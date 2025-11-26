Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter includes a correction regarding DOGE, Antifa news, more on Trump DHS efforts to clean up immigration, a special election in Tennessee, and more news.

The second part of our newsletter will deliver later this morning.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.

Psalm 46:10

CORRECTION

UPDATE: The claim that DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) is no more turned out to be highly exaggerated. Unlike some other media outlets, we reported the full quote from OPM director Scott Kupor, that it was no longer a “centralized entity,” and said we hoped it would continue in some form, centralized or not. Fortunately, it is. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has more.

Kupor took to X to slam Reuters for splicing his quote to create a misleading headline. He said that while DOGE is no longer a formal agency, its leadership has shifted under the U.S. Digital Service and its mission of cutting federal waste and bloat has been woven into the fabric of various government departments.

While that’s reassuring, we liked it better when it was a stand-alone agency staffed with government outsiders with nicknames like “Big B*lls.” That just seems harder to corrupt.

NOTE: Our original story on DOGE was written on Monday and because of email scheduling, it didn’t get distributed until after it was updated.

IMMIGRATION

The Trump DHS continues its efforts to restore the “temporary” to the “Temporary Protected Status” program by announcing that as of January 26, TPS status will expire for nearly 10,000 Burmese nationals living in the US without legal status. Over the years, the TPS program has morphed from temporary refuge for those displaced by passing wars or natural disasters to practically permanent residency in the US. We expect another lawsuit and another judge telling Trump that he doesn’t have the authority to enforce laws as written, so hold on for this and all the others to end up in the Supreme Court.

TRANSGENDER

As the famous Internet meme goes, “Not this **** again!” At the 2025 World’s Strongest Woman weightlifting competition in (of all places) Arlington, Texas, the winner was Jammie Booker, who is reportedly a biological male. The win sparked outrage and anger, with second-place finisher Andrea Thompson, who should have won, walking off stage and denouncing it as “bull***t.” It was claimed that nobody – not even the organizers – knew about Booker’s background.

As usual, even those criticizing the obvious unfairness of the much-larger Booker taking the women’s title prefaced it with the usual pussyfooting language about respecting the “trans” community, but argued that biological differences should ensure that women’s sports are limited to biological women. We don’t feel the need to deny reality, so we’ll put it more bluntly: Stop stealing women’s sports titles and trophies!

As one genuine female competitor put it on X, “If we do not come together and fight this, we will be erased, and everything that women have fought tooth and nail for will be void. I urge you to stand with women and protect us.”

Come to think of it, this is yet another moral decision with an obviously correct choice. So which choice did the Democrats make?

TRIBUTES

Jimmy Cliff RIP

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’m sorry to have to report that reggae legend Jimmy Cliff has died at 81 after suffering a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Ranked second only to Bob Marley (they’re the only Jamaicans in the Rock Hall of Fame), Cliff helped bring worldwide attention to reggae by starring in the 1972 movie “The Harder They Come.” Over his decades-long career, the two-time Grammy winner mixed reggae with multiple musical genres and politically-charged lyrics in hits such as “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.” RIP.

U.S. NEWS

Say, remember that terrorist group called “Antifa” that Jimmy Kimmel smugly assured us doesn’t really exist? Well, here’s an interview with a former member (yes, blue hair and all) revealing why he was scared away by their increasing paranoia and violence.

He says he found the people he was associating with had gone from thinking that the US was run by fascists to believing that they would be jailed (he’s right about that) if they didn’t strike first, so they started going to gun ranges. He also said something about them that we’ve been saying since they first reared their empty, pierced heads:

“They don’t kill you because you’re a fascist. They call you a fascist so they can kill you...How is this different than a group like ISIS?”

We’d give you the answer, but you’d have to be a moron or Jimmy Kimmel (but we repeat ourselves) not to figure that out.

Rooting Against America: Lately, a number of commentators have noticed that today’s Democrat leaders don’t just have differences of opinion with Republicans on how to achieve common goals, they’re actively rooting against America and Americans. They opened the border to unvetted illegal immigration, including terrorists, drug dealers and disease-carriers; they take to the streets to fight ICE agents from deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records; they release criminals with dozens of prior arrests; and during the shutdown, they willingly left air travelers stranded and poor people without food to achieve their political goals.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Derek Hunter at Townhall.com has a column on how much better life could be for us all if Democrats would just stop fighting so hard for evil.

It makes us wonder how they’ve reached a point where they always take the wrong side of every moral issue, no matter how obvious the choice. We keep thinking that eventually, they have to come to the correct decision, if only by the law of averages. Well, not yet.

Recently, it was revealed that hundreds of millions of dollars have been stolen from the taxpayers of Minnesota, from programs meant for pandemic relief, autism and food aid, much of it due to widespread fraud by Somali immigrants, and a lot of the loot has been sent back to Somali to finance terrorists.

So, given the choice between siding with the taxpayers or the Somali thieves and terrorists, can you guess which side many of the state’s Democrats are taking? Here’s a clue: Go ahead, be cynical.

RELATED: In a blue enough place like Minnesota, even when a jury finds a Somali immigrant guilty of massive Medicare fraud, you can always depend on a judge to come along and overturn the verdict for no reason other than, hey, he could’ve NOT been guilty…

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged travelers to try to “bring civility back” to air travel. He said that includes things like saying “please” and “thank you” to the flight attendants and “dressing with some respect.” He said, “You know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.”

Based on our recent travel experiences, we would say that at least people in pajamas are wearing pants. But we do try to dress reasonably well when traveling by plane, if for no other reason than a yearning for the long-gone days when air travel looked like this…

And here’s what “tourist class” looked like in 1969.

Maybe if the airlines want passengers to dress up and be in a more cordial mood, they should bring back the gourmet meals and cocktail carts and stop wedging us into tiny seats like sardines.

U.S. POLITICS

Special Election: Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, which includes part of Nashville, is facing a special election, and Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn is already earning a national reputation for being the type of person you don’t want to get cornered by at a party. She first drew national attention when video surfaced of her talking about how much she hates Nashville. Then some anti-police comments resurfaced; not just backing defunding the police but speaking favorably about people who burned down police stations.

Now, Nick Arama at Redstate.com has the latest, and it might be the most unhinged yet: Video has reappeared from 2019 of Behn protesting outside the office of Gov. Bill Lee. She tried to enter his office and security had to forcibly remove her. She started screaming hysterically, then after they removed her, she sat sobbing. A month later, she started screaming at the House Speaker during a general assembly meeting and again had to be forcibly removed.

We can’t imagine anyone wanting her in Congress, other than C-SPAN. She would be ratings gold for them.

Inside View: Back in the days when we were working on the Huckabee Report radio show and Barack Obama seemingly came out of nowhere to become a major presidential contender, we covered some of the stories about his questionable background and shady financial backing (to some, he was “The Lightbringer;” to us, he was a Democrat politician from Chicago.)

Sadly, voters didn’t listen to us then. But those who did will not be too shocked by the stories that former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is spilling about Barack and Michelle’s self-serving corruption and money-grubbing…and in light of recent news, you won’t be surprised to learn about Michelle’s towering sense of entitlement. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has the details.

Typical for the media, liberal outlets are trying to turn attention away from Democrat Congress members telling the military to disobey illegal orders (when they can’t even name an illegal order that’s been given) to the Republicans’ reaction to their sedition (“Republicans pounce!”) You’ll notice that the latest story involves OUTRAGE over veteran and astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly being investigated for his part in that.

But former Rolling Stone reporter turned independent journalist Matt Taibbi isn’t buying it. He said it reminds him of the Russiagate hoax. He called both “blatant, bad, overwrought propaganda,” and said the goal might have been to make Trump look bad, but “it also made the United States look weak and vulnerable and sent the signal that the country was in schism and maybe the government was not stable. Is that what they’re trying to project? I mean, is that right? I don’t think so.” We were with him up until that last sentence. Yes, that’s exactly what we think they’re trying to do.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.