Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition includes updates on the Schumer shutdown, Stacey Abrams’ financial “genius,” Joe Biden’s Afghanistan evidence and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For the No Kings protestors:

By justice a king gives a country stability, but those who are greedy for bribes tear it down.

Proverbs 29:4

U.S. NEWS

Encouraging Sign: The conservative news site The Daily Wire announced that its average reader is age 42, which is the second-youngest of any news site behind only the Spanish outlet Univision. By contrast, the average MSNBC viewer is 56 and the average Stephen Colbert viewer is 68, but both are already brain dead.

Despite being a two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate with a history of financial problems and jobs in the “nonprofit” sector, Democrat insider Stacey Abrams has somehow managed to amass a fortune estimated at over $3 million. And despite no experience in “green energy,” she helped put together a green energy umbrella group that scored $1.9 BILLION in grants from the Biden EPA, which the Trump Administration has thankfully frozen while they investigate the award process.

Now, with Georgia legislators launching an investigation into Abrams’ New Georgia Project PAC and its fundraising, Real Clear Investigations has published a deep look into her history of questionable ethics and financial dealings, including her creative use of campaign funds. It’s worth a look, considering Abrams fancies herself as a future Democrat President. She already has the #1 qualification: an extraordinary talent for spending other people’s money to advance her own political career.

Harvard is offering a class on important black women in politics, but the subjects are all leftwing Democrats. Students will learn about DEI, “intersectionality,” white supremacy and critical race theory, but there’s no mention of a single black female Republican, not even Condoleezza Rice or Dr. Mildred Jefferson, a prominent pro-life activist who was the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. Seriously, kids: trade schools, look into them…

No Satisfaction: It gives us no satisfaction to point out that this is exactly what we predicted would happen if we started letting men claim to identify as women and invade women’s restrooms and changing rooms, but anyone with a brain could have seen it coming a mile away. Warning: This story, like the subjects’ private parts, should not be seen by young eyes.

RELATED: “Trans” swimmer “Lia” Thomas, the 2022 NCAA “women’s” swimming champion (we’re going to exhaust our supply of quotation marks with this story) was presented with the “Voice of Inspiration Award” at the Rainbow Labs’ Violet Visionary Awards, sponsored by the Dodgers (whom we notice have no women pretending to be men on their team.)

Women’s sports defender Riley Gaines replied, “Voice of inspiration? The only people Will Thomas inspires are other men who realized you can take everything from women – our records, our spaces, our opportunities – and still get a standing ovation. It’s 2025, not 2020. We’re done pretending that’s courage.”

And just to be fair, here are Thomas’ comments – along with a fact-check by actual biologists.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the ongoing “Schumer shutdown” of the government, now in its third week, “is starting to cut into muscle here,” and it could start costing the US economy $15 billion a week.

On the plus side, Bessent reported Friday that thanks to tariff income and reduced government spending, last month’s budget surplus was a massive $198 billion, the biggest September surplus on record and 147% higher than last September.

RELATED: In another win for Trump’s tariffs, the auto giant Stellantis (Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Ram, Dodge, etc.) announced that it is reshoring some of its manufacturing back from overseas and will invest $13 billion in the US. That includes reopening its plant in Belvidere, Illinois, that it closed under Biden.

One of the upsides of the ongoing partial government shutdown is…hey, no government! But there are also a number of downsides, one of which is that if leftist Congress members don’t have to be in their offices, they can go on friendly media outlets and inflict their annoying nonsense on the rest of us. Wednesday night, CNN gave some of its little-watched airtime to socialist fellow travelers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, and if anyone actually watched it, they must’ve lost at least 10 IQ points by the time it ended.

As one of our favorite YouTube commentators, Uncle KC at the Behind The Line channel, put it, AOC and Bernie Sanders have lived 120 years combined, and “neither one of them is responsible for building a d**n thing.”

The night was the usual litany of socialist attacks and complaints (Trump is bad, Republicans are racist and sexist and homophobic and want to take away everyone’s healthcare to give tax breaks to billionaires, climate change is an existential threat; etc.) But mixed in among the moth-eaten leftist cliches and the usual lack of any solutions to the alleged problems they were wailing about were some of the most hilariously moronic statements this side of a Burns & Allen routine.

Just to cite a few: Bernie claimed Republicans control social media because billionaire Jeff Bezos owns X (Bezos owns Amazon, Elon Musk owns X.) AOC urged Republicans to reopen the government, ignoring the fact that they’ve voted nine times so far to do that, but it’s been blocked by Democrats, like the guy standing next to her. The creator of the “Green New Deal” also claimed we need “drinkable air,” and that “rivers are on fire” because corporations like Deloitte are pouring chemicals into them. Deloitte is an accounting and tax firm.

Here’s a suggestion: Since AOC and Bernie are already going on the road together, maybe they could revive George & Gracie’s old material and bring back vaudeville, which Bernie probably remembers.

The Quiet Part: Yet another Democrat slipped up and said the quiet part out loud, as Rep. James Clyburn complained that without billions of tax dollars in subsidies, the Obamacare insurance created under the “Affordable Care Act” isn’t affordable. Yes, we believe we’ve been pointing that out for quite a few years. Now, Rep. Clyburn, let us tell you the truth about your “Inflation Reduction Act”…

INTERNATIONAL

The media have done their best to bury the Biden Administration’s tragically incompetent pullout of Afghanistan, and we almost never hear anything about what’s happened since Biden allowed the Taliban to resume control. But there’s a new report by the Panjshiryan Worldwide Council (PWC), and it’s horrifying. While it’s hard to verify anything within Afghanistan, the PWC says it’s found evidence of 543 targeted killings by the Taliban over the past four years, as well as 15,500 arrests, disappearances, and examples of torture; 285 property seizures; and displacements of 450 families.

Note to all the liberals who will be reliving their Vietnam protest days by cosplaying as victims of oppression at this weekend’s ridiculous “No Kings” rallies: This is what life is actually like under a ruthless, authoritarian dictatorship. The very fact that you’re able to have anti-Trump rallies and then go home to watch MSNBC rather than ending up in a gulag or a mass grave should tell you just how laughably full of it you are.

New Meaning To “Submersible” - A US military drone hit another suspected drug smuggling boat in the Caribbean, but this time it was a larger vessel and there were reports of two or three survivors. The US military launched a search and rescue effort, but as of this writing, the fate of the survivors is not known. More to come, we’re sure…

INVESTIGATIONS

Thank you for reading The Huckabee Post | Substack.