chose his country over his party, and hungry Americans and paying our military, Capitol Police and federal workers over party. No wonder the other Democrats want to throw him out of the party.

That last story reports that Democrat officials like Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are suing President Trump to make him fund SNAP benefits, which the White House says it cannot do because the Democrats shut down the government. Maybe the Democrats can go sue themselves, or something that sounds kind of like that.

Even some of the Democrats’ biggest supporters are starting to see this shutdown as a major blunder by Chuck Schumer to appease his far-left base. Polls show fewer Americans believing the Dems’ claim that Republicans are to blame for the shutdown (did it really take them 13 votes to figure that out?) The nation’s largest labor union, the American Federation of Government Employees (we’ll talk some other time about why that’s the largest labor union in America), called on the Dems to end the shutdown. And now, even CNN is signaling that the shutdown is a disaster for Democrats.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said the shutdown has “backfired spectacularly” on Schumer and the Democrats, with polls showing that since it began, the approval rating of Republicans is up by two points, and that of Congressional Republicans is up by five points. And that’s not just among the GOP base. Approval of Congressional Republicans is up by 8 points among Independents. Meanwhile, Democrats have the lowest polls on a generic midterm ballot under a Republican President in 20 years.

As Enten noted, the Democrats’ keeping the government shut down is making Republicans more popular, so what is their incentive to make big concessions to Democrats to reopen it?

CLIMATE NEWS

Yesterday, we wrote about a new study showing that damage to the ecosystem from wind turbines is much more extensive than previously thought, and an article by the Heartland Institute on how “climate catastrophism” is crumbling as more scientists admit that the apocalyptic predictions of climate alarmists are not in line with reality. But this could be the biggest sign yet of a sea change in the field of climate alarmism, and we don’t mean the seas have started boiling:

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, one of the biggest funders and propagators of climate doomsaying, wrote a memo conceding that “Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

That isn’t much of a concession, but for the crowd that’s been shouting, “We’re all going to die in 10 years!” for 50 years, it’s massive.

Gates went on to say that “climate activists “should measure success by our impact on human welfare more than our impact on the global temperature.” We draw two conclusions from that: (1.) they realize that we’ve all wised up to the fact that the trillions of dollars green politicians have blown are having no impact on the global temperature; and (2.) The true zealots have never had any concern at all about the impact of their policies on human welfare. They couldn’t have been clearer that they consider humans to be a pestilence and would prefer there be no humans at all on Earth. They wanted as many of us to die as possible (we always reply, “You first”), and any survivors to live in caves with no heat or electricity.

It’s good to know that Bill Gates has finally noticed that some of the people on his side have become radical wackos and it’s time to dial it back. Or maybe he just realized that people living in caves with no electricity wouldn’t have computers and therefore no need to buy software. Whatever the reason, we’re happy he’s come to his senses, at least on this issue. Now, we need to have a long talk with him about some of the other crazy stuff he’s been doing lately, from turning mosquitoes into “flying syringes” to calling for a new God for the AI age to giving $50 million to Kamala Harris’ campaign. We’ll let you decide which one of those is the craziest.

U.S. POLITICS

Today’s Zohran Mamdani Updates: A resurfaced 2013 interview with Mamdani’s mother proves that the nut doesn’t fall far from the nut tree, and that tree is definitely not planted in American soil.

Jon Stewart fawned over Mamdani, offensively comparing him to baseball and civil rights hero Jackie Robinson. That might not help Mamdani’s campaign, but it just might end Stewart’s career.

And here’s the kind of vile stuff Mamdami says when he thinks he’s talking to fellow socialists and anti-Semites rather than putting on a fake smile for the TV cameras and useful idiots like Jon Stewart, who did we mention is Jewish?

