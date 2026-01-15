by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post writer/researcher

Yesterday, I wrote in detail about what Scott Adams’ colleagues in the media were saying about his passing and the important legacy he leaves. Today, I highly recommend a video from Breitbart News featuring an interview by Alex Marlowe, Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, with Joel Pollak. Really, it’s a must-watch.

Adams personally chose Pollak --- a fantastic choice, by the way ---to be his biographer, and that project is already very much in the works. Within the past week, Pollack also made appearances on the final episodes of “Coffee With Scott Adams,” now renamed “The Scott Adams School” as his fans continue the community in his name.

You’ll see that in telling Adams’ story, Pollak will be telling much of the Trump story as well. As for the story of Adams himself, according to Pollak, “...He really showed the world what he was going through, and he reached out to people and he helped people, and he developed a clearer [form] of what his ideas had been.”

“...It’s hard to say anything nice about death, but he really went in a very dignified, courageous and effective way. And so, even though there’s a great deal of mourning among his many millions of fans today...there’s nobody who died as well as Scott Adams. And, he lived well, he died well; it’s almost as if he showed people how to face mortality with greater happiness and success. And he really achieved that.”