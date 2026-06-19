The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

In a breaking story on Thursday morning, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the law used to prosecute Hunter Biden, banning habitual marijuana users from owning firearms. The SCOTUS said it was overly broad and improperly deprived individuals of the Constitutional right to have a weapon in their homes. Writing for the Court, Justice Gorsuch said the historical precedent of laws barring “habitual drunkards” from owning a gun was not convincing because those laws didn’t target regular users of intoxicants, but individuals so intoxicated they could not function. And Heaven knows, that doesn’t describe Hunter Biden!

Beege Welborn at Hotair.com has the latest developments in the arrest of a group of radical lunatics who were allegedly plotting a mass-casualty attack on the White House UFC 250 event. The major updates:

1. It’s been reported that the alleged ringleader was a 19-year-old “Omaha man,” but now, we’re hearing that the organizer was a 31-year-old non-citizen named Alvarez.

2. Many people are commenting that the alleged 19-year-old who was busted when his mom got suspicious and alerted the feds looks like, as Welborn puts it, “a fifty-six-year-old barfly who spent too much time in cigarette-smoke-fogged truck stop backrooms with strippers and bad air filtration systems.” We thought he looked familiar, and we finally realized where we’ve seen him before:

3. Naturally, leftists online are already starting to deny that this story is real, just like the “fake” assassination attempts on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Or else falsely claim that the wannabe revolutionaries who were plotting to mass-murder Republicans were Christians or conservatives.

Welborn has all the details and a great rant from Greg Gutfeld on how old socialists are inciting young idiots to kill Republicans by calling them “fascists” every single day, all at this link.

Leftists seem to have no problems believing that the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was real, but that might just be because they’re so in love with his dreamy alleged murderer (we refuse to repeat his name.) Leftist females swoon over him and write him love letters and fan fiction. They’ve pumped him up into a hero of “the Resistance.” But we have some bad news for them:

His lawyer plans to mount a “psychiatrist defense,” or what used to be known as “temporary insanity.” It’s reported that they will effectively admit that he killed Thompson, but claim he was “suffering from extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence.” That might get his charge reduced to manslaughter.

The upshot is that all the leftists who’ve hailed this scum as a hero and passionately defended him were defending the deranged homicidal actions of a self-professed crazy person. We realized that he and everyone defending him were insane from day one, but we’ll really enjoy seeing his fan club have to admit it.

It’s looking more every day as if some Senate Republicans just want the SAVE Act to dry up and blow away. There are even rumors that enough of them are angry at Trump that they refuse to back it, choosing giving the bird to Trump over securing honest elections for Americans.

Some Senators are denying that there was a blowup over the Act behind closed doors, but the fact is that a much-needed reform backed by up to 80% of Americans and even a majority of Democrats is being blocked by Democrat Senators for no legitimate reason that we’ve yet heard, and a handful of Republican-on-some-days Senators are siding with the Democrats to block it.

Sen. Mike Lee has had enough of the excuses. He took to X to explain what’s going on and how the SAVE Act could pass the Senate if GOP leadership was willing to do what it takes to make it happen.

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