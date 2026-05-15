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Lori Durand's avatar
Lori Durand
5m

As it should be, since the corrupt democrats and rinos set it up and they are bogus reasons as usual!

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
6m

Get em mr issa god bless

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