Good morning. Part 2 of our newsletter covers the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to the White House; the Jeffrey Epstein files and more on the Trump shooter and what the FBI knew.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; Yea, I will help thee; Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:10

INTERNATIONAL

Photo credit: NY Times

Houseguest: Tuesday, President Trump greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House with lots of pomp and ceremonies. Later in the Oval Office, the two announced an agreement to increase Saudi investment in US industries from $600 billion to nearly $1 trillion. And in a statement that Trump must’ve relished, the Prince called the US the “hottest country on the planet” under Trump and said Trump is setting the stage for long-term economic opportunity.

It was a great day, marred only by the fact that the Prince’s huge entourage had to be greeted on the lawn. If only the White House had a ballroom!...

RELATED: As long as we’re passing along news that will make Democrats’ forehead veins throb, here is a story with photos about the CEO of Toyota hosting a red, white and blue NASCAR event in Japan and announcing a $912 million investment in US manufacturing, all while wearing a Trump/Vance shirt and a red MAGA hat.

We guess he’s not concerned about driving away leftist car buyers. But then, they already bought Teslas. Oh, wait…

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

As expected, both the House and Senate voted Tuesday to pass a bill to release all files related to wealthy pedophile and sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. The Senate vote was by unanimous consent, and the House vote was 427-1. The sole “no” vote was from Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins, who said the bill “abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America” by making no provisions to protect the names of innocent people, such as witnesses and family members. He said if it had included safeguards, he would have voted for it. He noted that the Oversight Committee has already released over 60,000 pages of Epstein documents, only with the names of innocent parties redacted.

The Democrats were gloating over the bill’s passage because they think something harmful to Trump will be released; but so far, nothing has turned up, even though they had the files under their own control for four years and could have leaked anything damaging to Trump. The release is more likely to backfire on them. In fact, the “Be careful what you wish for; you might get it” moments are already happening, thanks to the documents that the House Oversight Committee has already released.

Tuesday, the House voted to censure Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett after the files revealed that she had taken advice from Epstein via text on what questions to ask Trump’s former attorney during a House hearing. And in one of the most embarrassing excuses ever, Rep. Jamie Raskin tried to defend Plaskett by claiming that she did nothing wrong; why, she was just “taking a phone call from her constituent, Jeffrey Epstein.” Way to remind us that his “Pedophile Island” was in the Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, one of the loudest Trump baiters among the Democrats has been House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who keeps suggesting without evidence that Trump consorted with the sex predator. Jeffries was blindsided when Republican Rep. James Comer pointed out that a newly-released email reveals that a firm representing Jeffries solicited donations from Epstein and invited him to a dinner for Obama or to meet privately with Jeffries to discuss winning a House majority. This was in 2013 – FIVE YEARS after Epstein became a convicted sex offender and after he’d finished his 13-month prison sentence for procuring a child for prostitution.

We eagerly await the excuse for why this is somehow Trump’s fault.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has no known connections to Epstein, so she was forced to embarrass herself. Fortunately, she’s always up to that job. Tuesday, she took to the House floor and accused a list of Republicans of taking money from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.” Problem: None of them took money from THAT Jeffrey Epstein. Some took donations from a doctor with the same name. EPA head Lee Zeldin, who was smeared by Crockett, tweeted back to her, “NO FREAKIN RELATION, YOU GENIUS!”

FYI: We’ve heard that Davy Crockett wants it made clear that he’s no relation to Jasmine Crockett. Not THAT Davy Crockett, though…

Let’s get out of this unsavory topic by turning it over to the Babylon Bee…

More on Trump shooter and what FBI knew; Senators can sue for invasion of privacy; Clintons ignore subpoenas (surprise!)

“...It is inconceivable that a young man with that kind of online history like Thomas Crooks’ of making violent threats and escalating violent rhetoric over years could have escaped the attention of the FBI.”

That was Miranda Devine of the New York Post, speaking with FOX News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday evening about what both current and former agents of the FBI have told her about the 20-year-old gunman.

He had 17 online accounts, and he filled them with vitriol. “Someone would’ve knocked on his door,” she continued, “and what happened after that we don’t know.”

We were told from the start that the FBI didn’t have a lot to go on in their investigation of this isolated young man. Then-Director Christopher Wray even testified on Capitol Hill in July 2024, a week after the assassination attempt, that there just wasn’t much to tell them about motive.

But as Devine paraphrases her current source, “The danger Crooks posed was visible for years in public online spaces. His radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence were all documented under his real name. The threat wasn’t hidden.”

As was also noted in the New York Post --- thanks to Laura Ingraham for highlighting this --- “Between 2019 and 2020, [the shooter] made searches for Lee Harvey Oswald’s killer, Jack Ruby; the Oklahoma bombing; and the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, among other attacks.” He also searched such topics as “how to fire an AR-15 as fast as possible,” “how to make a fertilizer bomb.” and “how to make a Molotov cocktail.” This was during the time when, as we reported in detail yesterday, he did a full 180-degree swing from virulently pro-Trump to virulently anti-Trump.

Crooks also discussed “how to fight the government.” As we’ve reported, he posted that “IMO the only way to fight the gov is with terrorism style attacks, sneak a bomb into an essential building and set it off before anyone sees you, track down any important people/politicians/military leaders etc and try to assassinate them.” Oh, and there’s much worse, which we will spare you. If you really want to see more evidence of his sickness (we’ve seen enough), just look up FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” from Tuesday night.

This was all happening during the COVID shutdowns, which, for what it’s worth, escalated many people’s craziness. Crooks apparently didn’t like Trump’s reaction to COVID, saying it was “too slow” and “there wasn’t any reasonable defense for Trump.”

It should also be said that after January 6, 2021, the FBI was very, very busy protecting America from Trump supporters, whom they had labeled as potentially violent white supremacists, as well as from traditional Catholics who preferred Mass in Latin. These were the biggest threat to “our democracy.” Gotta watch out for people like that!

Anyway, as Devine told Ingraham Tuesday night, the Secret Service are responsible for “just allowing Donald Trump to get shot like that.” And it was with the investigation of that shooting that the FBI got it wrong, too, with their “lack of transparency and honesty with the American public.” (At least they get points for consistency.)

Devine noted that Wray’s testimony before Congress about the shooter was worded very carefully, as in, “We have searched our database and can find no mention of him.” In light of what her source is telling her now, she reminded us that after his most threatening language of all in August 2020, Crooks’ online presence “went dark.” There was nothing more from him at all, with every one of his 17 sites suddenly becoming inactive.

Devine asked the FBI last week if they’d ever had any contact with Crooks AT ALL. “Did anyone report him for his violent rhetoric online? Did they visit him?” She got a “no comment.” Again, she’s been told by those in the know that it is “inconceivable” that there was no contact.

Devine also mentioned the (very) tentative connection between this wannabe-assassin and Charlie Kirk’s killer, from the fact that they both expressed interest online in the “furry” community, a group of fetishists who like to dress up in animal costumes. This likely is really, really irrelevant --- though who can say? --- but people on news broadcasts like to mention weird stuff like that, so we’ll pass it along.

It’s hard to say what, if anything, this “furry” fetish might have to do with potential for violent political behavior. In our naivete, not having really thought about this before --- seriously, have you? --- it seems that if someone enjoyed dressing up as a gentle sloth or shy little possum, there probably wouldn’t be much to worry about. On the other hand, the desire to dress up as a badger or grizzly bear might signal imminent danger to political foes.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said Tuesday night that that the FBI has “told us basically nothing” about this shooter. “These latest revelations follow a pattern,” he told Jesse Watters, “which is that pretty much everything we learn is from a whistleblower.”

Hawley wanted to “salute all those patriotic whistleblowers” like the ones with whom he had worked. At the same time, he wondered, “When’s the day gonna come that the FBI is gonna level with us and just make everything public?” (It should be noted that whistleblowers are surely helping the FBI, too.)

“...Crooks is dead,” Hawley said. “You’re not gonna prosecute him. Let’s see every piece of information...What we’re learning bit by bit is really disturbing...It contradicts what Biden’s FBI told Congress under oath.” Hawley was referring to the deputy FBI director at that time, who actually told Congress that Crooks didn’t have much of an online footprint (!!!) and what was there was “right-wing”; wow, did that turn out to be false.

RELATED: If Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham of South Carolina has his way, it won’t just be U.S. Senators who can sue over “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s subpoenaing of their phone records as part of his Arctic Frost investigation. It will be everyone who’s had his or her privacy similarly abused.

Sen. Graham told John Solomon he’s introducing legislation to allow anyone whose privacy was violated to sue the government for damages. As for the legislators who were similarly treated, they’re already covered on that by a provision slipped into last week’s spending bill that reopened the government. According to this, they can sue and collect at least $500,000 for every violation. The Daily Caller has must-read details.

Sen. Graham’s interview Tuesday night with Sean Hannity is also a must-see.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he might strip that provision out of the bill “through future legislative action.” Graham’s response was to say it shouldn’t be stripped out but, just the opposite, expanded to cover all Americans who were affected.

As Graham explained, some Republicans are of the opinion that, on principle, “you shouldn’t sue the government.” (We Republicans are big on our principles, you know. Sometimes, if we’re especially stubborn and ineffectual, they even keep some of us from voting in elections.) To that he said, “If you want to live in a country where you can’t sue the government, be my guest. You better move from America. As long as I’m around, if the government does you wrong, I don’t care who you are, from high to low, anywhere in between, you can go to court and hold them accountable. The day you can’t do that, the day you can’t sue the government who’s wronged you, then you’ve lost your freedom.”

Just wondering, if our country is so free, why do we even need a new law enabling us to sue our own government? Apparently, we do.

DC District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg was the one who issued the order allowing “Special Counsel” Jack Smith not to inform the senators about the seizure of their phone records on grounds that they might try to destroy evidence (!!!), as Sen. Ted Cruz has made public. Sen. Graham said of Boasberg, “If he had just signed off and said, ‘I’m doing this because they’re all Republicans,’ which I think is what happened, then he should not be in his job. But there are many ways to go after this. You can take people’s law license for abuse of privilege; you can file a complaint against a judge. You can impeach a judge. And also, if your privacy has been violated by the government, you can sue for the harm done.” Graham plans to sue “the Biden Jack Smith DOJ” for violating his rights and also the phone company for complying.

We’ll have much more tomorrow on Judge Boasberg and the legislative moves being taken against him.

SOMEWHAT RELATED: Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, says the committee hasn’t heard back at all from Bill and Hillary Clinton in response to their subpoenas to testify on ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He says that “...we expect the Clintons to come in, or I expect the Clintons to be met with the same fate that [Steve] Bannon and [Peter] Navarro were met with when the Democrats were in control.” In other words, continued silence will be met with criminal referrals.

Okay, Congress, let’s see you put your money where your mouth is. Otherwise, subpoenas are a silly waste of time.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

