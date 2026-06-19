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Dave Smith's avatar
Dave Smith
5h

Not a single Democrat is supporting the SAVE Act. Not surprising.

For Republicans to not support it is downright crazy stupid! They are shooting themselves in the foot and abandoning the American people of which 85% support the SAVE Act!

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Ray's avatar
Ray
5h

Who are the republican senators, that are refusing to sign off on the SAVE act anyway? Naming the republican senators that oppose the measure has been curiously missing from the main street media. And how does Mr. Thune get away with his claiming he doesn't have the votes to pass the SAVE act without naming the "republican" senators that are blocking the measure? Who is he protecting and why?

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