Tuesday, the SAVE Act survived a 51-48 vote to bring it to the floor of the Senate for debate, which is only a first step in a longshot process of passing it. The bill would mandate Voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote, ideas favored by 70-80% of Americans and even a majority of Democrats. Yet the Democrats in Congress are adamantly opposed to it (Chuck Schumer called it a “radical bill” and vowed that Democrats will never relent in blocking it.)

“Republican” Sen. Lisa Murkowski once again joined all the Democrats in betraying her GOP colleagues. Thom Tillis, who opposes it, missed the vote, and Mitch McConnell, who also opposes it, voted yes as a courtesy, but isn’t a reliable vote beyond this stage. Sen. Mike Lee posted this message to voters on X: “If your senators don’t support using the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, you might need to replace them.”

There’s no way it can top the 60-vote threshold to overcome the Democrats’ filibuster, so that leaves two options: Get rid of the filibuster (Republicans don’t want to do that, even though the Dems have made it clear that they’ll do it immediately upon retaking power, which their panic over this bill suggests would be less likely under election integrity laws) or invoke a standing or talking filibuster, which would force the Dems to keep talking and hold the floor indefinitely rather than just say, “We filibuster.” After they fell over in stupefied boredom from listening to themselves talk, the bill could then pass with a simple 51-vote majority, the way the Founders intended.

Here’s more from Ward Clark at Redstate.com, who is, sadly, one of Murkowski’s constituents.

Personally, we’ve been following this debate for a looooong time, and we’ve given the Democrats months, if not years, to make a legitimate case against Voter ID. We’re still waiting. We’ve heard insulting racist and sexist arguments about blacks and women being incapable of getting an ID. We’ve heard claims that it will suppress the minority vote, which actually increased in states that imposed voter ID laws. And we’re heard a lot of baseless hysteria that amounted to nothing but panicky name-calling.

But we’ve yet to hear a single rational reason why the US shouldn’t protect its elections with the same basic laws that virtually every other nation on Earth employs. If there is a talking filibuster, the Dems will have unlimited debate time to make their cogent, rational case against the bill. If we were betting people, we’d bet the farm that there won’t be a word of that.