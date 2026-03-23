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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3hEdited

Of course the Democrats so-called don't care about the American people. They were never founded for that purpose - they were founded to defend enforce and advance the monied injustice of slavery and they were willing to launch the bloodiest war in this nation's history in order to maintain it.

Personally I think that the so-called DNC cannot be dealt with either they will be destroyed or America will ..... 🇺🇸

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Gloria Walsh's avatar
Gloria Walsh
2hEdited

"Sen. Richard “Stolen Valor” Blumenthal actually one-upped Jeffries’ derangement, declaring, “ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting and even killing.”

I have an idea. Suppose Blumenthal and the rest of the deranged DEMS get in an airport security line and test this preposterous statement out! (Oh that's right, they fly on private jets because they couldn't possibly be seen with us "ordinary" folk on a commercial flight.) If it goes the way he is imagining then the rest of us can cancel any flight plans we may have for the foreseeable future and save ourselves! These people are so far beyond pathetic I'm not sure what in this world they can be compared with! Enough you idiots!

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