DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus. Romans 15:5

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Urgent pray for Randy C. who awhile back was falsely arrested for a DUI even though he tested perfectly clean. He’s a street evangelist and lost money throughout the process for his bond, cost of storage to recover his vehicle, hotel stays throughout the process, etc. Sadly he also lost 3 regular donators to his ministry due to the internet showing his arrest even though the charges were proven false. The arrest needs to be eradicated and his name cleared. Randy is truly a walking bible. He dearly loves Jesus, shares Jesus everywhere with everyone, and he NEVER EVER drinks. He only wants renumeration of the funds he lost but needs an excellent lawyer to represent him which he cannot afford. Pray for God to guide him towards the recovery help he needs and deserves. Thank you, Sarah.

Please pray for my sister-in-law, Martha M. “On March 2, I will be having a spinal surgery. It will remove some arthritis buildup and other tissue that is pressing on a nerve and causing severe pain on my lower back and calf muscle. Surgery is called a laminectomy. I’d appreciate your prayers that the surgery will be effective and that I will trust God completely no matter how well it works. The surgeon says this is a low-risk procedure a that is usually very effective. Thank you for your prayers. Martha” (Sarah)

I have cancer. I pray all the time to feel the presence of Jesus. I feel like he has left me. I love him, I know He loves me, but he has somehow been too busy to help me'. I pray for peace for our country.

For my family, my child having been subjected to abuse which I couldn’t stop happening as many failed me and my child. When the entire world is on fire nothing more important than God and our family. Please pray for that the wrongdoers are all caught and we can have a better, safer life.

Please continue praying for healing for both Larry and Tim. Pray for their pain to ease and for strength. They love the Lord.

For reasons that will take too long to explain I am having to find a place to live and I either do no qualify for the Sr Communities (Make too much money) but on the other hand I can't afford a simple one bedroom apartment here in the Inland Empire. I am running out of time as I have to get out of the home I am living in very soon.

Please say a prayer for my sister, Judy. She has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. We lost our father to pancreatic cancer, and we also lost her son, Bill, to pancreatic cancer. Please pray for comfort and God's mercy for my beloved sister and family. Thank you for your prayers and may God Bless us all.

Please say a prayer for my friend Jo. They laid people off at her job, and she was one of them. She’s having complications getting her unemployment. She really just wants a job. She’s very good at sales and she’s looking for a job in sales. Just pray that God will show her favor on her job search and give her a new job soon. Thank you for the prayers. God bless everyone.

Please pray for my brother’s family. My brother (Bill) is saved but his wife and children (Barbee, Zack and wife, and Lauren) are not saved and are not even seeking. I have been praying for years.

Please pray for my son Logan. Intervention for serious drug addiction this Sunday. He’s 29. He is a believer and needs the hand of God all over him.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Pray for the conviction and salvation of Derick and Melissa

Please pray for my husband, Randall, he is experiencing memory problems, and for me patience .

Pray for my granddaughter. Severe depression. 25 yo

My breast need to go surgery until Dr stops my cyclosporin n cellcept medication n targeted med. I can't do surgery now as it's easy for me to get infected after bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025. Please pray God healing n I can recover wholeness and can get a perm job to pay my huge debts n please pray for my dads health as he had 10 times diarrhea a day on 3/1. Thanks

Asking for prayers for my family 🙏❤️ to draw closer to Jesus and put our complete trust in Jesus Christ He promised to be with us through it all.Praise His Holy Name Jesus Christ my LORD and SAVIOR is worthy of all our Praise I will trust Jesus Christ to be with us every day 🙏❤️. Prayers for the Lord to open the eyes of the world to seek Him and accept Jesus Christ as their LORD and SAVIOR 🙏❤️ Jesus Christ is Coming BACK for His children ❤️🙏.

Please pray for David who is having nerve issues causing him to retire. Pray for Hillary to be healed of her COPD symptoms. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Sue, And Becky to be healed from cancer. Pray for Mark and Sherry to have the Lord take away their pain. In Jesus' name...

I need prayer for healing in my body prayer team. It’s like my body is inflamed and just cannot function well now. I think it’s due to bad body aches z, I been to Physical therapy.” Rob S

Prayers for brother undergoing heart tests that he get positive results is caregiver to 96 year old and only caregiver who can take care of due to my health issues unable to care for in Jesus name amen. No other family available

Thank you for all who have prayed for Jon. He recently was diagnosed with a lung nodule & will be seeking medical help. Thank The All Mighty Loving God for complete healing in Jesus Holy Name.

Pray for Jo to be found completely free of aFib and any other heart issue as she gets evaluated by the cardiologist this Friday. Pray the same for her friend, Pastor Bob.

please pray that we make Godly decisions for our business. We have been struggling for a few years now and we need to make changes. This is so hard because we have always paid our bills but the economy has made this very hard.

Please pray for my son Mitchell as we were once very close, and now due to liberal colleges that he attended (plus a counselor at one of the colleges he attended telling my son that he didn't believe in God and the counselor actually went down that route when my son was most vulnerable).....add in political differences.....we no longer have a close connection and he doesn't call to talk to me, won't respond to texts, won't reply to my voice mails etc. (We live in different states). He was raised Methodist and was taught to believe in God. Heartbreaking.

I will have mri for nose this morning 3/4 n waiting the result of blood test for nose n cholesterol. Please pray for good results thanks. I will see dr for my post bone marrow transplant follow up, please pray all result of blood test on 3/5 r good n no cancer recurrence, no infection n no medical complications especially liver enzymes. Thanks. Pls pray I can claim insurance co immediately. Thanks.

I just got word that they are going to raise my rent by $107 a month which will bring it to $1,455 per month. It is called affordable housing and kind of ghetto but all I can afford. I am spending the next five days praying to God on how to handle this with my landlord, with my money that isn’t there and for mercy! Please pray this works out and thank you

Please pray that my daughter has a positive outcome in her legal matters regarding her house.

Please pray for me. My name is Paul. My wife was very unhappy in our marriage of 52 years and has left me and filed for divorce. Pray that God will do a mighty work in her heart so she will not divorce. And pray that I will be able to handle whatever God's will is in this

Please pray for my grandson Kenny, he over dosed on fentenyl last night and was saved with narcan, but he left the hospital this morning and we do not know where he is and needs God's help.

Please pray for a 3 year old (MJ), she has been battling cancer. Today the Doctors advised her parents to take her home, there is no more that can be done in the hospital, the tumors keep coming. Their faith is being tested for sure! Please pray for comfort for MJ and the Lord’s peace and grace for her mom and dad.

Prayers for Logan and Kenny.

Please pray for Diane that the procedure goes well today and for Joe her husband as they navigate this awful disease together. Please give them both God’s peace.

Please pray for my daughter Caitlin cure of her epilepsy she had a minor seizure last night and is very upset over it please pray for her healing

Praise the Lord for keeping my brother safe when he got hit by a semi. And please pray for a family members kids who are sick and have other medical needs

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Pls pray for good results of my nose reports n also pray for Dr to approve my disabilities allowance and get a job and pray down my debts & out of debts soon. Please continue to pray for me no cancer recurrence after bone marrow transplant last yr and pray no medical complications and no infection. Please pray for my dad to get back his monies and quit drinking beer and pray for his health. I still have 5 times bone marrow biopsies by 1/2027. Please pray for me all results of bone marrow biopsies are good n reduce the pain during bone marrow biopsies thanks

Family member Roger very sick dying with liver cirrhosis. Pray he turns his life to Jesus.

Please pray for my sweet kitty DT who is very sick. Asking God to make him well. He's my best buddy and love him tons. Thank you and God Bless you all and may He meet you in your time of need.

Prayers for God to keep me daily. 🩷

Asking for prayer for my place of employment. We are really struggling financially in this economy. Just asking for strength for my colleagues. For client retention. For God to keep me free of stress, worry and being anxious. Thank you for praying for me. God Bless everyone here. ❤️ KM

My son in law, Ryan has cirrhosis of the liver. He has never been a drinker but has diabetes. Please pray for healing so he can watch his babies grow up.

My husband has Bacterial Pneumonia. He's never been this sick. Please pray for him.

Please continue praying for Larry and Tim. They both need their health restored and hope. Thank you.

Please pray for Summer to find a new job quickly. Thank you !

HYMNAL: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Author: Edmund H. Sears

1 It came upon the midnight clear,

that glorious song of old,

from angels bending near the earth

to touch their harps of gold:

“Peace on the earth, good will to men,

from heaven’s all-gracious King.”

The world in solemn stillness lay,

to hear the angels sing.

---

2 Still through the cloven skies they come

with peaceful wings unfurled,

and still their heavenly music floats

o’er all the weary world;

above its sad and lowly plains,

they bend on hovering wing,

and ever o’er its Babel sounds

the blessed angels sing.

---

3 And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,

whose forms are bending low,

who toil along the climbing way

with painful steps and slow,

look now! for glad and golden hours

come swiftly on the wing.

O rest beside the weary road,

and hear the angels sing!

---

4 For lo! the days are hastening on,

by prophet seen of old,

when with the ever-circling years

shall come the time foretold

when peace shall over all the earth

its ancient splendors fling,

and the whole world send back the song

which now the angels sing.

Thank you for reading and singing along.