DAILY BIBLE VERSE

11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.

Revelation 4:11

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Prayers please for my dear friends 17 year old grandson Jacob and his beautiful golden retriever Rueben. Rueben was being walked by Jacobs mother. She tripped, fell, dropped the leash, Rueben ran off, but came back to a lady helping Jacobs mother. Rueben nipped at the lady because he thought he was protecting Jacobs mother. Now the apartment complex is saying they have until Monday (this is Friday!) to get rid of the dog! Please God intervene here. Save Rueben from having to leave Jacob or worse. No one was greatly injured, Jacob is an only child and Rueben is his best friend. They have 8 months left on their lease, can’t afford to break the lease, board the dog, etc. Please God, save Rueben and bring peace to Jacob’s broken heart. Amen!Thank you all here.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for me, Debby, for a good outcome with my breast biopsy tomorrow. Thank you

Please pray that my Dad (Don) and I (Mary) will move out of our nursing home and into an apartment or rental home. We don’t like living in a nursing home.

Pray for my mom and sister, for different reasons. My mom is an 85 yr old alcoholic in assist. living, and my sister usurps all the work I’ve gained in trying to get my mom saved, undermines my efforts and steals money from her. Drugs and the demonic go hand in hand and I feel powerless; clinging to Scripture but no results I see: “Do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes...for those who are evil will be destroyed” Ps. 37:7,8. I am a dry drunk as a result of my childhood and my addiction is anger, sometimes rage.

Please pray for me. I got it one morning and could not move my arm a few months later I got it and could not walk so I am learning to try to walk again.I’m I came to church for a couple of meetings this past week, but I want to start coming back On Sundays, but it is so hard for me to get up and get dressed, but I know God is working in my life so please help me pray

Please pray for Gwen to be watched over and for Gail to be healed. Pray for Hillary to be healed from COPD. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Sue, and Becky to be healed from cancer.

asking for prayers for a young lady named Charity. She has been suffering for a number of years, been through surgery and still no relief. Now she is barely able to stand. Doctors cant seem to find the cause. Praying for the Lords help soon...

Please pray for my daughter Caitlin to be cured of her epilepsy, she is going through a rough time, and also for my son Steven to take care of himself.

God bless you all. Praying for all prayer requests remembering that nothing is impossible with God. Keep the Faith🙏🏼🤗

Please pray for my friend Jane, she has cellulitis in her left foot. She is on medication but its not cutting the fever and hurt. Such a good Christian lady that is also a very good friend.

Please pray for my husband Gene for a health issue.

Please pray for my granddaughter that is making good choices with her new boyfriend.

Pray for me and my daughter. We live among people of a filthy language and we would like to relocate to a better place away from vulgar language. 🙏🙏

Please pray for my husband who had a stroke. And where to go from here.

Please pray for healing for me. I have A-Fib among other cardiac issues - I have a pacemaker, two stents, coronary artery disease, and a couple more minor issues with the heart. In August I had a spinal cord stimulator implanted. I am 75 and considered high risk for back surgery. The stimulator helps with the pain except for when my arthritis in the pelvic area and hips flares up. Doctor changed my pain meds today since the first opioid he prescribed did not touch my pain. Please pray for healing for me. Thank you and God bless you. Regina.

HYMNAL: Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus

Author: George Duffield

1 Stand up, stand up for Jesus

ye soldiers of the cross;

lift high his royal banner,

it must not suffer loss.

From vict’ry unto vict’ry

his army he shall lead

till ev’ry foe is vanquished

and Christ is Lord indeed.

---

2 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the trumpet call obey;

forth to the mighty conflict

in this his glorious day.

Ye that are men now serve him

against unnumbered foes;

let courage rise with danger

and strength to strength oppose.

---

3 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

stand in his strength alone;

the arm of flesh will fail you,

ye dare not trust your own.

Put on the gospel armor,

each piece put on with prayer;

where duty calls or danger,

be never wanting there.

---

4 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the strife will not be long;

this day the noise of battle,

the next, the victor’s song.

To him that overcometh

a crown of life shall be;

he with the King of glory

shall reign eternally.

