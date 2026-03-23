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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Breaking News: New York’s LaGuardia Airport has been shut down until 2 p.m. today after an Air Canada Express jet from Montreal landed Sunday night and struck a fire truck on the runway. Recordings show an air traffic controller talking about a request for the truck to cross the tarmac, then frantically trying to stop the truck. Someone reportedly admitted that they “messed up.”

The jet was carrying four crew members and 72 passengers. Fox News reports that the pilot and co-pilot were killed and more than 39 passengers and crew members and two Airport Rescue and Firefighting officers were hospitalized. At least 32 have been released, but some suffered “serious injuries.” An investigation is underway. In the meantime, please pray for the injured and the victims’ families.

Here’s a link to continuing live bulletins from Fox News.

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On Saturday, President Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to cease attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz or he would order the military to destroy their power generating facilities, which he previously said he didn’t want to do because it would cripple the people’s ability to rebuild Iran. With the deadline looming, Trump announced early Monday morning on Truth Social that he had extended it because the U.S. has had “very good and productive conversations” with Iran that could lead to a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities.”

Trump continued, “Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

After President Trump called NATO nations “cowards” for refusing to help protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz, more than 20 nations finally agreed to take action. But it’s not clear whether Trump’s threats did it or they suddenly woke up to the terrifying realization that once again, Trump was right. This time, about Iran having the capability to strike nations thousands of miles away with ICBMs.

This, like Iran’s nuclear threat, was scoffed at by all the self-proclaimed “smartest people,” until this weekend, when Iran fired two missiles at Britain’s Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, 2500 miles away, or twice the distance that Iran claimed it was capable of reaching. Fortunately, one failed midflight and the US shot down the other.

But if Iran could reach Diego Garcia with an ICBM, then it could potentially reach London or Berlin – and imagine if they’d been able to build a nuclear warhead to put on it. Suddenly, all the arrogant idiots who scoffed at Trump’s reasons for attacking Iran look like…well, arrogant idiots.

A huge salute to The Australian newspaper. While many US media outlets have shamefully downplayed Iran’s slaughter of as many as 30,000 peaceful protesters, The Australian refused to sweep their sacrifice under the rug. They filled their front page with photos of the victims, headlined, “Their Voices Were Silenced With Bullets.” You can see it here.

It’s a horrifying thought, all those innocent, mostly young people, gunned down in the streets (or even in their hospital beds) just for demanding their freedom. All while protesters here cosplay as victims of dictatorship and swear solidarity with their murderers. That front page should be posted on every bulletin board on every college campus in America.

Photo credit: MSN.com

Despite unpaid TSA workers walking off the job and lines at airports stretching longer and longer; and despite the heightened threat of terrorism over Iran, Senate Democrats are still refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security as long as ICE is not blocked from doing its job of arresting and deporting illegal aliens. They told us they prioritized illegals over citizens, and give them credit, they’re by-gum sticking to it.

But the donkeys’ stubbornness has sparked two alternative solutions they probably didn’t see coming:

1. Their hated nemesis Elon Musk was so disgusted, he offered to pay the TSA agents himself. Imagine being so politically tonedeaf that you not only make life miserable for your own voters, but allow the person you’ve spent nearly two years demonizing to step up and fix the mess you deliberately created.

2. President Trump said if the Democrats won’t fund the TSA, he will dispatch ICE agents (who are funded through 2029 thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill) to airports to fill in for them. Trump predicted that the Democrats will complain “no matter how great a job ICE does,” and once again, Trump was right.

The first solution embarrassed Democrats, but the second caused them to go insane, and we mean that literally. Hakeem Jeffries, who is actually the House Minority Leader (believe it or not), said this: “The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or, in some instances, kill them.”

Sen. Richard “Stolen Valor” Blumenthal actually one-upped Jeffries’ derangement, declaring, “ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting and even killing.”

We bet ICE agents would be willing to make a deal with them: They won’t kill any air travelers if no one in the security line tries to run over them with a car.

If you’ll excuse us for sharing a little inside baseball on how we write this newsletter, this is one of those instances that really put us in a quandary. While we freely admit we are conservative commentators, not objective reporters, we try to be fair and accurate about the stories we comment on and not mindlessly partisan. Our mantra is that “It doesn’t help our side to believe things that aren’t true.” That’s why we often ignore or correct stories that other conservative outlets run; because on closer examination, we decide that they aren’t completely accurate.

In short, we don’t attack Democrats just for being Democrats. And for the good of America, we’re rooting for them to come to their senses and say something we can praise. But they’ve gone so far around the bend that they’re making it impossible.

This isn’t political rhetoric we simply disagree with. Claiming that ICE agents are going to go into airports and shoot people in security lines is like the banshee wails emanating from a loony bin. People who say things that jaw-droppingly bonkers shouldn’t be allowed to handle sharp objects, much less hold powerful government positions. We almost feel bad criticizing them; it’s like bad mouthing the mentally disabled.

And the scary thing is that their far-left, socialist, “progressive” wing is trying to replace the current leadership because they think they aren’t crazy enough.

Speaking of insane leftists…Over the weekend, a planeload of mostly white socialist social media “influencers,” Code Pink radicals and other privileged radical elites (including Ilhan Omar’s Mini-Me daughter) flew to Cuba to support the hated communist regime and blame Cuba’s problems on Trump’s embargo.

While there, they gave a demonstration of elite leftist cluelessness for the ages: Staying at a five-star hotel that was the only building around with power (due to it having generators and fuel that the people are denied); and riding around in air-conditioned buses to view the suffering citizens and sing off-key songs to them about the glories of socialism. Cubans apparently just don’t appreciate how good they’ve got it in this communist dictatorship, so some brainless, spoiled American leftists decided to give them a lecture about it. These morons couldn’t be any blinder if they were wearing their COVID face masks over their eyes.

While there, the commie touristas also enjoyed a concert by a far-left rap group that reportedly overloaded the fragile power grid and tripped a blackout that caused some people on ventilators in a nearby hospital to die.

This reminds us of a line from the notes of a Talking Heads album: That people will spend a lot of money to travel to places and look at poor people. That album, appropriately, was called “Stop Making Sense.”

RELATED: Fellow clueless socialist Greta Thunberg last week also denounced Trump for not letting oil go to Cuba. So if free western nations use oil, it’s “How DARE you?! You’re destroying the planet!” buy if we don’t let Cuba have oil, it’s “How DARE you! You’re destroying the communist dictatorship!”

At least now, we know her ranking of priorities for things she wants to save:

#1. Communist dictatorships.

#2: The Earth.

Senate Democrats are continuing to block the SAVE Act, and coming up with ever more desperate excuses for why they’re blocking common sense election integrity measures backed by between 70 and 80% of Americans. But leave it to Republican Lisa Murkowski, who took the Dems’ side against the bill, to throw them a lifeline.

Even though she opposes the bill, Murkowski proposed an amendment that would exempt Americans born before 1961 from having to show proof of citizenship to register to vote. That isn’t so bad in itself, but critics leaped on it as evidence of hypocrisy. Murkowski claimed she opposed the bill because when Democrats tried to federalize elections in 2021, Republicans unanimously opposed it.

But critics dug into her record and found that not only is she now proposing an amendment to what she deems a bill “federalizing elections,” but in 2021, she was the sole Republican who voted to advance the Democrat election bill (she claimed she opposed it, but wanted it debated.) The vote to debate it failed, so she never had to go on record either way.

Meanwhile, President Trump remains so strongly behind the Save Act that he said he’s refusing Democrat overtures to make a deal on DHS funding until this bill is approved.

Trump reportedly is willing to let ICE handle airport security for “as long as it takes.” He posted on Truth Social:

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people – UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.”

Doesn’t sound like he’s leaving much wiggle room there. On the other hand, Sen. John Kennedy said he would accept the Democrats’ offer to reopen everything except ICE – provided that the very next day, Republicans pass a budget bill for ICE as a reconciliation bill that required no Democrat votes to pass.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15 KJV

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