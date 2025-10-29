The Huckabee Post

Steven J Fuller
3h

Quote from Sir Winston Churchill this date 1941 - (Republican Senators +3) "Never, never, never give in—never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy. In nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense."

Gloria Walsh
2h

"...Democrat officials like Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are suing President Trump to make him fund SNAP benefits..." Okay this insanity needs to be exposed for what it is. Why is this idiot suing President Trump? There are three, count them, three branches in the federal government: Legislative, Executive, and Judicial. Here's what each does:

"Legislative Branch

Function: Makes laws.

Key figures: Congress, which is made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Executive Branch

Function: Carries out and enforces laws.

Key figures: The President, Vice President, and the Cabinet.

Judicial Branch

Function: Evaluates laws to ensure they are constitutional.

Key figures: The Supreme Court and other federal courts"

So, according to this, President Trump is part of the Executive Branch. That said, he has nothing to do with the current shutdown. The current shutdown has been orchestrated by the Legislative Branch and specifically by the Democrats. I cannot believe how ignorant these people are. It would be better if they said nothing than to continually open their mouths and be exposed for stupid as they are! Then on the other hand, maybe it is a positive so that the American Voter can begin to realize just how ridiculous this whole "dog and pony" show is! How sad that in positions such as an AG, the person in charge doesn't know anything about how our government is organized! That begs the question, does this ignorance carry over into other areas? Well, of course it does!

