Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus. Romans 15:5

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

In need of financial windfall to be able to help daughters family. Daughter lost her job and home they are living in is falling down. Can't afford another place on what husband makes. Kay

Please pray for Gary, who passed away suddenly from a stroke. Prayers he is resting in peace with God in eternal love and joy! Also pray for his wife, Karen and family, that they will have God’s abundant peace and comfort. Thank you!

Please pray for our brother, Jeffrey. He is having some major health issues. He must travel to Mexico for major dental work as the United States’ treatment is not affordable plus he’s having heart problems. This is putting a financial strain on him which takes a toll emotionally. Please ask the Lord to intervene and give him peace during these difficult days. Please ask for healing. Thank you, Connie

Successful closing of my house.

I would appreciate prayers for the successful sale of my company’s assets. I’m thankful to have a buyer but need to reach final agreement on terms. Very stressful and ever changing. Thank you for your prayers in support.

Thank you for praying for JD. His surgery went well & he's coming home tomorrow. Praise The Lord for God's continuing grace in JDs future.

Could someone pray for me. Been having sleeping problems for years. Lost my job almost 3 years ago as I was driving a forklift and my boss let me go because he thought it would be dangerous for me to drive it due to being tired. Today it is a struggle to even walk due to being extremely tired. Even taking prescriptions sometimes feels like I did not sleep much. Also vision issue especially when tired. Had cateract surgery but left eye does not see as it should. Some blurry vision. Other issues also so please pray for God’s supernatural healing for my issues.

Please pray for my health to become not issue. (That the Arizona weather will cool down at some point/even a few days) Thank you prayer warriors for praying for my sister Carol with her health ( she has made improvement). Blessings 🙏

I have the shivers with cold for a week even the weather is so hot. Please pray God healing me & no cancer recurrence. I engaged a part time job for a few days n I got hurt by colleagues. Please pray God helps me to get a perm job with high salary so I can pay down my debts n out of debts n have savings for retirement. Please continue to pray for my dads health especially his fatty liver, severe eczema, high cholesterol, narrow blood vessels in his brain, lung fibrosis, high blood pressure and my sister also has most of those issues. Pls also pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection n completely healed n give us wisdom n prepare me to do a great job n out of debts. Pls continue good results of all blood test especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, lab test, bone marrow biopsies. Thanks.

I pray for each and everyone of these prayer requests old and new 🙏🙏 My mother of 99 next month fell today in the dining room on the carpet, but she does have some pain in her stomach area. I am also having pain in my lower right side and frequentation, which maybe a UTI or a kidney infection? Thank you for keeping us in your prayers. Also for Pastor Fred, who will be getting results of his biopsy today for possible malignant tumor in his lower esophagus. God help us.all 🙏🙏🙏



I’m asking prayer for my pastor Fred, who is waiting for biopsy results on Monday. Endoscopy showed a possible malignant tumor in the lower end of the esophagus. Please pray for the wisdom of the doctors to treat him properly and help him to shrink the tumor and avoid chemotherapy or radiation. They are unable to remove the tumor on account of where it is located. Thank you all for your prayers. Please also pray for Mary who fell and hurt her back at age 90, for me to find someone to help me care for my mom of 99. Thank you all and I prayed for each and everyone of you on this prayer chain. God bless you all, Patricia

Pray for my friend Doris W. who is having a partial nephrectomy by laparoscopic on July 24th at 8am at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. She trusts the Lord fully, so be in prayer for the mass to be safely and fully removed and that no cancer cells spread. Pray she can thus keep her kidney and return to full health. (Sarah)

Please pray for my husband’s upcoming heart test. Praying no further surgery needed. Thx!

My name maria. We are visiting our son. I have severe depression. Dr prescrbed tablets which I had very bad reaction to. My son and daughter-in-law forcing me I shoul continue. I stopped but didn't tell them. After taking the tablets I feel awful. Please pray for me that I may be free from depression.

Continued prayers for my husband’s heart health. He continues to do well on meds for arrhythmia but has a heart ultrasound coming up to check other issues. Praying another surgery will not be needed. Continued prayers for God to restore our family too, saving those who have turned away. Thanks and praying!!

Would like to lift up the following people and prayers: Pastor Fred in his early 70s is waiting for biopsy results after an endoscopy today which suggested a possible malignant tumor. Please pray that he can be treated and healed completely because he is a very wise man and has been teaching us so very much during our Monday evening bible study/prayer group, thank you. Please also pray for Mary of 90 yrs in FL who took a fall and is struggling to maintain her health now. Please also pray for Thelma of 97 who is facing a heart procedure, that it will go well, and for Krystina also has heart issues. She’s in her early 90s and possibly needing a pacemaker. thank you, in Yeshua’s name, Amen 🙏

Please pray for David. He is not saved, suffers from pancreatic cancer and is in great pain. We are praying that Jesus whispers loudly in his ear and that he is healed.

Please help pray for our new baby Briggs Reid. Difficulties during birth with some brain anomalies. He is making good progress. Please pray to our Lord Jesus that he may have a normal start at life, so he may enjoy all the wonders of this world and become God's number one fan!

Thank you a thousand times over for prayer tree. I benefit greatly from God's word.

I will have online interview on 6/17 or 18. I will see ENT on 6/17 and have blood test n see dr on 6/18 and bone marrow biopsy on 6/23. Pls pray no pain, good results of blood test especially liver enzymes n cholesterol , no cancer recurrence , no infection n no medical complications Pls pray God helps me to get a high pay job n out of debts soon. I am scolded ( I my low salary part time job )daily either by boss or colleague. They r mainlanders from China.they always think they r smart n say something bad abt me. I am exhausted n scared. Pls pray God helps me to get a perm job with last salary n ppl treat me good.

Pray for E to be rescued from sin and deceit in His mercy by His grace to believe and be saved. Praying!!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Pray for Chelsea that no additional men who are psychologically and physically abusive come into her life and that she meets someone who will love her unconditionally.

Dustin Means

Please heal my cancer. I know you're healing me. Let's go all the way.

Pray for Pete for and negative PET scan and successful excision of melanoma. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my friend Darice! She has had diabetes for a long time and had a stroke several weeks ago. Bc medications would not dissolve the stroke she had surgery to remove it and a stint was put in. She wants so much to be fully healed from the stroke as it’s affected her speech and balance. Please pray that now that blood flow has returned to her neck that her mind will heal. She breeds and shows dogs for a living and doesn’t want to retire yet. Thank you for praying.

Nathan needs help resolving his needs and with me (his wife), I realize that I’m a burden to him during this past year.

Most recent prayer requests are for Pastor Fred Klett, diagnosed with carcinoma of his lower esophagus. Please pray for healing as the oncologist start to treat him, and that the tumor will shrink. He also needs to lose some significant amount of weight. Please also pray for Thelma, who is going in for surgery on her heart tomorrow she’s 97 years of age And worried that she’s not going to survive due to constipation. Please also pray for my sister Carol and Bob that they will be able to travel out for Mom‘s 99th birthday because they are in debt and can’t seem to afford the travel right now thank you Amen Patricia

Please pray for me. I take medication for anxiety and depression. Because of extreme stress and pressure in my finances and on my job, I am now suffering from dissociation symptoms. Dissociation is a mental process where your mind creates a disconnect between your thoughts, memories, feelings, or sense of identity. It often acts as a psychological “circuit breaker” that trips during times of extreme stress or trauma to protect you from things that are too overwhelming to process. Please pray for healing and prosperity to get my finances back on track to honor God. Thank you.

HYMNAL: Send the Light

Author:Chas. H. Gabriel

Listen:

1 There’s a call comes ringing o’er the restless wave, “Send the light! Send the light”

There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

Chorus:

Send the light, the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine from shore to shore!

Send the light the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine forevermore!

---

2 We have heard the Macedonian call today,”Send the light! Send the light!”

And a golden off’ring at the cross we lay,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

3 Let us pray that grace may ev’rywhere abound, “Send the light! Send the light!”

And a Christ-like spirit ev’rywhere be found,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

4 Let us not grow weary in the work of love, “Send the light! Send the light!”

Let us gather jewels for a crown above,

Send the light!

Send the light!

Thank you for reading and singing along