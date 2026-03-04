The Huckabee Post

Roscoe Hill
3h

I'm from Texas but there have been a lot of crazy things going on during the voting process. I don't expect it to get any better during the midterm. Nonetheless eyelash Crockett gets kicked to the curb. She was a liability to the defunct dems calling her lost a ...disservice. The dumbell didn't bring any intelligence only race, white supremacy, Maga, Trump and cussing.

Sharon Faulkner
3hEdited

I wish I could say I'm sorry that Dan Crenshaw got defeated but I'm not - he was Rino for sure. As for this Seminarian remember the old adage : Seminaries are the graveyards of Faith.

Besides if this dude is a Christian what's he doing in the DNC? They think Christians are stupid.

