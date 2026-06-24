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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:

17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. Romans 8:16-17

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Donna: I would like to ask for prayers for peace for my brother who has stage 4 cancer. Him and his wife live far away from family. I pray they may find God's peace to deal with their situation and find hope int he Lord

Please pray for Brian and Cherrie who need to find a more affordable place to live.The rent is just brutal where we live and they are struggling.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Pray that the margins are clear on Pete’s melanoma excision and that the PET scan will be negative. Thank you

Please pray for my husband Jeff. He is having open heart surgery and a triple bypass.

Please pray for Daniella. She fell on her neck and head from her horse. She has a concussion. She doesn’t remember what happened and is disorientated. Thank you.

I’ve been having a very stressful month at work praying for God’s wisdom, intervention, and protection. Blessings. Ginger

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

I’ve been having a very stressful month at work praying for God’s wisdom, intervention, and protection. Blessings. Ginger

For my daughter and future SIL. Miracle level movement needed!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

HYMNAL: O How He Loves Me

Author: Johnson Oatman

Listen:

1 I have a Friend, a precious Friend,

Oh, how he loves me;

He says his love will never end,

Oh, how he loves me;

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Refrain:

Oh, how he loves me,

Oh, how he loves me;

I know not why, I only cry,

“Oh, how he loves me.”

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2 Why he should come I cannot tell,

Oh, how he loves me;

In my poor broken heart to dwell,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

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3 He died to save my soul from death,

Oh, how he loves me;

I’ll praise him while he gives me breath,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

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4 He walks with me along life’s road,

Oh, how he loves me;

He carries every heavy load,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

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5 He has a home prepared for me,

Oh, how he loves me;

With him I’ll spend eternity,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along