DAILY BIBLE VERSE

17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

Romans 10:17 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Pray for Ray please to be healed from intestinal cancer, opening the channels which will allow his body to accept nourishment.

I need prayer for my battle in my mind.

The Lord knows my shortfall this month but I am so burdened for my community. I live in a tax credit affordable housing for $1,400 (real affordable) but the shift I am seeing is that the poor are moving out and the next class up is moving in! That means there is a whole tier of people who can’t afford housing, please pray for all our souls and Gods intervention!

Say a prayer for me of restoration. Lost millions of dollars-wiped out 4 years ago and now struggle for survival daily 400k in debt and fall short 3k every month. Gave my life to Christ 29 months ago and praying for a miracle hour by hour day by day while walking in his word and bringing others to Christ. Give thanks everyday for his glory and past and future blessings.

My family is in turmoil, only God can save us!

Need guidance for some issues I’m facing need help with financial issues as well In Jesus name I pray

Prayers for my mom who is no longer responding to cancer treatment. Praying for a miracle from God to put her cancer in remission and give her peace and healing. Thank you

I pray to find a job. I have been a school teacher for 27 years. This is the first time I been out of work since 2020. Please pray that God places me in His right place.

HYMNAL: I Have Decided to Follow Jesus

Author:

Listen:

---

1 I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

no turning back, no turning back.

---

2 Though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

no turning back, no turning back.

---

3 The world behind me, the cross before me;

the world behind me, the cross before me,

the world behind me, the cross before me;

no turning back, no turning back.

