Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Asking for prayers for Brian and Cherrie.They are struggling financially.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my FIL. He has just had surgery over the week and recovery might take a while. Would appreciate prayer apt heal faster and have his health restored. Thank you in advance

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Pete and thst melanoma is not spreading and can be excised. Pray for him as he had some pain and is in hospital, pray he is safe and gets out soon. Love him🙏🏻

Please keep my uncle Earnest in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through back surgery tomorrow, Tuesday 5-5-2026.🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

HYMNAL: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Listen:





Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

Thank you for reading and singing along