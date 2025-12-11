Photo credit: NY Times

Schiff sticks to Trump-Russia collusion lie; Grassley updates senators on Jack Smith; Smith forms new law firm:

When it comes to the Russia collusion hoax, California Sen. Adam Schiff (good grief, how we hate to write “Sen. Adam Schiff”) is even today still not backing down on what he has said about this, even though we now know that it has always been outrageously fake and totally made up. Adam Schiff is on the short list of those legislators who can be counted on to come to the podium and say ANYTHING, no matter how demonstrably wrong and even ridiculous, as long as it furthers the inane Democrat Party narrative.

Sean Hannity, on his FOX News show Wednesday night, aired a great montage of the things Schiff has said in this past decade about “Russiagate,” but unfortunately as of this writing had not posted it on his show’s website. So we’ll summarize some of it, starting with his most recent remarks…

When asked by an interviewer for The New Yorker just this past Friday if he might have gotten anything wrong --- which in reality we know he DID get monstrously wrong --- Schiff said, “No, I don’t think we got anything wrong. I do think that at the end of the investigation [Robert] Mueller concluded...that he could not prove the crime of conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ah, but even now, Schiff still has to try to keep the suspicion alive.

Recall Schiff’s ominous warning --- a total concoction --- in a March 2018 press conference. “The American people need to know whether the Russians still have something they can hold over the President’s head,” he said.

“…I can certainly say with confidence that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.” Of course, he never did come out with that evidence, whatever it was supposed to be.

Speaking on CNN in February 2019, he said, “But, look, you can certainly see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence…”

In August 2018, on CBS, when asked if he would agree there had been “no evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy that has been presented thus far between the Trump campaign and Russia,” Schiff said (even though this was true), “No, I don’t agree with that at all. I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy, in plain sight.” No word from him on what it was.

What a liar. And he will never back down, never admit the lie, never apologize. His strategy, obviously, is “STICK TO YOUR STORY,” no matter how ridiculous it makes you look to thinking people.

Anyway, moving from “zero” to hero, let’s talk about Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s investigation into former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith and the Arctic Frost probe. The Iowa senator updated his colleagues on Wednesday.

As you know, Sen. Grassley is the one who broke the news that Smith had even subpoenaed the phone records of a number of those Senate colleagues, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. Of course, all of those surveilled were GOP.

As Grassley said during his presentation on the Senate floor, “Arctic Frost was not just about putting President Trump in prison, but it was a means to an end. That end that the Arctic Frost investigation sought was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and partisan DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

Kind of makes Watergate look like small potatoes, doesn’t it?

Sen. Grassley continued: “As Arctic Frost became Smith’s election case, it also targeted over 400 Republican groups and individuals. Recently, Sen. [Ron] Johnson and I have exposed that the Special Counsel’s office obtained phone records of at least 11 senators and 6 members of the House of Representatives. All of them Republican.”

As you know, Smith also confiscated PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PHONE and subpoenaed his personal phone records.

Grassley noted what we’ve reported about the subpoenas for those records: that they came with gag orders from DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg. The telecommunications companies weren’t allowed even to inform their customers that these records were under subpoena. Typical overreach by Boasberg, who seems to be cut from the same cloth as Jack Smith. As you know, Rep. Brandon Gill filed articles of impeachment against Boasberg in November.

Sen. Grassley went on to say, “Jack Smith took this egregious action even though [he] and his team knew case law was clear that legislators could challenge the grand jury subpoena on the grounds it violated the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution.”

“The volume of subpoenas issued by the Special Counsel’s office should’ve raised alarms with Judge Boasberg and any other judges involved in issuing those subpoenas,” Grassley said. “Alarms that maybe congressional records could’ve been swept up by the government’s conduct. Did Boasberg and others even ask the question? Was even a small amount of due diligence done? Boasberg and others won’t say. Not asking these simple questions appears to be a clear dereliction of duty.”

As regular readers of this newsletter know, we’ve been speculating for some time about the whereabouts of the aforementioned former “special counsel.” Had he returned to The Netherlands to resume his work at The Hague? If so, had he found reason to return to the U.S? Well, apparently, he is stateside, because he’s forming a new law firm with partners who also have been active in anti-Trump lawfare. These are Tim Heaphy, David Harbach and Thomas Windom.

All of these are former DOJ attorneys who have reportedly played leading roles in prosecuting Trump. Harbach and Windom are familiar names; they worked with Smith to obtain indictments against Trump on both of Smith’s cases against him: the “election interference” case and the Mar-a-Lago “classified documents” case.

These guys are like toxic green peas in a pod. Heaphy was the lead investigative attorney for Nancy Pelosi’s kangaroo kommittee supposedly looking into J6. Hilariously, Smith’s new partner said the new firm will focus on “integrity, commitment and zealous advocacy” for its public and private clients. Commitment, certainly; zealous advocacy, absolutely. We’re just hung up on that one word, integrity.

If they haven’t already done so, they might want to team up with Marc Elias’ law firm. Certainly, they have the same goals.

