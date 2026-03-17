Last week, we brought you the story of four different shady FBI investigations on President Trump that exemplified the corruption within federal law enforcement: Crossfire Hurricane, Arctic Frost, Plasmic Echo, and another probe, dubbed “Round River,” which was unfamiliar to us and is being characterized by Just The News as perhaps the most secret of all. But now that Director Kash Patel has turned up a trove of “Prohibited Access” files, we’re starting to find out more.

Thanks for reading The Huckabee Post! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Legal analyst Margot Cleveland of The Federalist has been taking a look at Round River, which, it turns out, was set up to neutralize all the negative stories and allegations about Biden family corruption. (As we’ve said, doesn’t THAT sound like something out of a corrupt Third-World country?) Cleveland says this operation was so very secret, even the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott Brady (Western District of Pennsylvania), tasked by then-Attorney General William Barr with going through the evidence related to the Biden family and Ukrainian business, knew nothing about it. That’s what Brady told The Federalist.

We’ve wondered how agents came up with the name “Round River,” and can only suppose that it refers to a river circling back into itself to remain contained. That would make sense because this operation was really, really contained. (Don’t even ask about “Plasmic Echo,” though. We have no clue.)

In fact, Round River was run right out of the Pittsburgh field office! What are the odds? As Just The News explains, the FBI may actually have set it up there to foil attempts by U.S. Attorney Brady to find and go through the Biden evidence. The level of subterfuge here is off the chart. Imagine Brady’s surprise when he later found out about this.

So, not only did Round River deprive this U.S. attorney of relevant information, but, as Cleveland says, “it also buried scores of derogatory allegations about the Biden family in the FBI’s prohibited access files, preventing them from being accessed by any other FBI officials.” When Brady tasked agents in the Pittsburgh office to search FBI databases for common-sense terms relating to Ukrainian corruption, such as “Burisma,” or “Biden,” those prohibited files would not have shown up. As far as those agents were concerned, the files didn’t even exist.

As The Federalist has previously reported, even senior DOJ officials had no way of knowing about them, because “the FBI’s Sentinel case management system had a stealth feature to render files invisible during search queries. Nor did anyone from FBI headquarters reference the existence of such ‘Prohibited Access’ files during discussions over access to relevant material related to Burisma and Hunter Biden.”

In other words, this was the ultimate in sneaky. It seems that for years, top FBI officials had the perfect way of deep-sixing inconvenient information, about the Bidens or anyone else they wanted to protect.

Brady later testified before the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden materials he was supposed to be going through included information supplied by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and other members of the public.

Back in July 2022, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (our hero), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote a press release about an assessment written by FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten that discredited the Hunter Biden/Burisma stories. This assessment was, in turn, used by an FBI Headquarters (HQ) team to pronounce those stories “disinformation” and conveniently end the Hunter investigation.

In a later press release, Grassley said that the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) used Auten’s investigation “to seek out CHS [Confidential Human Source] holdings at FBI Field Offices across the country relating to the Biden family and falsely discredit them as foreign disinformation.” You know, from Russia. To help Trump. All of which is false.

And by that time, they’d had over 40 (!) CHS’s supplying them with information on Biden corruption. To suppress all that, the FBI had to be working triple overtime. In Cleveland’s words, “the breadth of this conspiracy is truly shocking.”

Just The News reported another facet of this scandal: that, according to their sources, to protect the Bidens, FBI officials also were looking closely at those public figures who were critical of the Bidens, such as “reporters, lawmakers, moviemakers and lawyers who made certain allegations or raised questions about the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine,” who “may have been assessed to be national security threats aligned with Russia, worthy of investigation and treated as purveyors of disinformation interfering in elections…”

If this is what they were doing --- and it certainly seems in character for them given what we know --- then that is when the FBI really jumped the shark, as the saying goes. This was a bridge WAY too far. Now combine it with something else we found out about the government thanks to Elon Musk and the “Twitter Files”; namely, the constant pressure they put on social media to silence “disinformation” (actually, THE TRUTH) about the Hunter laptop story and other narratives the Biden administration didn’t like, such as those concerning COVID and vaccines, as reported by outlets like…us. They turned the First Amendment into a joke.

So this scandal is no longer just about the Bidens. It’s about people within the government who secretly pulled the strings to stop Americans from exercising their free speech rights and to interfere with a well-deserved investigation of the former First Family. We don’t know how much is still classified or hidden under “prohibited access,” but it’s going to come out, not just the truth about the “Biden Crime Family” but about how far the government was willing to go to protect them.

We hope to have more developments on the Arctic Frost probe soon. The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch has filed yet another Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request for all records linking activist attorney Norm Eisen with Arctic Frost. You’ll recall that this was the “investigation” sparked by the J6 riot that involved a huge dragnet that violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of Republicans.

This call for documents includes all communications among Eisen and then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and then-“Special Counsel” Jack Smith and his staff. Must-read details here; more soon.

RELATED STORY: In more government-secret news, we now know that U.S. intelligence has known since 2020 that China had gained access to American voter registration data.

A memo revealing this was quietly released by the Biden administration two years ago but so far has escaped much attention. Even now, after six years, the U.S. intel community still has not fully informed the American people, or even members of Congress, on the extent of the evidence it has on China’s actions or how the CCP got the election data. It would be nice to know about that this week as Congress debates the Save America Act on election security. According to Just The News, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “are working to declassify a potentially explosive tranche of documents showing what China did, and who in the U.S. knew and when.”

The very detailed Just The News report on this is highly recommended reading for when you have time, especially the part about what former NIC officer Christopher Porter told them. Sample: “We knew by April 2020 that Chinese intelligence had voter registration data from multiple states and was analyzing it with an eye towards the 2020 election. But CIA BLOCKED EFFORTS TO INFORM PRESIDENT TRUMP [emphasis ours] and later stopped many of these reports from being made available to Congress.”

“During the Biden administration, when I raised concern about the legal requirement to share these and other reports with Congressional oversight, they changed my job to exclude me from elections and then fired me.” Well, of course they did.

Leave a comment