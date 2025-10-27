Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition is packed with news about the government shutdown, the White House renovation, the J6 Pipe Bomb story and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.

Joshua 1:9 KJV

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Senate Democrats continue to keep the government shut down, and it’s starting to hurt. Some flights were delayed over the weekend due to stressed-out air traffic controllers calling in sick. It now appears that Democrat leaders hope that if they can keep the government shut down until November 1st, when open enrollment for Obamacare begins, people will be so shocked by the higher health insurance premiums without government subsidies that they’ll blame Republicans.

Reminder: It wasn’t Republicans who invented Obamacare, or who called the bill creating it “The Affordable Care Act.” Derek Hunter at Townhall.com also points out that the people taking the biggest hit and whom the Dems want to protect with subsidies aren’t the poor or lower middle class, whose premiums will rise by up to a few hundred dollars. They’re people earning $85,000 a year or more – or as Democrats call them, “the rich who don’t pay their fair share” -- who are facing big increases if the taxpayers don’t step in to subsidize their health care.

Meanwhile, even the union representing government workers, which is about as reliably pro-Democrat as an MSNBC host, called on the Democrats to vote for the GOP’s continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels and reopen it already.

INTERNATIONAL

Winning: Argentina’s President Javier Milei was smeared by the media as far-right, a fascist, and worst of all, Argentina’s Trump. He’s actually a populist libertarian whose free-market reforms slashed inflation, spending and government. His party just won a landslide victory in midterm legislative elections and he’s promising more such reforms.

Ed Driscoll at Instapundit has a good roundup of stories on the election and the media’s hysteria over Milei. It all seems very familiar. Let’s hope the surprise midterm landslide is also mirrored here.

You would think Canadians would know not to poke the bear: President Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports in retaliation for Canada’s government airing a deceptive ad using altered audio and video of President Reagan, making it appear that he didn’t support tariffs. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute also complained that the material was used and edited without permission and misrepresents what Reagan said.

To be fair, this is the full commentary by Reagan, and it doesn’t make him sound like much of a tariff fan.

President Trump is in Japan today to meet with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first woman PM in Japan’s history. He flew there after attending a regional summit in Malaysia. Here’s some info about what’s happening during this trip.

And to help cheer you up on a Monday, here’s a good way to kick off the week: Watching Trump do the “Trump Dance” with a group of traditional Malaysian dancers.

During “routine operations” on Sunday, both a US Navy fighter jet and a Navy helicopter went down in the South China Sea. All crew members were rescued. They were reportedly separate incidents, but the fact that they happened within half an hour of each other is raising suspicions. President Trump was on his way to Japan at the time. He shrugged it off as possibly caused by “bad fuel,” but he said, “We’re going to find out. Nothing to hide. We’ll find out.”

U.S. NEWS

Hurricane Melissa has been upgraded to a deadly Category 5 storm and is expected to hit Jamaica late Monday or early Tuesday. Please pray for all in its path and that it tracks away from the US coastline.

WHITE HOUSE RENOVATION

Whenever California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks, we expect him to emit hot gas, but he might actually have outdone himself in the stupidity department with his latest outburst. Swalwell took to social media to declare that every Democrat candidate for President in 2028 has to take a vow to demolish the new ballroom President Trump is building on “DAY ONE.”

To recap: He wants to use taxpayer money to demolish a much-needed White House event facility paid for by private donations, for no other reason than that he really, really, REALLY hates Donald Trump. The blowback was so massive that he quickly backtracked and, instead of demolishing the ballroom, demanded that the next Democrat President (God help us all) rename it after Barack Obama. That might be worth it, just so that everyone who meets Obama from now on could say, “You didn’t build that.”

Interestingly, even the Washington Post editorial board backed Trump’s move to build the new ballroom, calling it “absurd” that they have to rent big tents for events and make foreign leaders use port-a-potties. Other commentators pointed out that the tents are very expensive to rent, you can’t land helicopters near them, and they kill the grass.

The furor ramped up after it was revealed that the entire East Wing was demolished. Initial reports were that only the façade would be demolished for expansion, but Trump said that to do it properly, they had to take down the entire structure. It will be rebuilt and modernized. The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden was also removed.

It’s sad, but we tend to trust Donald Trump’s judgement on construction work more than Eric Swalwell’s. Or for that matter, any Democrat from California, where buildings get destroyed not on purpose but by incompetent policies, and never get rebuilt.

FYI: Many of the stories about this are leaving the false impression that the East Wing is the right side of the White House. It’s not: it was a separate building put up in 1902, then rebuilt in 1942. It was set off quite a way from the White House, down a long corridor called the East Colonnade; and it housed office space, including the First Lady’s office, a theater and a bomb shelter. A lawsuit has been filed against Trump for not going through the blizzard of paperwork that prevents anything from ever being built these days, but it’s unlikely to succeed because the White House is exempt from the law protecting historic buildings, and Presidents have the authority to make changes as they deem necessary.

Also, pardon our skepticism that so many Democrats have suddenly become devout historic preservationists after spending most of 2020 cheering on their nutjob base as they toppled and vandalized historic statues and monuments all over the nation. They seem to have forgotten that…or at least, they’d love it if we would forget it…

RELATED: Conservatives are having fun online mocking the Democrats’ faux despair at losing the deeply-beloved East Wing that nobody seemed to care about at all until Trump demolished it.

INVESTIGATIONS

Get ready for likely breakthrough in J6 pipe bomb case: There appears to be some movement at the FBI regarding the January 6 pipe bomb case. Last week, deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino asked the public for any information they might have relative to this, in the hope of turning up “the final missing puzzle piece,” as radio show host Vince Coglianese --- whose “Vince Show” replaced Bongino when Dan went to the FBI --- expressed it.

In the days, months and even years after the “discovery” of those pipe bombs near the DNC and RNC headquarters buildings, by amazing coincidence right at the time when the J6 rally started going out of control, there seemed to be astonishingly little curiosity about who had placed them there. Biden’s “Justice” Department put most of their resources behind tracking down every last person who had even been in the vicinity of the Capitol building on January 6 --- going so far as to target people who had simply flown into DC in the days preceding the rally --- yet they never seemed to get anywhere in the identification of that mysterious alleged bomber. That doesn’t even count the FBI resources used by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith to surveil U.S. Senators and members of Congress who had communication with the White House that day.

Read the Full Story→

