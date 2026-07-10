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Laurie Keiski's avatar
Laurie Keiski
1h

Trump by keeping the Strait open as international waters is also sending a message to the Chicoms who insist their waters extend 200 miles not 12 per international law.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
1hEdited

"explosive diarrhea" I did not realize that there were that many democratic politicians in Michigan.

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