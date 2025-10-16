Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Governor Newsom’s big moment, the mental breakdowns on the Left from terminal TDS sufferers, encouraging FBI News and more.

A second newsletter email will deliver at 11 AM CST today.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

U.S. NEWS

Denied: A Trump-appointed federal judge denied a “trans” athlete’s attempt to dismiss his (sorry, biology is still a science here) challenge to Idaho’s law barring males from women’s sports. The athlete claims he’s no longer interested in competing with women so the case is moot, but it more likely means that trans activists are afraid of it reaching the Supreme Court and getting a nationwide federal ruling upholding the right of states to ban men from women’s sports. By refusing to dismiss the lawsuit, the judge made it more likely that the Supreme Court will hear the case and rule in the states’ favor, so this is being hailed as a tentative victory for the protection of women’s sports.

Yes, we know it’s confusing, but what aspect of this issue isn’t? More details at the link, along with the latest on a similar case in West Virginia. And no, West Virginia didn’t used to be known as “West Virgil.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth must be serious about demanding physical fitness in the military. Seven members of the Texas National Guard who were deployed to Illinois were sent home for failing to meet “mission requirements.” While no explanation was given, speculation is that it was due to a photo that went viral, showing Guard members looking overweight and out of shape.

Considering the lead opponent to their deployment in Illinois is Gov. J.B. Pritzker, maybe it would be appropriate to let them stay, under the “fighting fire with fire” principle.

NYC Polling: If you believe the polls (and we’re not saying you should), it seems as if New York City is about to elect a dangerous, disastrous, totally inexperienced, socialist anti-Semite as its next Mayor. He even seems to be attracting some of the leftwing Jewish vote. Meanwhile, the Jewish magazine Tablet is already asking the question, “Will New York City be safe for Jews, or is it time for them to flee,” the way they had to flee Germany in the 1930s? That’s a sad commentary on New York City politics, and one that we hope will shock voters into thinking twice before they mark their ballots.

Trade School: As if you needed any more reasons to send your kids to trade school, law professor Jonathan Turley’s new column is about how many university faculties are not only overwhelmingly tilted to the left, they’re now actually making up “academic” arguments for why viewpoint diversity, such as having even one Republican on staff, is a bad thing. As George Orwell once noted, some ideas are so stupid that only an intellectual could believe them.

Their argument against diversity of viewpoints is based on the fallacy that their own subjective opinions are unassailable objective truth, therefore any differing view must be incorrect, making it dangerous to allow it into an academic environment. They live in such a hermetically-sealed echo chamber that they’ve become like the insane British aristocrat played by Peter O’Toole in “The Ruling Class” who thought he was Jesus. When asked why, he replied, “Simple. When I pray to Him, I find I am talking to myself.”

Just like him, these leftist academics talk only to themselves, and it’s convinced them they are gods who must be right about everything because, hey, nobody ever disagrees!

If you think we’re exaggerating, you are the wrongest anyone has ever been in the whole universe. You’ll recall how we often say that leftists can’t win an argument based on facts, experience or the success of their policies, so they have to keep constantly redefining words. This is how socialists became “Democratic socialists” and liberals became “progressives,” to distance themselves from the stink they put on those original terms. Well, here’s the latest example:

If you think all that money you spend to send your kids to college will teach them critical thinking, guess again. Oh, they’ll be taught something CALLED “critical thinking,” only it’s now more accurately called “critical feeling.” Instead of learning how to use logic and reason to spot flawed ideas, they are taught how to spot flawed ideas by looking for imagined “colonialism,” white supremacy and other DEI concepts. In fact, as noted previously, the very concept of logic has been denounced as white supremacy, which is weird considering that its most famous proponent, Mr. Spock, was green.

Seriously, look into a good trade school.

Mean Girls 3: California Gov. Gavin Newsom really needs to put a leash on the mean girls and pajama boys he’s hired to run his social media account.

Great Halloween Movie Recommendation

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

If you’re looking for a great new spooky movie for Halloween, Laura and I saw one last weekend that we highly recommend. I normally don’t like horror movies, especially not the modern, gory kind filled with guts and cheap jump cuts. But this was something very different. It was more like a Hitchcock suspense film, with not much more blood than you see in “The Birds.”

It’s called “Good Boy,” and it’s an amazing small budget indie film that tells a classic haunted house story from the viewpoint of a dog. The premise is that a young man with a terminal illness moves with his beloved lab Indy to the remote house in the woods where his grandfather died, seeking some peace and quiet. (Survival tip: If ever you find yourself in a horror movie, NEVER move to a remote house in the woods where someone died!) Soon, the dog begins noticing a shadowy, evil presence in the woods and in the dark corners of the house. But can he protect his master, who’s oblivious to the danger?

The dog, played by the director’s actual dog, Indy, gives the best performance by any actor that we’ve seen in years. Stick around after the final credits for a short film explaining how it was made. It took over 400 days of painstaking shooting, sometimes getting just a few seconds of footage in a day, capturing the dog’s natural actions and incredibly expressive face.

If Hollywood had made this, they would’ve blown $250 million creating a repulsive, dead-eyed CGI dog. Instead, a small crew working on a shoestring created a remarkable movie that we think will go down as a classic. And if Indy isn’t nominated for an Oscar, we’re going to accuse the Academy of being species-ist and dogophobic.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.