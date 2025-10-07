Today marks the second anniversary of the horrific October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, who tortured and raped unarmed Jewish civilians and killed 1,224 people. As a percentage of the population, it was a worse attack for Israel than 9/11 was for the US. Making it even more barbaric, the terrorists live-streamed video of their atrocities, which were celebrated by many Gazans who didn’t actually take part, but who have blood on their hands nonetheless for their years of support of Hamas.

Since that time, Israel has not only had to fight to eradicate Hamas and prevent the obliteration of the Jewish state and people, it’s also had to fight a relentless PR war, aided by Western useful idiots who falsely accuse Israel of causing a genocide. In reality, Israel has taken more precautions to protect civilians than any other nation at war in history. The suffering of the people in Gaza is entirely on the heads of Hamas: They started this war, they have refused to release hostages to end it, they steal food Israel sends to Gaza, they block Gazans from evacuating, and they hide out among the population, using them as human shields. Yet it’s Israel who gets blamed for all the suffering of the Gazans.

Has any other nation that was attacked and went to war ever been expected to take responsibility for the population of the state that attacked it? Were the Allies in World War II accused of genocide because they bombed Germany without regard for the fact that some of the Germans down below didn’t support Hitler? We still read about GIs who gave Hershey bars to kids in towns they liberated, but should they have been vilified because they didn’t also airdrop tons of food into enemy territory during the war to make sure anyone who didn’t support the Axis had plenty to eat?

It’s ironic that Greta Thunberg became famous for scolding everyone about global warming, and now she’s infamous for pumping out tons of hot air in defense of Palestine, which is just leftist code talk for anti-Semitism. If it wasn’t, then why do so many people who claim to be opposing the “genocide in Gaza” express no concern for the real attempted genocide of Jews that was launched on October 7, 2023? It’s a date that shall live in infamy, but Israel’s enemies are desperately trying to make us forget it. And sadly, they’ve done a great job of it.

At our American universities/indoctrination factories, today doesn’t bring solemn memorials to the victims of Hamas but instead, pro-Palestinian rallies. “Democratic socialist” NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mandami, whom some New York Jewish voters inexplicably support, chose to mark the coming October 7th anniversary by meeting with Palestinians to denounce the “genocide” in Gaza.

We’d call these people useful idiots, but we’ve yet to think of anything they’re useful for.

As nightmarish as the videos of the October 7th carnage are, we would love to see a requirement that before any fatuous politician or “activist” lectures us about the “genocide in Gaza,” they should first have to watch every last minute of that footage with their eyelids taped open like Malcolm McDowell in “A Clockwork Orange.” The only reason their lies about Gaza have convinced so many gullible people is because they’ve done such a good job of burying the truth and lulling people into forgetting.

Well, the Israelis do not forget genocides, and we don’t, either. Please pray that the peace deal President Trump is working on is successful, and that it results in the release of the hostages, the end of the fighting and the long-overdue eradication of Hamas, as well as the entire culture of hatred and anti-Semitism that has festered for far too long. That includes our own homeland, as well.

Here’s more on the October 7th attack and how this year’s anniversary is being commemorated.

And a sliver of good news: Not every Hollywood celebrity has been brainwashed by Palestinian propaganda…