Saw this article, "https://www.foxbusiness.com/person/g/daniella-genovese", https://www.foxnews.com/person/k/lindsay-kornick, which is another Senator without a clue of what he's talking about. He advices military officers will be fine if the follow the Constitution which is the same as obeying the chain of command. Understand, I realize that an unlawful order should not be followed, but you better be sure you recognize and unlawful order when you see it as opposed to an order you don't agree with. The video Senators were sending a message and those who support them are agreeing with that message. The message is one of encouragement to disobey your superior if you don't agree with them, and that is treason within the military and treasonous for anyone outside the military, and goes whether you are a legislator, a judge, or an ordinary citizen. In most cases you do have an option, and that is to resign your position or job but in the case of the military that is not an option during the heat of battle.

Read this scare article, "Homeowners insurance costs could spike over next 2 years", https://www.foxbusiness.com/person/g/daniella-genovese, and this is nothing but a propaganda piece put out by the self serving industry itself. For example, they mention "climate change risks" such a flooding, wind, and fire, a not so subtle nod to "climate change" which is not even a thing. The recent major fires in California and Hawaii where if not preventable would have been much less disastrous if the local politicians had done there job. Everyone of these "reasons" for increased premiums has a relatively limited impact area, building near forests, rivers, costal areas specifically in natural storm paths, these areas should pay a risk related rate but the nation as a whole should not be covering for these voluntary decisions. The last thing I want to see is the government step in but what they should be doing is ensure that the insurance rates are specific to the risk of the area covered. The burden for irresponsible business management should not fall on the home owner whether existing or perspective.

