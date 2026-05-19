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As you know, at the time President Trump won re-election and President Biden was leaving office, his FBI took the rare step of secretly preserving evidence from their “Arctic Frost” prosecution of President Trump on charges related to the J6 riot, giving the government the option (until 2030!) of re-opening that case. Never mind that the Supreme Court had ruled a sitting President couldn’t be prosecuted; they’d just wait it out and prosecute him later, when he was no longer in office.

As a last hurrah, the outgoing Arctic Frost agents even wrote a memo maintaining their belief that Trump violated laws, so that when Trump’s presidential immunity expires in 2029, the FBI would be able to pick their case right back up again.

So now, as reported by Just the News, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio “is urging the Justice Department to ask federal courts to dismiss with prejudice all prior criminal prosecutions against President Donald Trump, putting an end to a 10-year legal assault by the Obama-Biden era FBI against the man twice elected President by the American people.”

Rep. Jordan told John Solomon that “It’s probably time that this all just ended.” Not that it will, of course.

Jordan said that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should declare “this thing is done, over with. A-B see you later.”

The right approach, he said, would be to dismiss all the cases against Trump WITH PREJUDICE, which means they could never again be re-filed. But in a “Disposition of Evidence” section of their memo concerning the supposed ending of the investigation into Trump, the FBI said that “this investigation is subject to a litigation hold and is on the freeze list; as a result, no evidence can be returned or destroyed and must be retained.” The FBI special agent in charge was “to retain all evidence not withstanding closure.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has pointed out that keeping the so-called evidence from the Arctic Frost case was not normal FBI procedure. (But since when has the deep state’s handling of anything related to Trump been “normal FBI procedure”?) In a highly unusual move, they created a preservation order to keep the evidence in FBI custody for two years after Trump’s second terms ends (!) Obviously, they were leaving the door open for the criminal case to be revived once Trump is out of office and a Democrat (they hope) is again running the show at the DOJ.

(Side note: to us, this seems amazingly consistent with what we reported yesterday about what former FBI Director James Comey is currently saying, encouraging the rank-and-file FBI to “hold on,” to play the waiting game until Trump is gone and they can “rebuild” the old FBI. Anyway...)

The special FBI unit that was examining that case has been disbanded, according to Patel. “The FBI exists to protect the country,” he observed, “not to preserve political prosecutions for a future administration.”

But when “Special Counsel” (he was never Senate-confirmed) Jack Smith asked that his cases against President Trump be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning they could be re-filed after Trump left office, U.S. District Judge for DC Tanya Chutkan (appointed by Obama and a distinguished TDS sufferer) granted Smith’s request.

Just the News obtained the “Case Closing” document dating from when Trump was only a couple of weeks into his second term and when, in Solomon’s words, “many holdover FBI agents and leaders were still in place.”

The document was titled “Arctic Frost – Election Law Matters – Sensitive Investigative Matter,” and its synopsis was “To Document the Closing of Captioned Investigation.” The listed enclosures were a “Deputy Special Counsel Concurrence” and the “Retention of Evidence Approval.”

The FBI record states, “This Electronic Communication seeks approval to close the captioned full Sensitive Investigative Matter investigation” and argues that “because this was a SIM opened by a Field Office and involved a presidential candidate, the same level of approval required to open the investigation is also required to close the investigation.”

And that was a pretty high level. Note that when Arctic Frost was opened, it was signed off by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco (an Obama holdover who was likely running the whole show), and then-FBI Director Christopher Wray. So, without them to sign off on closing the case, it was simply left open.

And, wow, this is rough anti-Trump stuff from our esteemed federal law enforcement professionals. From Just the News, here’s a sampling:

“The document included a ‘Summary of the Results of the Investigation’ into Trump...arguing that ‘the captioned FBI investigation was opened based on specific and articulable facts and circumstances that individuals affiliated with Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the ‘Trump Campaign’) engaged in activity that violated federal law. “The FBI memo alleged that ‘the investigation revealed that when Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office. With various co-conspirators, Trump launched a series of plans to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.’ “The bureau record also alleged that ‘Trump and his co-conspirators used knowingly false claims of election fraud in furtherance of three conspiracies: 1) a conspiracy to interfere with the federal government function by which the nation collects and counts election results, which is set forth in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act; 2) a conspiracy to obstruct the official proceeding in which Congress certifies the legitimate results of the presidential election; and 3) a conspiracy against the rights of millions of Americans to vote and have their votes counted.’”

So, lots of conspiracy talk. Never mind that in the days since, we’ve finding more evidence that the real conspiracy was not INVOLVING him, but AGAINST him.

RELATED: Now, here’s a refreshing turnaround. President Trump has called on his Justice Department to investigate the mail-in ballot disaster that occurred in Maryland, alleging that 500,000 illegal ballots were issued.

As Townhall reports, “After the mistake, the Maryland Board of Elections made the decision to mail out additional correct ballots despite having no ability to indicate which ballots were originally sent out incorrectly. Elections officials have not publicly released a plan for how to invalidate the original ballots.”

So, yet another fine election mess the Democrats have gotten us into. As Trump alleged on Truth Social, “In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent.”

He blamed Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, saying that this was done “so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance,” adding, “It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years.” He said he’d be asking the DOJ to investigate.

Dan Cox, a candidate for governor in Maryland, posted that this “mistake” was “effectively doubling the potential for vote fraud via mail in ballots.”

And this isn’t just an allegation. This week, the Maryland State Board of Elections admitted that it had erroneously distributed mail-in ballots to members of the wrong party (!) for the upcoming primary election. At the same time, it “denied wrongdoing.” They must realize a charge of ineptitude is preferable, since it doesn’t come with a possible prison term.

In an update, never fear: Maryland is fixing the problem! All mail-in voters in the state will be mailed REPLACEMENT BALLOTS, each accompanied by a postcard explaining the mistake and asking the voter to destroy the previous ballot and envelope. Yeah, that’ll do it!