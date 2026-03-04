Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Clinton depositions on Epstein case released; was Epstein a government asset?Kentucky Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told FOX News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday night, after both Clinton depositions had been made public, that they’ve already examined “every item of evidence,” every email communication, including those that talk about being “in the room” with Hillary and Epstein. It’s obvious that the committee has found numerous inconsistencies, including Hillary’s continued denial after being shown a photo of herself with Epstein.

Hillary was very lawyerly in saying she didn’t RECALL meeting Epstein, when she’s said more than once when she wasn’t under oath that she DIDN’T meet Epstein.

As you’ll see from some of the clips on Jesse Watters “Primetime,” some of the questioning got rather petty, something we’d rather not see. But Watters did report that the Hillary’s attorneys called for “beauty lighting” and more flattering camera angles for their client in the deposition room. Okay, we are trying very, very hard not to make a joke here. It’s...so hard. Read more—→

Follow live: Here is an update on the major events in Operation Epic Fury against Iran. You can find more detailed real-time updates from Fox News here.

And from Breitbart News here.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed that Iran’s prize warship, the Soleimani, has become the first enemy ship sunk by a US torpedo since World War II. Since it was named after Qasem Soleimani, a Revolutionary Guard leader killed in a drone strike under Trump in 2020, Hegseth said, “Looks like POTUS got him twice.”

Photo credit: Des Moines Register

Four of the six Army Reservists who were killed in a drone attack at the Port of Shuaiba have been identified. All from the 103rd Sustainment Command from Des Moines. They are Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa. Our deepest gratitude to them for their service and sacrifice, and we extend our prayers and condolences to their families.

In a briefing Wednesday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the US is winning “decisively, devastatingly and without mercy” against Iran and will have complete control of Iranian airspace within days. He urged Americans to remember that “the results have been incredible. Historic, really,” but “we are only four days into this. Metrics are shifting, dust is settling, and more forces are arriving. It’s very early. And as President Trump has said, we will take all the time we need to make sure that we succeed.”

We would note that Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries who are predicting that we will lose and even Republicans who are attacking Trump for getting us into another “endless war” were saying that after only three days. Three days is not “endless,” unless it’s three days of watching “The View.”

Hegseth went on to say that more US military assets are arriving in the region and “Iran’s capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant.” He added that “The enemy can no longer shoot the volume of missiles they once did. Not even close.” While Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon launched another round of missiles into Israel yesterday, most were shot down. An Iranian missile fired toward Turkey was also shot down. It was likely part of Iran’s plan to try to rile up neighboring nations to demand an end to the bombing, but it backfired by causing them to rally against Iran instead.

(Incidentally, we wonder if any of the pro-peace protesters who are siding with Iran have stopped to ponder how much money they must’ve spent on weapons of mass destruction just to have that many rockets to shoot?)

Israel’s defense minister said that whoever is chosen as Ayatollah Khamenei’s successor will be considered an “unequivocal target for elimination.” That’s going to be a harder job to fill than Rosie O’Donnell’s personal assistant.

Israel admitted that while the attack was being planned, they engaged in months of “strategic deception,” such as having officials go home to dinner, then return in non-official cars to plan the strike so that Iran’s satellites wouldn’t show the Ministry of Defense with a full parking lot in the middle of the night. We would call that an “Uber-deception.”

The Huckabee Post is looking for 226 217 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Spain’s leaders are learning the “Find Out” part of the “FAFO” meme, after they denied the US use of Spain’s military bases in the operation against Iran and refused to up their NATO defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. Critics suggest that this could be due to all the Muslim African and Middle East migrants Spain has let in. In response, President Trump announced that he would cut off all trade with Spain.

However, Portugal, which shares the Iberian Peninsula with Spain and has to deal with the Spanish government’s bad decisions like someone has to deal with an unwise conjoined twin, stepped up and offered the use of its airbase in the Azores to the US.

Good guy: Sen. John Fetterman continues to be one of the few Democrats who is siding with America and President Trump rather than the evil regime that’s killed tens of thousands of people, including Americans.

FAKE NEWS WEDNESDAY, IRAN DESK: Following our 48-72-hour rule on waiting to mention stories that sound too on-the-nose to be true, we held off on talking about that US or Israeli missile that allegedly hit an elementary school in Iran, killing some young girls. Photos have now emerged proving that it was a failed missile launch by Iran which fell back down and hit the school, and Iranian state media blamed it on the US or Israel. They must be angling for a job with the US media.

On Tuesday, several states held elections, with some major news coming from the primaries in North Carolina and Texas, especially Texas.

In North Carolina, the biggest race was the GOP Senate primary, easily won by former RNC chairman Michael Whatley. He’ll face former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper for the seat being vacated by occasional Republican Thom Tillis. This is considered a key race for the Dems if they’re going to retake the Senate. North Carolina’s government is largely Republican, but they elected Democrat Josh Stein as Governor in 2024 and Cooper is a popular ex-Governor, so anything could happen.

Meanwhile in Texas, as always, lots of exciting things took place. One shocker: Rep. Dan Crenshaw lost his primary to Ted Cruz-endorsed MAGA conservative and Texas state Rep. Steve Toth by a lopsided 56-40.5%.

It’s interesting to see how different media spun Crenshaw’s stunning loss. Conservative outlets noted MAGA voters’ anger at Crenshaw for his contrarian stands, like condemning the January 6th protesters and criticizing anyone who questioned the 2020 election. But liberal media outlets tried to fit it into their “Republican incumbents in big trouble” narrative, conveniently overlooking that he was defeated by a more conservative Republican in a safe red district, so that seat won’t be flipping.

In the GOP Senate primary, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who was under fire for not being supportive enough of Trump’s agenda, failed to crack the 50% threshold, setting up a runoff with more conservative Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Some Republicans worry that if Paxton is the candidate, his more rightwing views and personal scandals could make it harder for the GOP to hold on to the seat. But supporters say he’s weathered scandals before and still won statewide elections.

Cornyn or Paxton will face Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, a Presbyterian seminarian whose religious background Democrats hope will peel off some Christian voters. Critics warn that Talarico is the latest in a long line of non-threatening-looking Democrats (Beto O’Rourke, Abigail Spanberger, Zohran Mamdani, etc.) whom the Dems put up to lull voters into thinking they’re harmless centrists, only to have them yank the chain hard left if they get into power.

Talarico defeated leftist performing artist Jasmine Crockett, who will now be out of office since her House district was redrawn and her Senate bid failed by about 56-43%. That’s the good news for Republicans (although we’re sure she’ll pick up a lucrative gig on MS NOW or “The View”), but the bad news is that Cornyn or Paxton won’t be running against her.

Interestingly, the race had yet to be called when Crockett was already complaining of being cheated. That’s odd; we thought all elections were completely secure and anyone who suggested otherwise was a threat to democracy. Oh, wait: She blamed Republicans for rigging the Democrat primary? Why, when they WANTED her to win?

Crockett eventually conceded, saying, “I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.” We assume that means she will shut up and disappear until after the election.

(NOTE from HP writer Pat Reeder: To give Jasmine her due, she is right that the Dallas County clerk, or someone, screwed up and failed to make it clear where people were supposed to vote under a new system. Laura and I live in Dallas County, and we ended up going to three different polling places before finally finding the correct one. When I searched the official website for our Republican polling place, I got this message: “Results: 0.”

We doubt that it made that much difference to Crockett, considering it was a statewide race. Indeed, some GOP analysts expressed concerns that Talarico drew as many votes as he did in non-urban areas. But it was a pain, and it forced officials to keep the polls open later. We don’t know how many people who aren’t as dedicated as we are might have given up and blown off voting entirely.)

And here are more results from Texas. There will be lots of runoffs. It was good to see that one of them will be in the 18th House District, where incumbent Al Green came in second with 44.2% to incumbent Christian Menefee with 46.1% (this is a result of the Texas redistricting.) We don’t know much about Menefee, but we are fairly certain that if he prevails in the runoff, he won’t interrupt Trump’s State of the Union speeches by yelling and shaking his cane at him.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him. Psalm 28:7

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.