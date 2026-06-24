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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
3h

May the Good Lord hold each of you in the palm of His loving hands.

PTL

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

Chuck Aruta, lost a kidney due to cancer this year just heard from Dr. he has stage 4 kidney disease in his remaining kidney, please ask our Lord to heal him

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