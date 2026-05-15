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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil. Joel 2:13

We’ve heard a lot of conspiracy theories about the January 6th riots, but this is a new one. A senior law enforcement officer wrote a whistleblower letter alleging that the Capitol Police conspired with the Democrats to create the conditions for chaos to break out as a reason to fire Police Chief Steven Sund and consolidate control over the Capitol Police and its intelligence functions.

Sounds like a lot of trouble to fire one guy, but there are lots more details to the story, if you’d like to follow them down the rabbit hole.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city had closed its budget deficit and would not need to impose the property tax that’s sending people fleeing. But it turned out this was done by getting bailed out with another $4 billion from Gov. Kathy Hochul, which means the taxpayers still covered it, just out of a different pocket (we have a feeling that getting a financial bailout from a mother figure is the only financial move Mamdani has experience with.)

Mamdani also boasted that he did it without cutting services. Which is true only if you don’t count the services he cut, which include delaying pension payments and cutting veterans’ services, such as parades.

Say what you will about Internet influencer socialists, but they’re a lot more efficient than the older kind. It took Mamdani less than five months to run out of other people’s money.

Redistricting News Update: In the wake of the Supreme Court blocking race-based districts, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special legislative session for June to redraw House maps ahead of the 2026 elections.

Fun Read: Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media pays tribute to the best parts of President Trump’s press conferences, the parts where he goes “unpresidential” and tells reporters exactly what he’s thinking of them. Latest case in point, about the increase in cost of the White House ballroom: “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person...You are not a smart person.”

There’s a famous quote about victims of political smears in DC: “Where do I go to get my reputation back?” When Democrats talk about President Trump, they routinely smear him with unproven and outright false charges (“rapist,” “pedophile,” “fascist,” “corrupt,” etc.) One thing they have been able to call him accurately is “twice-impeached,” but that might soon join the lie list, too.

Rep. Darrell Issa has introduced a resolution in the House to expunge the two Democrat impeachment votes against Trump in his first term. In the link, Robert Spencer of PJ Media calls them “shabby partisan affairs based on zero evidence...that will be remembered as shameful episodes in American history.”

One involved a false accusation of a “quid pro quo” in a phone call with the President of Ukraine. We later learned that talk about the Biden family’s shady dealings in Ukraine was all too accurate. The second was based on a claim that Trump incited an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, a claim that the BBC tried to shore up by misleadingly editing Trump’s speech, which got them sued.

Trump wasn’t convicted in the Senate, and the evidence against him has been discredited, but the impeachment votes remain on the record, something that Issa’s resolution would erase. Issa said, “The fact is that the Constitution doesn’t spell out what to do when you’ve wrongfully indicted somebody. An impeachment is basically an indictment, and it’s an indictment that you can’t really be acquitted from.”

Issa hopes that his resolution will not only clear Trump’s name but allow for a public airing of the “knowingly false” evidence used against him so that people who get their news from liberal media outlets will finally know the truth. Not that the truth will matter to the liberal media outlets.

Marc Elias has a cow during appearance on MSNOW: It’s been amazing to see: in the wake of the Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling last Friday that Democrat legislators’ “10-1” redistricting plan violated the state Constitution, Democrats both inside and outside of that state have gone out of their freaking minds. They’ve been counting on gaming the system to win elections this fall, and this part of their plot was just so outrageous, it was destined to fail.

(Legal notes: The Dems were warned before ever pushing this rancid bill that it was unlikely to pass muster with the state Supreme Court, but they did it anyway and blew $60 million promoting it – they aren’t good with money. Their attacks on the Court as if it ruled solely on some phantom MAGA bias are absurd, and they know it. AOC attacked them for not ruling before the election, when the Dems had requested that of the court themselves. And while they’re trying to argue against the specific grounds for blocking it, the fact is that there were multiple violations of procedure. The Court just didn’t rule on the others because if the first one they consider renders it unconstitutional, then the rest are moot.)

Soon after that ruling, Bonchie at RedState wrote that “Democrats have a choice. They can accept that they don’t get to do illegal things and stack courts that rule against them, or they can tear the country apart, and I don’t mean that lightly.” In the days since, Dems have given us their answer: If they can’t beat the system, they’re willing to destroy the system. They’ll tear the country apart, if necessary, for the good of the Party.

If you don’t believe us, listen to their 2026 presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, openly endorsing radical, Constitution-shredding policies like stacking the Supreme Court, making DC and Puerto Rico states and eliminating the Electoral College, all to cement the Dems into one-party power forever, no matter what the people want. That’s how they intend to save “our democracy.”

The attorney leading this norm-toppling effort is Democrat “superlawyer”/election strategist Marc Elias, probably best known for his association with the Steele “dossier” and the Hillary Clinton campaign. His team of attorneys, dedicated to electing as many “progressive” candidates as possible throughout the U.S., jet around the country to put their thumbs on various scales to help Democrats win in swing states and districts. Never mind consistency; it seems they’ll try just about anything they think might work. Elias is an expert in legally manipulating and/or skirting election law to ensure Democrats win.

So, now that he’s lost this major redistricting fight in Virginia, he’s taken to posting some shall-we-say questionable comments about it. For example, he quoted the Virginia state constitution as saying that “whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such a manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal [welfare].” And, yes, technically it does say that.

But...reform, alter or ABOLISH the government? Over a judicial ruling he and others of his political persuasion don’t like? Can you even imagine the outcry if President Trump said something like this? (And by the way, it’s a government run entirely by Democrats. That’s why so many people are moving out.)

According to Section 3 of the state constitution Bill of Rights, “these purposes” for a government refers to “the common benefit, protection and security of the people, nation or community...capable of producing the greatest degree of happiness and safety, and...most effectually secured against the danger of maladministration...”

Ironically, one could easily argue that the Supreme Court’s ruling against such an extreme gerrymandering plan was their own legal slap-down to the left’s attempt at “maladministration.”

As reported by Sister Toldjah at RedState, “Elias has been asked to elaborate on what he meant, but he has refused to answer the question, which...says it all. But he did find the time to make light of the concerns his critics had over his remarks, declaring that he was just simply quoting the Virginia Constitution, so what’s the big deal?”

“I quoted the Virginia Constitution and Republicans are losing their minds,” Elias posted on X. “Jonathan Turley suggested I’m a ‘radical’ and ‘Jacobian’ for literally quoting the Virginia Constitution’s Bill of Rights.”

Of Turley’s criticism, Elias also posted, “The best part is Turley suggests that by posting the VA Bill of Rights I am disregarding the founders. The VA Bill of Rights was written by George Mason --- one of the most influential of the founders. It served as a model for another Virginian named Thomas Jefferson.”

(Aside: never mind that many of the “progressives” Elias feels duty-bound to elect have condemned Thomas Jefferson as a slaveowner and would remove every last monument to him if they could. Pardon the digression.)

Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist offered this zinger of a reply to Elias:

“I know you like to pretend that you’re stupid, but surely you’re not so stupid as to think that Mason was telling you to do an insurrection if you failed to push through a gerrymander in an unconstitutional manner.”

The absurdity of Elias’ remarks shines through in Turley’s headline alone: “Democratic Lawyer Marc Elias Raises Power to Eliminate the Virginia Government in Response to the Gerrymandering Decision.”

“That is [Elias’] response to a well-reasoned decision of unconstitutionality of a redistricting plan,” Turley writes in his column. “It is another example of the ‘by any means necessary’ culture of the left today.”

In case you’re not familiar with Elias’ history of election hijinks, from the 2016 Hillary campaign right up to today’s focused efforts at Republican voter suppression, Turley takes you on a trip down memory lane.

“Now,” Turley says, “Elias is reminding Virginians that they can respond to an opposing court decision by eliminating some or all of the Virginia state government.” Madness.

As Cristina Laila reports at The Gateway Pundit, Elias has been losing big on redistricting in other states as well. Last Friday, Alabama filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court asking that the state be allowed to throw out its “current rigged congressional map.” And in April, SCOTUS declared Louisiana’s newly-drawn congressional map to be unconstitutional gerrymandering. This caused Louisiana to delay its May 16 primaries --- drat, Elias just missed getting to see that election take place under the gerrymandered map.

On Thursday of last week, Tennessee became the ninth state to approve a new congressional map that eliminates the state’s only black-majority district in Memphis (the Democrats are screaming that that means there will be no more black representation, but that district has been represented by a white male Democrat for years.)

So on Sunday, after having that really bad week, Elias seemed unhinged in an appearance on MSNOW (what we all know as MSNBC). “[Trump] and the GOP hate me because I fight,” he said. “They fear me because I win.”

If last week’s developments on the redistricting front are what he calls “winning,” we hope he wins a lot more.

RELATED: In more corrupt attorney news, the Justice Department has filed a complaint against the DC Bar Disciplinary Authorities over its alleged weaponization of the disbarment process.

At first glance, we thought this story might have something to do with former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was disbarred in both New York and DC for, essentially, presenting his own client’s argument for innocence. (Any allegations of election fraud at that time were termed “falsehoods.”) What was done to him is shameful.

But no, this involves the targeting of someone else: former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark.

As reported at RedState, the suit “aligns with” President Trump’s executive order titled “Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government” and also his memorandum on “Preventing Abuses of the Legal System and the Federal Courts.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche states, “As our complaint and history make clear, the DC Bar has long acted as a blatantly partisan arm of leftist causes. No more.”

Clark, the acting head of the DOJ’s Civil Division during President Trump’s first term, was one of several people who, along with Trump, were charged in the criminal case brought by Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis. After those charges were dismissed, Clark received a pardon from President Trump in November 2025.

Still, the DC Bar had opened a disciplinary case against him in July of that year, centering on his involvement in the drafting of a DOJ letter (a draft only, never sent and marked “pre-decisional and deliberative”) concerning (here we go again) alleged election irregularities in Georgia in 2020. The DC Board of Professional Responsibility recommended that Clark lose his law license over that. Clark appealed; his appeal is still pending.

Here’s the meat of the case: “DOJ contends that DC authorities are improperly regulating federal executive functions with these disciplinary proceedings. The rationale here is that states and local entities cannot punish federal officials for actions taken as part of their official duties, particularly when we’re talking about internal legal deliberations within the Executive Branch. Otherwise, this essentially would allow local bar authorities to punish executive lawyers for internal legal advice and chill candid discussions within DOJ, thus interfering with presidential authority.”

The report at RedState also contrasts the heavy-handed action taken against Clark with the tiny slap-on-the-wrist given to Kevin Clinesmith, the now-former FBI attorney who pleaded guilty to altering an official record used in a FISA warrant application against Carter Page. Not surprisingly, Clinesmith received a one-year retroactive suspended sentence for this crime and was NOT disbarred.

There’s much more to the complaint, all entertaining reading.

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