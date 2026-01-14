by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee writer/researcher

Yesterday, we had the sad task of reporting that one of our favorite commentators of all time, the bestselling author and “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, had passed away at age 68 after spending essentially the past year fighting Stage 4 (metastatic, as in terminal) prostate cancer.

As Scott had just died that morning --- very shortly before the podcast he had still been intending to do with the help of some friends --- our job was just to get the news out, as we didn’t have time to put much of an obituary together. I would like to make up for that now and tell you more about him --- and also the mainstream media’s disgraceful reporting of his death, which makes me hate the MSM even more, if that’s possible. To me, Scott’s death feels a lot like losing the great Rush Limbaugh, because for years I’ve spent about an hour and a half every morning, seven days a week, listening to “Coffee With Scott Adams.” As “Laura 443,” I’ve been active on Scott’s Locals platform, commenting daily on the things he had to say.

Let’s start with the positive. As you might know, Greg Gutfeld was Scott’s good friend and serious fan, so he dedicated a segment of Monday’s GUTFELD! to talk about him and his immense contributions.

Surprisingly, Gutfeld confessed that he never read “Dilbert.” He got to know Scott, he said, in 2015. “...I started reading his blog, and he was basically the only person that was saying Trump was going to win the presidency.” He wasn’t looking at true or false, right or wrong, but through “the filter of persuasion.” He could see that Trump was in many ways a master of that art.

Though hardly anyone took Adams’ predictions seriously, Gutfeld said, “He risked everything [for supporting Trump]. He lost so much of his work, he [as a syndicated cartoonist] ended up losing a lot of papers; he later lost his book publishing. But he stuck to his guns.”

I’ll illustrate with what Scott said just a few months ago, in October 2025: “When I decided that I would throw away my entire social life to back Trump and when I eventually threw away my entire career --- which, even before I was canceled, my licensing business and book sales went to almost nothing --- because I was supporting Trump. I sacrificed everything. I sacrificed my career. I sacrificed my social life. I may have sacrificed my health. And I did that because I believed it was worth it.” Of course, he would have no way of knowing if the stress of those personal attacks had anything to do with the onset or vicious spread of his cancer. Who can say?

Gutfeld credits Scott for putting his career on the upswing. “He became my mentor,” Gutfeld said. “The stuff that you hear me talk a lot about when I’m on this show and on THE FIVE, is because I get up in the morning and I listen to ‘Coffee With Scott Adams,” probably the best morning show ever…”

Again, this is the same show I was listening to every morning. Though Gutfeld and I aren’t acquainted personally (we did meet momentarily at one book signing with a long, long line), we both participated --- and presumably still will --- in the Scott Adams community, starting our days with the casually ritualistic “simultaneous sip.” (That’s the coffee part.) One particular appealing thing about Scott’s show was that he wasn’t putting on “a show,” per se, but just sitting around in his house talking with all of his friends. I’m going to miss that part of my day so much.

Gutfeld also made it clear that comments praising Scott’s monumental importance were not hyperbole. “This guy changed public policy. There are people at the White House that are grieving right now over him. There are people who are related to Trump who thank him for helping...them understand their parent,” he said with a laugh. “It’s incredible.”

“He was the most important intellectual figure that I’ve had in my lifetime,” Gutfeld said, “and I’ve been lucky to have more than a few.”

One of Scott’s books that they highlighted during the segment is REFRAME YOUR BRAIN, which happens to be a permanent fixture on my nightstand. It has helped me in dealing with different problems at different times. The idea: if you’re in a situation that you can’t do much if anything about, you can come up with a different way of looking at it and, in doing so, change and maximize your life.

GUTFELD! guest Kennedy was quite familiar with Scott’s work, having hosted him on her former FOX Business show. “I always love those nontraditional thinkers,” she said. “They’re people who can never be put into a...certain category because they’re undefinable. And they’re undefinable because they’re constantly pulling the world apart and looking at it from different angles and putting it back together.”

“And it’s very uncomfortable for people,” she continued, “because they want to see the world one way. And they want the world to be black and white and very simple…”

In fact, that’s the primary reason I signed on to “Coffee With Scott Adams” in the first place --- to use him as a way to “check my work” and make sure I wasn’t getting sealed off inside a conservative bubble. Of course, I wasn’t about to rely on left-leaning media for “balance,” as I had already seen time after time that it was mostly fake. Scott was different; he had no agenda, no personal stake, was just very intelligently analyzing what he saw. The perfect “check.” I’ve quoted him in the newsletter many times.

In talking about Scott, Tyrus, as he typically does, came up with a unique take: “It’s very hard to be a narrator on the human condition without getting emotionally involved. And to me, he was a narrator for this time. When we look back in history, they will call him a scholar, because he was able to talk about things --- you never saw him fired up, he never got personal, because he was just telling it like it is, and it’s not an easy thing to do.”

“...He’s never gonna tell you, ‘Think my way or you’re stupid’...You take from it what you want and if you don’t take anything, that’s fine, but it’ll still be here. And that’s a rare thing to do.”

Tyrus went on to outline how “an entire half of the country” tried to destroy him because they didn’t understand what he was saying. “They took away his life, his art form [cartooning]...but they never, ever silenced his voice…”

“He was like a scientist: ‘Here’s a theory.’ And he was doing it at a time when it was about feelings and selfishness; that’s the one thing he never was.”

Well, I’ve taken those quotes from GUTFELD! that best represent what I personally think of Scott. Gutfeld summed him up: “True to the ‘service’ nature of Scott, he was teaching us how to live, and his last thing was to teach us how to die.”

President Trump posted this on X: “Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!”

And now we come to the inevitable, infuriating part of this story --- even worse than the part about Scott dying, because there’s nothing that could have been done about that. Headlines in the mainstream media have shamefully twisted Scott’s views every bit as much as you might have expected them to.

As someone who has listened to Scott with a finely-tuned ear every day for years, I can say that PEOPLE magazine was full of it when they ran a story headlined “Scott Adams, Disgraced ‘Dilbert’ creator, dies at 68.” Subhead: ‘Dilbert’ was pulled from wide circulation after Adams’ racist rant in 2023.”

So that is just the end. I will never, ever read another piece from PEOPLE magazine as long as I live. Scott’s work will live forever, while PEOPLE magazine belongs at the bottom of the bird cage.

Of course, the publisher should have to take responsibility for running this tripe, but the story itself was written by a hack named Victoria Edel. The backlash was so severe, PEOPLE took her name off the story, replacing it with “People Staff,” and she quickly locked down her social media pages, but too late.

Unsurprisingly, The New York Times also attacked Scott just hours after his death. (Heck, they knew his death was imminent and must’ve been ready to pop the champagne corks.) It seems everyone on the left wants to make sure he’s remembered primarily for his so-called “racist comments.” Again, Scott’s comments weren’t intended to be racist at all; they were said tongue-in-cheek, to make a point, and were simply interpreted as racist by the mainstream media.

Of the written tributes I’ve seen so far, my favorite is the one from Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at RedState.

Best of all, Megyn Kelly offers a beautiful tribute to him in her podcast from Tuesday. I hope you’ll watch. Rest in peace, dear Scott Adams.

