Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4

SUPPORT US: The Huckabee Post is looking for 57 51 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Pray for my son, a single dad every other week. Praying for him to follow you and find another place to live and for a job that works with his children’s schedule. Pray that the children’s mother will help do what is best for the children and for her to ask for you.

Prayer for my daughter. Her ex husband mentally unstable. Our I granddaughter A. I think he would kidnap if he had a chance.

My dad is very careless. He just called me n he said he lost the keys. Pls pray no body stole his keys n no thief enters my place. Pls pray for safety n nothing missing thanks

Prayers for son ... decisions on a job age 51saved n grad of Liberty U ..homeschooling two children

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Seems a lot of my friends are going through cancer in some form or another. Please pray for Billy, Bob, Staci, Sue, Becky, Ralph, and Mark. Please heal them, Lord. Pray for my wife to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Sherrie who is dealing with pain from RA. In Jesus' name...

Thank you in Jesus’ name for answered prayers, in your timing, and according to your will.

For the person requesting prayer for G.I. problems, I became severely lactose intolerant after getting a blood test two years ago and also lost weight as a result. Hope this advice can help that person determine the same; avoid dairy and take lactose enzyme pills. Also gluten may be an issue that also causes the same irritability.

Please pray for me as I banged my head, causing trauma to the back of my head on April 15. I now get headaches and fatigue and have to take Tylenol but have yet to see a neurologist and praying for divine healing. Thank you and God bless everybody. Patricia

Ryan dealing with his father Edward who is having dementia

Jeremiah a job

Please pray that I ask be healed and not feel bad . Please pray for my wife that her pain can be reduced Amen

Praise report: the tests for my esophagus came back as normal. Praise God!

HYMNAL: How Great Thou Art

Author: Carl Bobert

Date Written: 1886

O Lord my God, When I in awesome wonder,

Consider all the worlds Thy Hands have made;

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed.



Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





When through the woods, and forest glades I wander,

And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees.

When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur

And see the brook, and feel the gentle breeze.





Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





And when I think, that God, His Son not sparing;

Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in;

That on the Cross, my burden gladly bearing,

He bled and died to take away my sin.





Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation,

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart.

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration,

And then proclaim: “My God, how great Thou art!”





Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!

Thank you for reading and singing along.