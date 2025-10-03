The Huckabee Post

Candy Stanford
1d
1d

Please pray for my son Travis and daughter Sarah to come back to Jesus. Please pray for my Dad, Elmer, who is 93, to be able to continue writing songs for the Lord. Please pray that my 10 year old grandsons, Isaiah and Jeremiah, to be able to come to church, their parents won't allow them too. Pray for continued healing of my back, my name is Candy. And my brother Charles to have have peace and my brother Carl to know you.

David Webb
1d
1d

Grayson and Kenna and baby Layton Morgan.

