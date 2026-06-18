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Louis Klar's avatar
Louis Klar
2h

Pray for my very broken heart. My daughter Marie Anne Klar Stroud passed November 2025. I can't stop struggling.

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Roberta Roach's avatar
Roberta Roach
1h

One of my brothers had a stroke 05.26.26. It's been a struggle for all. He was a truck driver. It's truly a blessing that he wasn't driving when it happened. He's paralyzed on his left side. He's scared... He's angry... I get it. Please, pray. His name is David.

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