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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
2h

Iran is not to be trusted. They're hellbent on acquiring a nuclear weapon. They may or may not accept the president's 15 point plan for stopping the war. Surly the president must know the Iranians are waiting for him to leave office in two years and if the GOP does not win the midterms and presidency in 2028 things will go back to the way it was prior to him being in office. A leopard doesn't change it's spots. Schumer and his henchmen intend to hold the country hostage up to the midterms. We're in a state of war foreign and domestically right now.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
2h

"Trump allegedly offended the Japanese Prime Minister"

The Japanese have a great sense of humor. The democrats do not. None are so offended as those looking for reasons to be offended.

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