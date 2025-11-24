By Kenneth Allard

Are our esteemed Democratic congressional leaders – 2 senators and four congressmen - on solid ground when they complain about President Trump issuing “illegal orders”? Or is this just another of their repeated policy smokescreens meant to harass and confuse?

A bit of history: I first heard that term during basic training in late 1969 at Fort Dix NJ. Since most of us were headed to Vietnam, the Army decided that the frequent headlines then breaking about the My Lai massacre represented a “teachable moment” for anxious draftees. Our drill sergeants – all hard-bitten Vietnam veterans – wore sardonic expressions as a JAG captain barely old enough to shave outlined the laws of land warfare, emphasizing the consequences if we violated them.

As those grim realities sunk in, waves of apprehension swept the room. Finally, a soldier worked up the nerve to ask a question. david@“Sir, you mean that even though I go over to the Nam, follow my orders and even risk my life to carry them out, you mean that Uncle Sam might still lock my ass in jail?” The subsequent roar of laughter somewhat eased the tension, even as our drill sergeants nodded knowingly, effectively answering that trooper’s question with a resounding YES! The real learning took place over the next few days as our sergeants told us in very personal terms about balancing the soldier’s first duty - the mission –with coming back alive. A proper balance began by ensuring that the orders were consistent with the law, had been issued by competent authority and, even more important, clearly made sense. Basically, good soldiers always asked good questions!

Those lessons remained valid long after the specter of Vietnam faded and the Army began our long march to recovery. Along the way, improbable circumstances sent me first to the West Point faculty and then the National War College, where I became a student (and occasional practitioner) of American civil-military relations. If you watched Ken Burns’ recent series on the American Revolution, then you glimpsed the origins of our founding beliefs about the proper relations between the civil and military realms. General George Washington was so adamant about what he termed the “exact subordination” of the military to civilian authority, that these traditions have overcome several awkward circumstances: the post-WWII “revolt of the admirals,” Douglas MacArthur’s egregious defiance during Korea of President Truman’s authority, and, most recently, General Mark Milley’s odious insubordination toward President Trump.

None of these instances – however controversial at the time – seriously threatened the stability of the Republic; nor could any have led to a “Seven Days In May” scenario in which fictional generals seized presidential power by force. Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling also makes the useful point that “No one in the American military swears allegiance to any individual…Loyalty is pledged to the Constitution—and officers further take that obligation “without mental reservation,” knowing full well it may someday require them to stand with courage between unlawful authority and the people they serve.”

So what were the Democrats talking about without any apparent evidence of wrongdoing – or even anything specific enough to be called “facts?” Although he was being his usual outrageous self, President Trump also over-reacted to the unsupported Democratic assertion that “threats to our Constitution are coming from right here at home.” Nonsense but hardly sedition, much less anything that should have provoked a public safety threat to those six congressional Democrats.

Last week, Senator Jack Reed, ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee and my former West Point faculty colleague, went public with a statement that might bring a truce – but only of course if we’re lucky. Making the predictable point that President Trump calling his fellow Democrats traitors was “preposterous and ridiculous,” Senator Reed noted that the core issue was not “illegal orders” but the continuing military and naval buildup against Venezuela – to say nothing of the ongoing attacks against cartel drug boats. The senator also agreed with a sentiment attributed to former Trump national security official John Bolton about Trump’s Caribbean intentions: “I think he thinks about what will make him look tough but he does not think much beyond that.”

Two final points. The first is that, whatever its underlying flaws, the American civil-military relationship works best when pursued as a common goal by adults on both sides of the equation. The second is that, however satisfying to annihilate drug lords with airborne strikes that look divine retribution on evening newscasts, it is simply a matter of time before one of those attacks annihilates a group of nuns out on a fishing trip. Before that happens: Let us think more clearly?

Colonel (Ret.) Kenneth Allard rose from draftee to become a West Point faculty member, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.