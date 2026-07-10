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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13

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In the latest news: After two days of intense retaliatory strikes on Iran for attacking commercial ships, the US military ceased bombing. It has struck about 170 Iranian military targets. Meanwhile, negotiators continue to try to salvage the peace talks.

President Trump described the regime in Tehran as a “cancer” that must be removed. It sparked commentators to question if this means a fundamental shift in US policy after half a century; from “deterrence” or “containment” to regime change.

A new report by the watchdog group Defending Education found that teacher preparation programs used to train teachers in 38 states contain the woke programs Learning for Justice and Social Justice Standards, created by the SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center.)

That’s the same leftwing organization whose list of “hate groups” includes benign conservative and Christian organizations, that was recently accused of funding white supremacist groups that they’re supposed to be fighting, and whose slanted far-left list of “hate groups” is used by government, media and institutions who perpetuate their political bias. And now we have evidence that it’s being embedded among teachers who will mold and indoctrinate students.

A Defending Education leader said, “It is quite clear that the SPLC’s programming has more than a trivial impact on education. Pre-service teachers should not be forced to adhere to or promote politically charged ideologies to obtain a degree. Furthermore, students and their families deserve an educational experience that is free of political bias and promotes balanced viewpoints.”

Related: Last week, the Education Department issued a finalized rule on a requirement under the One Big Beautiful Bill called the “Federal Earnings Test” that requires colleges to prove that any particular degree is financially worth having. The rule would take effect in one year.

The test is that any particular degree must earn its average holder more money than someone with no college degree at all in two out of three years or else federal grant funding for that degree will be cut off. You might be surprised at how many degrees would fail that test, which is why so many people have huge student loan debts and aren’t making enough money with their degree in, say, Indigenous Peoples basket weaving, to pay them off.

While some degrees that fail the test are obviously of the woke/useless/”wasting Daddy’s money” variety, critics argue that in some fields, such as religion or performing arts, degree recipients often don’t earn much money, at least in the first years. They’re arguing for exceptions, and some states are moving to create separate funding for those degrees that doesn’t rely on federal support.

Also, degrees in fields like cosmetology where holders rely on tip income are being exempted until recent tax changes involving tips can be factored into their incomes.

We assume this also includes performing arts and gender studies majors, whose income depends entirely on their tips as waiters and baristas.

Here’s Nick Arama of Redstate on the pathetic frontrunner to replace Graham Platner as the Democrats’ Senate candidate in Maine.

He also notes that while it was reported that Platner was dropping out of the race, he actually just suspended his campaign, not ended it. Platner has until 5pm Monday to submit the withdrawal paperwork, and he’s apparently making the Party wait and sweat as long as possible. It’s not clear whether he’s doing this to force some concessions from the party, or he plans to reverse his decision at the very last minute. Our theory is that he wants the extra time to doodle Nazi tattoos on the forms.

Meanwhile, liberal media figures are trying to excuse their defense of Platner and failure to vet him by claiming that this story was very complicated and nuanced. No, it wasn’t. Here’s the situation in a nutshell:

“Don’t nominate sleazeballs for the US Senate because they’re sleazeballs.”

Here’s some information on the upcoming Republican midterm convention in Dallas, or as it’s also known, “Trumpapalooza.” Even if we don’t attend, we definately want the T-shirt.

Health Alert! An infection has caused more than 1500 people in Michigan and Ohio to suffer explosive diarrhea. Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with watching “The View.”

We wrote about this a while back, but it’s always worth repeating that the Democratic Socialists of America – the group of leftwing radicals taking over the Democratic Party and winning their primaries – recently released their own platform.

It calls for open borders, full voting rights for criminals and non-citizens, abolishing deportations, defunding the Department of War, eliminating cash bail, universal rent control, eliminating the Senate and replacing the Presidency and Supreme Court with subordinate branches appointed by Congress.

The DSA also calls for a 32-hour work week “with no reduction in pay or benefits,” Medicare for all and canceling all student loan debt. We’re going to need a lot more capitalism to pay for all this socialism.

London erupted into riots, chaos and mob attacks on police after Morocco lost to France and was eliminated from the World Cup. We had no idea that the British were such passionate fans of the Moroccan soccer team.

A few weeks ago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a pardon to an illegal alien child rapist from Laos, blocking his deportation (Democrats really do believe that “every vote counts.) It sparked widespread outrage and fears that the predator would be released to prey on the public, as he had previously on a 10-year-old girl.

Fortunately, once again, Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to the rescue. He announced that he had terminated the criminal’s legal status, and he has already been removed from the US “and will never pose a threat to any American ever again.”

Our question: Can we do the same to Tim Walz?

In a major ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Texas from offering discounted in-state public university tuition to illegal aliens, ruling that it violates the Supremacy Clause that makes state laws subordinate to federal law. It’s a major victory for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He and Attorney General/now Senate candidate Ken Paxton argued that the 2001 Dream Act in Texas creating the discount tuition for illegals was unconstitutional, and the appeals court agreed, 2-1. The court ruled that “In-state tuition is about one-tenth the amount of out-of-state tuition and represents a monetary form of assistance” to illegal aliens. If these people want to attend school in Texas, they’ll have to pay the much-higher out-of-state tuition (as in “Get out of our state!”)

The ruling didn’t address the question of how students qualify for an in-state resident discount when it’s illegal for them to be residing in the state.

From our “Man Bites Dog” Department comes a story of a type that is rarer than hen’s teeth: The “independent fact-checkers” at Polifact actually gave their highest dishonesty “Pants on Fire” rating to a Democrat.

The Democrat is Abdul el-Sayed, who’s running to be the Democrat Senate candidate in Michigan against Republican incumbent Mike Rogers. El-Sayed spouts so much toxic leftist lunacy that you’d think his entire wardrobe would be on fire, but the specific lie in this case was his claim that Rogers “took a $14 million payout as a pharma lobbyist.”

Rogers did paid consulting work for tech companies after leaving Congress but he’s never worked for Big Pharma and isn’t a registered lobbyist at all. The Rogers campaign sent a letter warning that his accusations “constitute defamation under Michigan law.” El-Sayed tried to weasel out by lamely claiming that Rogers is so pro-Big Pharma that he confused him with a lobbyist. Tim Graham at Townhall.com replied, “This could be a real excuse since el-Sayed confuses himself with a physician, even though he’s never acquired a license to practice medicine.”

Incidentally, to show how biased Politifact is, Graham notes that they’ve slapped the “Pants on Fire” lie moniker on Trump 225 times, but on Hillary Clinton only nine times, Biden seven times, and Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris zero times. Although to be fair, they might have pointed out that Kamala was lying if they could have understood what in the heck she was saying.

RELATED: El-Sayed’s campaign is under fire for attacking his primary opponent, Haley Stevens, for supporting a bipartisan resolution to honor the life of Charlie Kirk and condemn political violence. Or as this article at Twitchy aptly puts it, he’s condemning her for having basic human decency. There’s no place for people like that in the Democratic Party anymore.

Big kudos to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, who posted photos on X of the swearing-in of over 100 new attorneys and staffers who will focus on protecting victims of actual violations of civil rights such as freedom of speech and religion, and not political targets of partisan liberal groups. She said they “will enforce our nation’s laws to benefit ALL Americans, not just a select few.”

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