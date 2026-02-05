Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

5 Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be likeminded one toward another according to Christ Jesus: - Romans 15:5 KJV

5 May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, Romans 15:5 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Leave a comment

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for healing of my bone on bone knees and other ailments. I pray every morning the Lords Prayer plus mine for peace in America, the world n lealing of others. Plus I read the Bible every day at noon. I do not have "2 or 3 to pray in His name..." I cannot walk into a church but watch 3/4 preachers every Sunday. I understand them now thanks to Close Caption. (Bad loss of hearing all my life). Please be the "2 or 3 who pray in my name and I WILL..." Thank you and GOD bless. Love, Ray

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please pray for my wife, Hillary. She is really having trouble breathing with her COPD. She quit smoking years ago, but still contracted the disease. Pray for a complete healing of her mind, body, and spirit. In Jesus' name...

I ask for your prayers for my 94 year old mother who lives with me. She had emergency surgery. She’s making some improvement in the hospital. Asking the Lord for wisdom for her recovery stages and that she continues to improve. Thanks.

Please pray for my girlfriend Sheena and her adopted grandson Jakob. He is autistic and non verbal. He's very intelligent and speaks some words. Sheena is having a difficult time lately with patience for Jakob as we try to raise him.

We pray specifically for E every day & are looking forward with great hope The Wonderful Lord will move in her life completely delivering her, saving her soul & raising her up with a mighty testimony in Jesus Righteous, Loving & Strong Name. Amen ❤️

Please pray for me Chuck that I may hear the Lord more clearly for His guidance and that I eliminate as many distractions, possessions, thoughts that interfere with my connection with Him.

Pray for my wife and I married 66 years and separated due to health problems. 90+ years Korean Vet, military and law enforcement was living in assisted living, Villa, 72nd & Hickory, Omaha, Ne. Thank you and God bless. LJ

Prayers for Ashley, she is having surgery today, for GOD to bring healing to her

Please pray for LisaRenee, she has high blood pressure which is causing her problems with pain and dizzyness.

I'm asking prayer for my wife Christine. She is pain as we wait for hip replacement surgery. I also ask prayer for myself as I am starting dialysis soon.

Pray for better year and health.

Please pray for Hudson, who is 4 years old and his father Steven. Hudson and his mother were in a horrific automobile accident. His mother died at the scene. Hudson has been on life support for 3 weeks and his outcome is not looking good. Please pray for Hudson's miracle and that Jesus gives his dad the strength and peace that he needs to get through this nightmare.

Please pray for my mom who is 87yo. She has extreme bone on bone pain in her right shoulder. Now her other shoulder is getting worn out for over compensating the injured shoulder. She has many other ailments but this one is greatly affecting her quality of life.

Please pray for my sister today as she receives the results of her biopsy

Prayer for Linda who is on a ventilator.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray that the truth will come to light and R will be released from the false accusations and God’s will be done with the accuser. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for funding for my ministry always in dire need of support

Thanks to all for continued prayers for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. Everyday he is making better choices. Please pray for the Lord to help him make good behavioral choices. God bless.

Please pray for a young family navigating a very difficult time as the mother is experiencing mental illness episodes which is greatly affecting her husband, herself and their two small boys. Jesus please send your healing over this family and provide mental clarity for the mother.

Lift up a prayer my sister, LaDonna. She is having a breast biopsy tomorrow. Pray that is a clean biopsy.

Please pray for healing for Dale, he has cancer and is now undergoing treatment, radiation therapy starts soon, but he is weak from the medication.

Placed a request for help in finding a new doctor a couple of weeks ago. PTL we now have one🙏🏻

Please pray for my vision and overall health.

Prayers,please, for Lisa as she has a parathyroidectomy on 2/5/26. Praying for the steady hands of the surgeon and the results are good and recovery is quick. In Jesus name amen. Thank you

Please pray for my husband as he is having another surgery this Friday. Pray for no infection and fast healing! Thank you!

For healing; for Jeff’s Family; for people in freezing regions of the country;

David Webb needs prayer.

My Aunt 90 yo now receiving Hospice Care. She is saved & awaits The Lord's timing. Pray for her restful transition & for the family who will greatly miss her, especially my Uncle her 91 yo husband.

I am having knee replacement surgery on Feb 13.

Hymnal: A Mighty Fortress

Author: Martin Luther

Listen:

1 A mighty fortress is our God,

a bulwark never failing;

our helper he, amid the flood

of mortal ills prevailing.

For still our ancient foe

does seek to work us woe;

his craft and power are great,

and armed with cruel hate,

on earth is not his equal.

---

2 Did we in our own strength confide,

our striving would be losing,

were not the right Man on our side,

the Man of God’s own choosing.

You ask who that may be?

Christ Jesus, it is he;

Lord Sabaoth his name,

from age to age the same;

and he must win the battle.

---

3 And though this world, with devils filled,

should threaten to undo us,

we will not fear, for God has willed

his truth to triumph through us.

The prince of darkness grim,

we tremble not for him;

his rage we can endure,

for lo! his doom is sure;

one little word shall fell him.

---

4 That Word above all earthly powers

no thanks to them abideth;

the Spirit and the gifts are ours

through him who with us sideth.

Let goods and kindred go,

this mortal life also;

the body they may kill:

God’s truth abideth still;

his kingdom is forever!

Other Versions:

A Mighty Fortress Is Our God Congregational Hymn | Temple Baptist Church

|Thank you for reading and singing along.