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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. - Revelation 21:4

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

My dad lose weight, has red spots on his both legs suddenly, fever, cold, sore throat n fatigue recently. Still waiting for blood test n lab results. Please pray for good results of blood test and lab test especially for chest and liver for my dad. Please pray no cancer & no infection.

I have bone marrow biopsy on Jan 2025. I have been looking for a job n still can’t get job to pay my huge debts n support my dad. So please pray for my dad n me to have a healthy life n body. My dad is 77. Please pray God saves our life. Please pray God saves us and I can work n pay my debts and take care of my dad. I never take care of my dad n I want to have a perm stable job and take care of my dad n family. I never treat my dad good. So I want my dad n I have a chance to follow Gods will and I do my best to support my family n we have a good health n no financial problems. Please pray I can get insurance claim asap. Thanks

Please pray for some family members who have health issues with their children and are struggling financially. May the Lord help them. And may the Lord bless my 2 brothers who are both looking to buy homes for their families. May the Lord bless them to find something in their price ranges that are decent homes

Please pray for my wife Pam she has been diagnosed with EDS & MCAS a condition we just found out about. Dr. said she has had it since birth, which explains all of her symptoms. With my condition I have a hard time taking care of us both. Thank you for prayers.

Please pray for me, Daisy. I am so angry and bitter I have lost my joy each day I seem to get more angry at everything, anyone , all the time. Please pray for me

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my granddaughter, Arielle. She has an infected toe. They had to cut it and drain it. They gave her an IV and are admitting. A red line is up her leg. It’s just a hangnail on her toe. She is 7.

Thank you all for your prayers. God is so good and He loves us more than we can comprehend. I am believing and trusting God for everything He said He would never leave or forsake us and He will take care of us 🙏❤️.

Prayer for Eric who was held up as a mailman

Prayers for successful sale of home and inspections go well. Prayers for best solution for husband with dementia.

Please pray for my friend Pat, she has cancer and help Lisa find a job.

Please continue praying for healing for my brothers in Christ, Tim and Larry. Pray for pain reduction, strength and returning of their mobility. Thank you.

Please pray for my granddaughter she doesn’t want to live anymore. She is 25 years old.

Praying my son in law, Zach , will be blessed with a new job.

Please pray for Nick. The company he works for is selling the business. A lot of people are leaving. He has a new opportunity, but has not heard back concerning his proposal they requested several weeks ago. We pray that God show him favor and his proposal will be accepted and he will hear from new company right away. We call on You God, we are willing to learn the unsearchable things and thank You for your loving kindness. Amen. Thank you all here, prayers for each one daily.

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue desperately from sin though once professed. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for Armando who is battling cancer. He just got a diagnosis today, and needs prayers for healing. Please rid the earth of all cancers! Amen

Seeking prayers for myself, Dave - late 60's, have undergone treatment for cancer, received transplant adult bone marrow, have many many health issues, need these new cells to root and grow. If they don't will leave this treatment and make preparations for end of life. Leaving myself in the Fathers mighty hands. Thank you

New Update- Praise God, son J has finished all the requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist. He is transitioning to full pay, negotiating for his own house and still he desires a godly wife in His timing. Thanks and praying for all!!

My sweet italian friend just found out he has a brain tumor that is malignant. Don't know to the extent yet but we would love to have prayers for good news in 11 days on the level of his cancer. He's 32. A great friend that came from Italy 2 weeks ago to do some work in his industry. It's a total shock and he can't seem to grasp the reality yet. None of us can. But we do know the power of prayer and we are asking for you to lift Riccardo up to the Great Healer, God our Father, that he will win the fight against this horrible disease. Thank you so much. I know how powerful prayer is.

I almost feel guilty asking prayers for this when so many are going thru so much worse, but my husband is able to get reimbursed for some co pays for prescriptions and the company handling these reimbursements are making it really difficult to get them. No matter what he sends them,it seems it’s not what they need or it’s not enough. Please ask the good Lord for help and guidance for getting what he needs for this matter. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for me - Regina. I need healing from anxiety and depression. I also have other health issues including heart and spine. Pray that God will heal me and help me and that my faith in God will grow. Thank you for your prayers. May God bless you.

Pray for James Scheiner cancer is cured.

Prayers that we get out of this financial situation we are in. Thank you and God I

Prayers have copd emphysema and heart issues lung function is 25 per cent thanks in Jesus name amen.

Hymnal: Beautiful Savior

Translator: Joseph Augustus Seiss

1 Beautiful Savior, King of creation,

Son of God and Son of Man!

Truly I’d love Thee, truly I’d serve thee,

Light of my soul, my Joy, my Crown.

2 Fair are the meadows, Fair are the woodlands,

Robed in flow’rs of blooming spring;

Jesus is fairer, Jesus is purer;

He makes our sorr’wing spirit sing.

3 Fair is the sunshine, Fair is the moonlight,

Bright the sparkling stars on high;

Jesus shines brighter, Jesus shines purer

Than all the angels in the sky.

4 Beautiful Savior, Lord of the nations,

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor, Praise, adoration,

Now and forevermore be Thine!

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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