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Gina Silvers-Kent's avatar
Gina Silvers-Kent
18m

Please pray that my little Family of 3. My Daughter, My Grandson and myself, can find a way to peace and harmony. My 7 year old Grandson is in the middle of me and his Mom, (My Daughter). She says she hates me and he loves me. It's not fair to him. They live in my home rent free and I have asked that she at least clean up. She refuses. I am sick with COPD and my Grandson helps me a lot. I can tell he is afraid to show how much he loves me in front of her so he comes in my room at night and sleeps. We play cards and make drawings. He tells me all about school and we say prayers together. I spent 15 years defending my Daughter against prison wardens and judges. Now she says, I never had her back. I know she isn't well, but it's not fair to Liam. Please pray for Liam to be stronger than his Mom is cruel.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
7m

My husband and I are both sick. He has a major surgery in about 24 days and we both need to get well. Please pray we heal and all the congestion dries up.

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