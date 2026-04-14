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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for trauma of a family member to be healed

Please pray for Robert and Debbie who are dealing with mobility and pain issues. Please pray that Robert can get the insurance he needs and the treatment to give him back his strength in his legs. Thank you so much, Connie

Please pray for my son Kramer that he will find housing. Also pray that his legal issues with his ex will be favorable to him as she is trying to take his weekday visitation days away. His son is his whole world. Thank you.

Please pray for me. I am married to a very narcissistic man. Lord, please give him a revelation of what he is doing to me. He just doesn't love me.

Pray for Paul who is fighting Pancreas Cancer. Going to get a second opinion at City of Hope. He knows the Lord! He is allowing GOD to guide him. Pray that his battle of this Poison is successful. May this battle be a witness to others who are seeking GODs will.

Please pray for my husband’s colon to regulate so he can go home. he is miserable. Also, please pray for the antibiotics to work. he has iv until May 22 and antibiotics every day.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

HYMNAL: Be Thou My Vision

Translator: Mary E. Byrne

Listen:

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1 Be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart;

naught be all else to me, save that thou art.

Thou my best thought, by day or by night,

waking or sleeping, thy presence my light.

2 Be thou my wisdom, be thou my true word;

I ever with thee, and thou with me, Lord.

Born of thy love, thy child may I be,

thou in me dwelling and I one with thee.

3 Be thou my buckler, my sword for the fight.

Be thou my dignity, thou my delight,

thou my soul’s shelter, thou my high tow’r.

Raise thou me heav’nward, O Pow’r of my pow’r.

4 Riches I heed not, nor vain empty praise;

thou mine inheritance, now and always.

Thou and thou only, first in my heart,

Ruler of heaven, my treasure thou art.

5 “*True Light of heaven, when vict’ry is won

may I reach heaven’s joys, O bright heav’n’s Sun!

Heart of my heart, whatever befall,

still be my vision, O Ruler of all.

Thank you for reading and singing along.