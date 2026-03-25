Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 12 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

DataRepublican: Internationally-funded “color revolution,” set in motion to counter Trump’s second-term authority: ln breaking news reported by researcher DataRepublican, recorded phone calls and other communications show how a “color revolution,” financed internationally, was put in place to coincide with the inauguration of President Trump to his second term on January 20, 2025.

As DataRepubican posted on X: “...Ex-USAID employees describe how, before January 20, they moved internal groups off government systems and into encrypted Signal chats, then quickly linked with foreign partners and NGOs after the inauguration. This attempt at creating a color revolution isn’t new news; this part was already reported in NOTUS [“News Of The United States,” a digital news outlet] earlier this year.

Read more —→

Here is Fox News’ page of continually-updated news on Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

It would be best to check that page for the latest news because proposals and counter-proposals for a peace deal are being thrown out and shot down faster than Iran’s missiles. We see no point in recapping all the back and forth that might come to nothing. But here are some other stories that might have longer legs.

Late Tuesday, President Trump presented Iran with a 15-point peace proposal. But he’s also planning to send 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the area to give him “maximum flexibility.” Trump reminded Iran that they have four days to come to an agreement before he starts targeting Iran’s power-generating infrastructure.

Some Republicans are warning that if Trump sends troops to Iran, it could cost them the election because he ran on no regime change wars or “boots on the ground” in foreign countries.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has consolidated power within the regime and the latest “Supreme Leader” is basically just “a hologram.” Iran also issued a list of demands for peace negotiations. They were summarily rejected with one US official calling them “ridiculous and unrealistic.”

Trump said, “Nobody knows who to talk to” in Iran, “But we’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly.” He said this assumption was based on things being done in Iran that were promised. For instance, he said Iran “gave us a very big present” on Monday, one “worth a tremendous amount of money” and related to oil and gas, but he didn’t get specific. However, Iran denied that talks have taken place.

A little-known radical group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (“The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous”) took credit for torching four ambulances used by a Jewish medical organization in London and burning a car in a Jewish neighborhood in Antwerp, Belgium (sounds really righteous, doesn’t it?) A spokesman warned, “We’ll keep threatening U.S. and Israeli interests worldwide until we’ve avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations.”

Take this as a heads-up if you were planning to travel abroad.

Tuesday brought some more primary and special elections. One of special note came in Florida, where an empty state House district that includes Mar-a-Lago, and which Trump won by 10 points, was flipped by Democrat Emily Gregory, who beat Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples by about 51-49%. The Republican who previously held that seat won it by 19 points in 2024.

Gregory ran as an Army wife, mom of three and small business owner on cost of living and affordability – in other words, as a Republican. We’ll see how long that holds up once she’s in office (See “Virginia,” where Democrats got back into power posing as moderate centrists and are now banning guns, taxing everything and mandating tampon machines in all the men’s rooms in state-owned buildings. No, we’re not joking; we wish we were.)

As this report notes, the Dems may also be on the verge of flipping two other seats.

Naturally, the Democrats are crowing that this is the harbinger of a blue tsunami in which they will win back the House and Senate in November. The RNC put their own spin on it, saying that low turnout special elections are not indicative of major November elections. Nevertheless, it does show that Democrats are motivated and too many Republicans are not. In every case in which the Democrats have won a referendum or flipped a seat, if Republicans had bothered to vote in more than dismal numbers, the GOP would have won.

The RNC had better be laser-focused on turning out the base, or everything that’s been accomplished on border security, the economy, energy, immigration enforcement and government transparency and accountability will come to a screeching halt – and with AOC, Rashia Tlaib and Ilhan Omar empowered in the majority, we mean “screeching” literally.

In other election news, a loooong recount in North Carolina is finally over, with a surprising result: In the Republican primary for state Senate District 26, 15-year incumbent and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger has lost the GOP primary to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page by 23 votes (see, don’t tell us, “My vote doesn’t matter!”) While Page is a MAGA favorite, it’s suspected that some Democrats crossed over to vote for him to get Berger out of office, because he was very effective and considered the most powerful man in state politics.

For more details and analysis of the political gamesmanship (and we’ll be seeing a lot of that all over come November), check out this article by Sister Toldjah at Redstate.com.

While Democrats continue to block the SAVE Act by claiming voter ID is too hard for minorities and women to obtain (wow, is that insulting!), a writer for Twitchy.com decided to test their claims. Even though she already had copies of her Social Security card, birth certificate and wedding license, she decided to get extras, just to see how expensive, difficult and time-consuming it was.

We’ll let you read what she discovered, but suffice to say that it takes a lot more time and effort – like, a thousand times more -- to get a straight answer out of Chuck Schumer than it does to get copies of all those documents. All told, it took less than five business days and $19 to get all three, and that included waiting for them to arrive by the US Mail.

PS – No, you wouldn’t need to get a passport to vote.

There’s good news for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, who’s under fire for secretly liking multiple social media posts celebrating the October 7th Hamas assault on Israeli Jews and calling the report of mass rapes a “hoax.”

Turns out she’s not the only Democrat political figure lurking in the dark corners of vile, anti-Semitic social media pages. Fox News revealed that Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a member of a secret Facebook group that celebrates Hamas, and is hidden from non-members and Facebook’s search engine – but Fox uncovered it anyway. Its founder has extensive ties to Tlaib and other liberal politicians, as well as a history of anti-Semitic posts and Holocaust denial.

Much more here, but you’ll need a strong stomach.

Here’s a round-up of some positive court news for a change: The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a challenge to allowing states to keep counting mail-in votes for up to five days after an election, and the majority seemed pretty skeptical of why that’s necessary (That is, other than that Democrats don’t know how many more votes they’ll need to win until after the election.)

Last Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously sided with a Mississippi street preacher, ruling that he can challenge a city ordinance he was previously convicted of violating. Even religious people might side with the city, considering he was charged with using a loudspeaker to call theatergoers “sissies,” “Jezebels” and “wh*res” (Our reaction to any protesters with megaphones in our faces, no matter what side they’re on, is towant to shove them down their throats.) But the SCOTUS said he wasn’t trying to get that conviction overturned but to prevent future enforcement of the law, and he has a Constitutional right to challenge a law in court.

A federal court in California found that the state’s draconian restrictions on firearms advertising were unconstitutional limits on basic free speech and ordered it to pay nearly $500,000 to the NRA for legal fees expended on challenging it.

It’s good news for America that this British judge isn’t here. Although allowing a convicted criminal alien to avoid deportation because his son has an alleged aversion to foreign chicken nuggets sounds exactly like the kind of ruling you’d expect from any Obama/Biden appointee.

If you thought the holiday party tour to Cuba by US socialist elites to support the crumbling communist dictatorship couldn’t get any worse…well, you underestimate them. Here’s a report with several updates, including how they bribed hungry Cuban children with cookies to get them to smile and dance for the cameras so they could use it as proof of how happy Cubans are under communism. These people are utterly repellent.

Bill Cosby was let out of prison, but he’s not out of the woods: On Monday, a civil jury in California ordered him to pay $59 million in damages to a woman who claims he drugged and raped her in 1972. Full disturbing details at the link. His attorneys said her allegations rested on speculation and assumption, and she “freely admits that she has no idea what happened” (wonder why that is?) They say they’ll appeal.

Trump critics in the US media are wringing their hands over how he allegedly offended the Japanese Prime Minister by making a Pearl Harbor joke, but it’s being seen very differently by many in Japan. This writer on X explains why that wasn’t an insult, it was the breaking of a curse that’s loomed over the Japanese for nearly a century, a collective shame for the actions of their forefathers. He said Trump’s joke about it allows Japan “to stand tall again— as true partners,” equals and brothers with the US. And he thanks Trump, saying, “Japan is free now.” Good luck hearing this view on “The View.”

This is what you can learn when you actually listen to other people rather than just pretending to be offended on their behalf.

In a study of fast food hamburgers, it’s no surprise that a Texas-based chain, Whataburger, ranked #1 for biggest meat patty and best value in terms of how much beef you get for the buck. Full rankings here.

Least Surprising News of the Day: The International Association of Exorcists recently held a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV to report on an alarming surge in occultism and Satanic practices and to urge him to order more priests to be trained as exorcists.

If you don’t believe we’re facing an exorcist shortage, then you obviously haven’t seen the Grammy Awards recently. And before you criticize us for joking about this topic…we’re not joking. Remember this?

Fun Read: Kurt Schlichter on how, despite reports from the leftist media, Trump’s MAGA coalition is not falling apart.

Photo credit: 82nd Airborne Division

Seductive Dangers of Half Measures: By Kenneth Allard

Begun at the National War College as a chance meeting between two Washington newbies, my forty-year acquaintance with Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has left me with an abiding respect for his grasp of history and its portents for national strategy. Amidst the usual Washington drivel, savor the wisdom undergirding his latest assessment of Iran:

“None of us should kid ourselves about how dangerous the current standoff is…I still believe anything short of dismantling the dictatorship simply gives them time to prepare for the next war…This is an historic turning point for the entire world.”

Newt Gingrich 360, “The Historic Turning Point in Iran”

I watched the Iranian hostage crisis explode while studying at Harvard’s Kennedy School, where the Cuban Missile Crisis was studied like revealed Scripture. But in the intervening half-century, Iran has become our permanent Cuban Missile Crisis, destroying Jimmy Carter’s presidency, permanently prejudicing the reputation of Barack Obama and now jeopardizing Donald Trump’s otherwise promising second term of office. Particularly over the last three months, his Pentagon achievements are adding a whole new chapter of military history: the sudden, explosive destruction of Caribbean drug boats; the equally sudden and shocking removal of Nicolas Maduro; and lately the demonstration of aerial precision warfare authored by General ”Raisin” Cain and superbly executed by American warriors.

In addition to the spiffy videos of targets being taken out from air and sea, there is a seductive logic that seems to infest most military establishments: tonnages dropped, targets destroyed and precious enemy equipment (once thought to convey worrisome advantages) reduced to smoking hulks or concentric circles in a now-empty ocean. Naturally, the Iranians have their own kind of calculus, surprising most western defense establishments with the numbers and reach of their drones, missiles and firepower.

At present, the mullahs have kept their eyes fixed on three critical centers of gravity: the Straits of Hormuz, the closely related price of oil, and the Iranian people. For those theocrats still capable of breathing, the won/loss ratio doesn’t look all that bad. Clearly Iran’s best weapons came in a distant second or third to the American/Israeli onslaught; but on the other hand, the Trump administration is under growing pressure to reduce the price of oil or face retaliation in the November elections. Best of all, the long-suffering Iranian people have demonstrated, complained and advertised their discontent to global audiences: But so far they have not yet exploded into armed rebellion. Although such matters are notoriously difficult to judge from a distance, the Basij Militia and the IGRC (Iran’s feared Revolutionary Guards) appear to control the streets, confident in the salutary example of murdering tens of thousands of their (unarmed) fellow citizens.

Even as these words are written, uncertainties abound. Not only are the rumor mills functioning overtime about who is negotiating with whom and about what; but then CNBC just reported that the Trump White House had sent the Iranians a 15-point plan for ending the war. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/24/trump-iran-war-negotiations.html Even more interesting: Two reporters who clearly know their business, Greg Jaffee and Eric Schmitt, suggest that the US is also doing some “prudent planning” about the possible use of a brigade of airborne forces “to support US military operations in Iran.” https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/23/us/politics/us-airborne-troops-iran.html While the Jaffee/Schmitt reports may or may not have worried the mullahs, they clearly upset House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who predictably denounced the dread prospect of boots on the ground, either Kharg Island or, for that matter, Laredo.

While Democrats seem incapable of discussing any aspect of American national security without detracting from the net knowledge of human-kind, I hope that President Trump remembers the stakes in the Persian Gulf as summarized so brilliantly by Former Speaker Gingrich. The most urgent task today confronting the United States is neither the price of oil nor the number of tankers transiting the Hormuz Straits: Instead it is to arm, train, support and stimulate the next Iranian revolution! Isn’t a half-century of oppression enough for these heroic people to have endured? Can we not sense the presence of a moment in history in which basic aspirations about human freedom are now being brilliantly voiced from the very same countries that most recently were Iranian targets?

Finally: Do we seriously mean to celebrate 250 years of American Freedom without remembering the universal principles of human rights on which it was based?

Colonel Kenneth Allard, US Army (Ret.) is a former draftee who became a West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.

And what does the Lord require of you?

To act justly and to love mercy

and to walk humbly[a] with your God.

- Micah 6:8 NIV

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