In today's morning edition we discuss Affordability, Health Care prices, Law & Order and more.

We will send the second part of our newsletter this afternoon.

ECONOMY

On the general subject of affordability, a lot of political analysts say that President Trump should pull back from foreign policy and focus fully on that, since recent elections show that many young voters are hurting enough financially that they’re falling for the fake promises of “free stuff” from socialists. That means he needs to be able to show results that they can feel before the midterm elections a year from now. That’s entirely possible, since the “One Big Beautiful Bill” has not yet taken effect, and the economy doesn’t turn on a dime, which is now worth what a penny used to be (and pennies will no longer be made at all.)

In an interview last week with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Vice President J.D. Vance asked Americans to have patience, since Trump “inherited a disaster” from Biden, including the highest peacetime debt and deficits in US history and the worst inflation in at least 40 years. He noted that some prices are already down, including eggs, gas and energy, as well as mortgage rates (we would add that rents are falling in some places because of ICE and self-deportations reducing housing competition from millions of illegal aliens.)

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order dropping tariffs on certain imported foods, including beef, avocados, coffee, nuts, and fruits, to help lower grocery bills. Also, counter-intuitively, a new study of 150 years of data by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that tariffs actually lower prices. Contrary to conventional economic thinking, they found that over the long run, a 4% increase in tariffs lowered prices by an average of 2%. The bad news: it increased unemployment by 1%. It’s too complicated to explain here, but Bretibart.com has a good write-up on the study and its findings.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that ground beef prices could be going even higher, due to a “perfect storm” of problems also inherited from the Biden Administration, plus having to shut the border to Mexican beef because of the spread of a cattle parasite aptly named the screwworm.

Jackie DeAngelis of Fox News’ “The Big Money Show” noted that under Biden, Americans lost an average of $2900 a year in purchasing power due to inflation. Even including tariffs, Trump’s first year is on track to increase the average purchasing power by $700 to $1200. Of course, that’s still not enough yet to climb out of the Biden hole, but as DeAngelis pointed out, you can’t wave a wand and fix four years of Biden/Harris in one year.

Hopefully, Trump can get the economy back on track and prices under control by next year so that voters won’t be bamboozled into putting the same people back in charge who put them into that hole in the first place. And maybe by then, the socialists who got elected last week will have scared some sense – and reality – back into them.

HEALTH CARE

A Modest Proposal: Democrats claim they care about making life more affordable for Americans (those of us who can remember all the way back to 11 months ago when they were in charge find that highly doubtful), and they were even willing to shut down the government and put the nation through over a month of pain and inconvenience just to (according to them now) “draw attention” to the unaffordability of health coverage (i.e., their own invention, Obamacare.)

Okay, if they really care about making health care less expensive, here are a couple of proposals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said the Trump Administration is working on a plan to replace the (Un)Affordable Care Act with a Republican alternative that would emphasize more consumer choice of plans and doctors and lower drug prices, and help small businesses afford commercial insurance instead of Obamacare plans.

Newt Gingrich also has a proposal for making healthcare more affordable. It involves complete transparency of billing costs and dismantling the huge insurance/government bureaucracy that comes between patients and doctors and sucks up billions of dollars. He notes that it’s estimated that 30-50% of healthcare spending goes to administrative costs, not medicine.

Let’s see how many Democrats jump on board and offer to help create plans that actually reduce healthcare costs by eliminating government bureaucracy and profits for companies that make huge campaign donations. Start your timers…

LAW & ORDER

In Texas, law enforcement works WITH federal authorities to remove violent criminals. Take note Charlotte, Portland, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Look here: 37,000+ Fentanyl pills seized on Pueblo Isleta outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The operation was led by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, the Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Police, and other federal authorities.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican:

New Mexico had the seventh highest rate of overdose deaths in the nation in 2023, the majority of which involved fentanyl. Statewide, there’s been some improvement: Between 2021 and 2023, the state Health Department reports, fatal overdoses fell by 8%.

INVESTIGATIONS

Response to Tucker’s documentary about Butler rally Trump shooter: As you know if you saw yesterday’s newsletter, Tucker Carlson has produced a video documentary about the hushed-up online presence of Thomas Crooks, the almost-assassin of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. (After all these months, it’s still hard to type those words.) He posted the video last Friday; if you haven’t seen it yet, please don’t miss.

Unsurprisingly, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray hid what the FBI surely knew to be true in testimony before Congress in July 2024, saying, “In terms of what we’ve been able to find so far, a lot of the usual, uh, repositories of information have not yielded, um, anything notable in terms of motive, or, like, ideology…” Oh, please.

Crooks DID talk about ideology, but that, admittedly, is where it gets confusing. The biggest head-scratcher in this story, as you will see, is the gigantic ideological flip Crooks apparently made from being a crazy right-winger (yes, there are some of those) to a crazy left-winger/Trump hater (yes, there are many, many of those). If Crooks’ social media posts are real --- and to our knowledge, no one has presented evidence that they aren’t --- they do reflect a transformation, even though that kind of whiplash-inducing ideological turnabout in just a few months makes no sense whatsoever, even for an impressionable 20-year-old kid.

As late as December 12, 2019, Crooks posted ‘MURDER THE DEMOCRATS.” (Total caps his.)

But it was just the following month that he started berating President Trump, whom he had previously described as “the literal definition of patriotism.” For example, referring to Trump’s first (bogus) impeachment, he wrote, “Keep in mind the only reason we may know about any of this is because of Trump’s stupidity.” Apparently he hadn’t been paying very close attention to what was going on with that.

His infection with TDS, whatever its source, quickly did its damage. By February, Crooks was describing Trump supporters as “racist.” He also said they “literally...sound like a cult at times.” As the months went by, he got more and more extreme with his violent anti-Trump rhetoric.

Again, it’s this quick change of focus for his passionate rhetoric that is baffling. It’s nonsensical for someone to hate the Democrats and then, a few months later, detest Trump supporters with the same white-hot hate. What turned him? He didn’t bother explain his change of heart --- it just...changed.

As the King of Siam was fond of saying, “’Tis a puzzlement.” Or, as Lt. Columbo used to say, “There’s something about this that bothers me.”

On Monday, Miranda Devine at the New York Post said, “We are all owed a better explanation from the FBI and Secret Service about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump 16 months ago...” Even the President remains unsatisfied and “demanded answers months ago,” she reported.

Crooks, she reported, had 17 online accounts. “There is something very wrong with the official story, and that invites conspiracy theories,” she wrote. Of course, like us she’s well aware of how many so-called right-wing conspiracy theories have turned out to be true.

Obviously, Crooks can never, ever be questioned about his actions that day (or any day) because he was, by necessity, shot instantly dead by a Secret Service sniper moments after the shooter fired from a nearby rooftop that had NOT BEEN SECURED (!!!) prior to President Trump’s appearance on the stage. Sadly, the taking-down of Crooks didn’t happen soon enough to save Trump supporter and firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed by a wayward shot. Two other Trump supporters sitting behind the President were wounded by Crooks as well, but did recover.

The FBI tried to hide Crooks’ online presence. As Devine reports, “Thanks to an enterprising source [note: apparently a NY Post source] who uncovered Crooks’ digital footprint, we can see that [Wray’s deputy Paul] Abbate misled Congress by omission, because he left out an entire section of Crooks’ online interactions from January to August 2020 when he did an ideological backflip and went from rabidly pro-Trump to rabidly anti-Trump and then went dark, never seeming to post again.”

These interactions went on from when Crooks was aged 15 to 17, and, as Devine reports, they “invite more questions about what --- or who --- reversed his ideology.”

According to her source, the danger Crooks posed was obvious during that time, right there under his real name. But while it started out as a manifestation of right-wing ideology, it somehow morphed into left-wing.

As Devine reported, despite shocking calls for violence, including “terrorism-style attacks” and political assassination, and being flagged by other users as a result, Crooks’ social media account --- we’re assuming she means YouTube, which had the most activity of his various accounts --- was active for more than five years. It was removed the day AFTER the shooting. What?

As Devine’s source mentioned, “None of this online activity was referenced in the final congressional report released in December 2024, making this even more troubling.”

Devine wrote, “If the Secret Service had become aware of Crooks’ anti-Trump rhetoric in 2020 during Trump’s presidency, protocol is that it would have determined if he was a threat and offloaded to the FBI to take over the investigation.”

BUT, she continued, “We don’t know what happened because the Secret Service after-action report is classified. The only bodies that could look at it are the intelligence committees in Congress, which so far have shown little curiosity.” Something tells us this is going to change, and it better.

One question we’re glad Devine is asking: Who’s paying the pricey law firm, Quinn Logue in Pittsburgh, that is representing Crooks’ modest-income parents [“impoverished” is the word used by Devine]? What do you bet she finds that out?

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has been trying for months to pry information out of the current FBI, finally issuing a subpoena (!) in July after complaining he had been “stonewalled” by them and the Secret Service in his request for security cam video, forensic reports and other materials related to the Crooks case. As we’ve said, Director Patel still deserves the benefit of the doubt for now, as he might have some important reason for keeping certain information close to the vest. But surely, given his experience with “burn bags” and such, he knows that it’s just a matter of time before all of it has to come out.

Devine has much more detail about what we now know about Crooks in this must-read report. There’s a lot here that doesn’t add up.

Devine appeared on FOX News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” Monday night, saying the “voluminous” evidence that’s coming out about Crooks is “not what the FBI had told us.” The FBI said nothing to Congress about the reason-defying “flip” Crooks apparently did in early 2020. “He went from being rabidly pro-Trump to being rabidly anti-Trump,” she said.

“...I think it’s so radical,” she said, “it’s almost as if he’s being de-radicalized by somebody and then re-radicalized in the opposite ideological direction.” (Well, yes, that’s EXACTLY what it’s like.) Her source is providing her with more information on how that might have happened, likely by way of one particular online presence named “Willy Tepes,” an apparent neo-Nazi who advocated violence and is/was with some Norwegian terrorist group.

FURTHER READING: Victoria Taft at PJ Media also has a piece on this new information about Crooks, posing the question, “Why have we not been told?” and asking about the “breadcrumbs” the killer left behind.

AND WATCHING: Glenn Beck has put together a list of questions that he demands the FBI answer, to fill in the missing information. “I am telling you there is something wrong here,” he says. The video is only 17 minutes long; well worth your time.

