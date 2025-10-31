Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today's edition we discuss the resumption of nuclear weapons testing, and much more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.

Matthew 18:20

U.S. NEWS

Shortly after the meeting with President Xi, President Trump ordered the War Department to resume nuclear weapons testing “immediately.” Trump denied that it was because of China, saying they are a distant third in nuclear power behind the US and Russia, but will be even with Russia within five years. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.”

Considering the rising danger of nuclear proliferation among aggressive nations like Iran, that might be prudent.

President Obama’s attempts to censor the Internet and social media won’t be new to our readers, since we reported on it even as we were being targeted ourselves. But this week, more details have been revealed about how serious Obama was about the government being the judge of what is and isn’t free speech and taking action to silence “hateful” voices.

Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at Redstate.com has a very detailed history of this nefarious scheme, as well as the latest revelations on what the “Censorship Industrial Complex” was planning to do to us all before Trump got elected and disrupted their plans. But this is a worldwide scheme that’s still pressing on, and if it isn’t crushed, it will come back. Read this and you’ll see that the enemies of free speech haven’t given up, so we can’t, either.

With attacks on ICE officers skyrocketing and some Democrat politicians urging them on, some violent “protesters” are finally starting to experience the “Find Out” side of the famous saying.

Six people in the Chicago area have been indicted on federal charges of using force, threats and intimidation to try to impede federal officers from performing their duties. They include a 45th Ward Democratic committee member, an Oak Park Trustee, and Democratic candidates for the Cook County Board and the 9th Congressional House seat.

Victoria Taft at PJ Media has more on the ICE rioters’ “very, very bad” day. Her round-up includes another arrest in the July shooting at a Dallas ICE facility and arrests of California protesters who attacked ICE agents by dropping things off overpasses onto their vehicles and smashing their car windows with rocks. They’re looking at charges that could get them up to five years in federal prison, where they can ponder the alien concept of consequences for their actions.

Incidentally, some of those arrests involve the attempt to prevent an ICE raid of a pot farm that was not only employing illegal aliens with criminal records, but also allegedly exploiting child labor. These protesters certainly are doing fine humanitarian work.

Taft also reports on the arrest of a woman from the Dallas suburb of Carrollton who goes by the name “Anarchy Marie” for allegedly providing support for the attack on the ICE facility. Andy Ngo reports that her real name is Janette Goering, and she’s a 35-year-old software engineer, which suggests that she should be smart enough and old enough to know better. We suspect this arrest might throw a wrench into her future IT career path.

It’s also interesting to note how many organizations are mentioned in the plotting of these assaults and their connections to Antifa, including the John Brown Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association, and a group called VC Defensa that allegedly surveilles ICE buildings and agents, spreads the word about their activities, and shows up to try to impede them from making arrests. That’s an awful lot of organizations for a non-organized movement led by a terrorist group that doesn’t really exist.

The Frankenstein monster Democrats created is coming for them now. Radical left podcaster Jennifer Welch, notorious for excusing Charlie Kirk’s murder, sparked criticism by saying that establishment Democrats had better get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else leftists will come “after you in the same way we come after MAGA.”

Here’s more background on Welch, who looks in photos exactly the way you’d expect someone who’s filled with that much hatred and bitterness to look. Ironically, she justifies violence against people she disagrees with by accusing them of being “hate-mongers.” Pretty sure we’ve never suggested that anyone we disagree with deserves to be murdered.

Maryland Dad 2.0 – ICE agents arrested an illegal alien from Mexico as he was on his way to his construction job in San Jose, and a local NBC affiliate reported it in a way that suggested it was an over-the-top targeting of an “undocumented father.” Having been burned this way before, a spokeswoman for the DHS immediately replied online, pointed out that the TV station failed to mention his record, which includes “lewd and lascivious acts with a CHILD, battery of a spouse, domestic battery, compensation for prostitution and felony reentry after removal.”

We expected to see “consorting with people of ill repute,” but that won’t happen until Democrat politicians start visiting him at the detention center.

Quote Of the Day, from reader Rose of Sharon:

“Thank you for all that you do for our Country. Encourage voting and pray for NY.”

INVESTIGATIONS

Arctic Frost update: Sen. Cruz rightly calls for impeachment of Judge Boasberg; PLUS, why they named it “Arctic Frost”

Now we know what “Arctic Frost” really was, and this fishing expedition involved not just a line and a pole but a humongous freaking fishnet.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made it clear in a Wednesday news conference: “Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire political apparatus. Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition.”

As you know --- assuming you’re not a pig-ignorant Democrat, in which case you probably wouldn’t be reading this --- new documentation shows that the FBI targeted a number of GOP legislators, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, and Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly. All of them had records of their call histories turned over --- not the content of the calls, but when, from where and to whom they were made, plus the duration of the calls. That in itself is a lot of surveillance.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he also was targeted but that AT&T refused to cooperate with the government’s subpoena to turn over his personal cell phone records after their attorney determined they were protected by the Speech & Debate Clause of the Constitution. Thanks, AT&T!

The feds also subpoenaed Verizon, Cruz said, for the records from his office phone. NOTE: if you watch the Newsmax report, the chyron about them “tapping” his phone isn’t quite spot-on; as Cruz clarifies on the air, they were seeking the records of the calls, not actually listening in on the conversations. But, as Dan Veld explains in a highly recommended piece for Spreely News, “...That distinction does not make it less invasive.”

Cruz explained to Rob Schmitt on Newsmax that along with the subpoena to AT&T there was also an order from Judge Jeb Boasberg that they must NOT TELL SEN. CRUZ that his cell phone records were being subpoenaed.

According to Cruz, the reason given by Judge Boasberg was that if Cruz were to be informed about this, he “will destroy or tamper with evidence and intimidate witnesses.” (!!!!!)

“That is utterly without factual basis,” Cruz said. “It is a complete abuse of judicial power. And I’ve called on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg...[for deciding] to become a partisan warrior and be part of the most egregious abuse of power --- this is Joe Biden’s Watergate...and I also think we are gonna get to the bottom of every partisan who signed off on surveilling and spying on 20 percent of the Republicans in the Senate. That’s what Joe Biden and their DOJ did.”

Twenty percent? Well, do the math, and that’s what it turns out to be. It was a monumental effort to spy on Republicans that makes Watergate pale in comparison.

At that same press conference, Cruz said, “I am right now calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg...[who] put his robe down, stood up and said, ‘Sign me up to be part of the partisan vendetta against 20 percent of the Republicans in the Senate. That is a dereliction of duty and a violation of the judicial oath.” Really, as long as he took off his judicial robe, he needs to just leave it off for good.

“...We are going to get the answers [on] every person who signed off on this abuse of power,” Cruz said, “and, mark my words, there will be accountability for the zealots who wanted to corrupt the Department of Justice and corrupt the judiciary in order to try to attack their enemies list.”

If you’ve been following our reports, you know this is just the latest judicial travesty involving Judge Boasberg. He’s up there at the top of the list of impeachable judges.

Guess what else “Special Counsel” (not really) Jack Smith was trying to get hold of? Banking records. According to former House Intel Committee Chair and current Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes, he wielded a “shockingly broad, secret subpoena” for TMTG’s banking records --- despite the fact that the company didn’t even exist at the time of events he was supposed to be investigating.

Nunes took to (where else?) Truth Social to say that TMTG was only one of over 400 (!) “Trump-linked individuals and organizations that were spied on as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Donald Trump…” This was “a stunning abuse of power against a private business and our hundreds of thousands of retail investors.”

Nunes is demanding answers from the SEC and JP Morgan Chase & Co. about whether they were aware of this subpoena for “any and all records” and also whether records were leaked.

We’re not yet sure of the significance of these dates, but the subpoena covered a time frame of over a year --- from September 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021. They demanded all sorts of records: checking and savings accounts, wire transfers, ACH payments (electronic money transfers), credit/debit memos, loan and mortgage documents, safe-deposit box records, debit card transaction histories, IP addresses, cookie data, and “other account inquiry metadata.” Also, “deleted electronic documents, metadata, and encryption keys (!!!). In other words, the entire financial history of all these people and groups. What the ---???

Smith’s team, as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, issued 197 subpoenas covering at least 430 individuals. His legal counsel, the Democrat firm of Covington & Burling, which is reportedly representing him pro bono, has said what he did was “entirely proper and lawful.”

Well, we’ll see about that. Maybe in some Third World banana republic it is, but it shouldn’t be in the United States of America.

Joseph MacKinnon at The Blaze has a piece about this, too, on the “damning revelations about the FBI’s Arctic Frost investigation,” quoting Mike Howell of the watchdog group Oversight Project as saying everyone involved in it “should be held accountable and banished from public life.” We’d say that is too good for them. These people, Howell said, “were so out of control, and thought they would never get caught, that they named this investigation after an orange to mock Trump.”

Well, we’ve long wondered where the FBI got the name “Arctic Frost” and how it related to this investigation. So we looked it up and, sure enough, AI informs us that “Arctic Frost is indeed a type of orange,” specifically a particularly hardy kind. There are actually two varieties of these hardy oranges: the Arctic Frost and the Orange Frost.

The team going after Trump must’ve thought “Orange Frost” would be too obvious a reference but that “Arctic Frost” was just cryptic enough. Busted!

Anyway, now we know that this was internal code for targeting “Orange Man” President Trump, an especially hardy President who will continue to endure through years of abuse in the cold legal system.

You might be shocked to hear what Sen. Grassley described about the incredible reach of Smith’s subpoenas. The records Smith was demanding included communications with virtually everyone who would have had contact with those being investigated. The list encompassed conservative media companies; Trump advisors such as Lara Trump, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino; conservative organizations such as Turning Point USA; and Republican donors and fundraisers. Sen. Johnson said this was “nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list.”

“I’m old enough to understand how toxic a term that was under Richard Nixon,” he said. “This is far worse --- far worse, orders of magnitude worse.” The Biden administration “thought basically half of America were domestic terrorists.” And Sen. Johnson continues to worry that the DOJ and FBI, even under new leadership, are “being sabotaged from within.”

When you have time, be sure to check out the detailed report at The Blaze.

RECOMMENDED READING: If MacKinnon is concerned about sabotage at the DOJ, he at least sounds more confident in this piece about the letter written to Attorney General Pam Bondi by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer about Biden’s autopen pardons and executive orders.

