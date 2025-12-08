Good morning. In today’s edition we cover a Pearl Harbor, Ukraine, the Comey Case and Michelle Obama’s latest news.

PEARL HARBOR

Yesterday, December 7th, 2025, marked the 84th anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy,” the Japanese attack on the US Naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941. Out of about 87,000 troops stationed there, only twelve still survive, all over 100 years old, and none could make it to the annual observance. But the ceremony went on, and let us pray that it always will.

We must keep alive the memory of the worst attack on America up until 9/11 so that future generations will always remember to honor the brave heroes of Pearl Harbor and never again become so complacent that we aren’t prepared for an attack by our enemies – whether it comes from without or within.

Here’s Fox News’ report on the memorial ceremony.

And this is an interesting article showing the front pages of a number of newspapers reporting on the Pearl Harbor attack.

INTERNATIONAL

Least Surprising News of the Day! The leader of Hamas rejected the disarmament part of the Trump Gaza peace plan and declared that “the resistance and its weapons are our honor and glory” and that “the battle is not over.” He also celebrated the barbaric October 7 massacre of Israelis as a turning point to push Israel off “our homeland” and the international stage. So when the bombing has to continue, we eagerly await hearing the explanations for why it’s Israel’s fault.

Fact Check: Gaza is not the “homeland” of the so-called “Palestinians.”

For those still keeping up with the endless negotiations over a Ukraine-Russia peace plan, here is the latest.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is meeting this week with European leaders. President Trump said he’s “disappointed” that Zelenskyy reportedly hasn’t even read our latest peace plan. Putin continues to claim he’s interested in ending the war, even though he seems to have no intention of giving up the territory he’s taken, nor, it seems, any real incentive to. And Ukraine is dealing with a corruption scandal involving at least $116 million worth of Western aid being stolen and the resignations of two government ministers and Zelenskyy’s chief of staff.

At least it shows that you don’t have to move all the way to Minnesota to rip off US taxpayers, since our government spews money with zero supervision all over the world.

In the latest act of anti-Semitic virtual signaling in Europe, the Eurovision Song Contest is debating boycotting Israel over its response to Hamas’ terrorist attack and refusing to let Israel compete.

In response, we will continue our decades-long boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest.

NEWS BRIEFS

Great Read: Derek Hunter at Townhall.com on why President Trump is right to use the “R-word” to describe Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Eric Swalwell picked a campaign slogan for his California gubernatorial run, and while it fits well with the current Democrat notion that you have to use profanity to sound “authentic,” it’s definitely not a good choice of words -- especially considering what Swalwell is famous for. Also, what San Francisco is famous for, thanks to years of Democrat rule.

Last person left in a blue state, please turn out the lights…

UPDATE: Matt Vespa at Townhall.com quotes a Navy lawyer who explains why a cartel drug boat is a legitimate target and why taking a second shot to make sure it’s sunk is completely in line with Naval precedent, citing an example from World War II.

Feel-Good Story: An evangelist who shares the Bible with celebrities tells some stories of the reactions he’s receiving, including a surprising response from the late shock rocker, Ozzy Osbourne.

INVESTIGATIONS

Re-filed Comey case will be a tough slog in blue Virginia district: We’re finding out what an obstacle course for federal prosecutors the case against James Comey will be in the very blue Eastern District of Virginia.

The evidence against the former FBI Director, who was charged with making false statements to a congressional committee --- which we all saw him do --- and obstructing justice, is about as cut-and-dried as any such case could be. But one technicality after another is being thrown at the prosecution, most recently leading to a temporary restraining order (TRO) that locks away all digital evidence tied to Comey’s longtime confidant, media lackey and sometime lawyer Daniel Richman. And though this TRO, issued Saturday, offered just a bit more delay, you know Comey’s attorneys were popping the champagne corks, as this ruling just creates more work for prosecutors.

This time, the judge issuing the order is U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee (so, on the bench a looooong time). As explained by NOQ Report, “The ruling bars prosecutors from touching Richman’s seized computer image, iCloud data, and email accounts --- materials central to the dismissed indictment against Comey for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing its work.”

As you know, the original case against Comey was dropped because of the circumstances surrounding the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, who had brought this case herself and argued it by herself before the grand jury. That challenge to her appointment applied not just to her personally, but to every case she has brought since, so other petitions for dismissal are already in the pipeline. The DOJ is re-filing the case against Comey, essentially starting over.

So, in the meantime, what is this evidence that prosecutors currently are denied access to? Recall that Trump fired Comey (who richly deserved it) in 2017. It was soon after that when investigators imaged the files from FBI “Special Employee” Richman’s personal computer as part of their investigation into classified leaks. Though Richman cooperated at that time, his attorneys are now contending that the government held onto those files and, without new warrants, combed through them for evidence in the Comey case.

NOQ Report says that Richman’s devices “hold threads” to leaks from Comey to The New York Times, “plus his own chats with media during the Clinton-Trump showdown. There is also speculation that this data trove includes echoes of the Alfa Bank story --- the dubious Trump-Russia server link peddled by Clinton campaign operatives like Michael Sussmann, whose 2022 acquittal on FBI lying charges still stings as a missing chance for clarity on the hoax’s architects.” Well stated.

But as Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a four-page order, “The Court concludes that Petitioner Richman is likely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the Government has violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer (an ‘image’ of the computer) and searching that image without a warrant.”

By noon Monday, the judge ruled, the DOJ must, as reported by NOQ, “’identify, segregate, and secure’ all Richman-related files in its possession, with no access allowed absent court permission. The freeze lasts through December 12, or until full arguments wrap up --- plenty of time for defense teams to argue the evidence is fruit of the poisonous tree, potentially dooming any reloaded charges.” And, of course, that’s exactly what they will do.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this as well, laying out what the judge says the prosecution still needs to do in anticipation of re-filing charges against Comey.

RELATED: In more FBI news, we’ll have much more on the pipe bomber story as it unfolds this week. For now, Matt Margolis, in a VIP story for PJ Media that we’ll briefly summarize here, says that the evidence needed to identify the suspect had been “available for years” and that “the legacy press scrambled to protect the Biden administration from embarrassment.”

Margolis contends that the media knowingly pushed a narrative they knew was false, saying that the bomber was a Trump supporter “driven by election fraud claims,” a story that has now been debunked, even by his own family members. And the “alleged” bomber --- who has confessed, by the way --- started purchasing bomb-making materials in 2019, from stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Micro Center, long before the election was an issue. Most of these materials were purchased before it took place.

Margolis is right: it certainly was gross negligence for the media to report this motivation for the bomber. So, what else is new?

RELATED READING: Check out Ed Morrissey’s column at HotAir, relating information from the bomber’s family that he is someone with “no political affiliations” who lived in his mother’s basement. He doesn’t even vote, they said, and was described by his grandmother as “borderline autistic.” Sounds like someone who could easily have been co-opted by someone else to do this. But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

Many more details here, particularly on possible motive, in a very interesting read.

MORE RELATED READING: For what it’s worth, Mike Benz and Revolver News predicted early on that the J6 pipe bomber would be black. Not to further any stereotypes linking black men to “sneaker culture,” but the FBI knew he (or she, ha) was wearing rare and quite expensive athletic shoes, Nike Air Max Speed Turfs. You never know, of course, but these just don’t seem like the shoes of the typical MAGA Trump supporter. And sure enough.

Revolver’s new report includes what Mike Benz wrote about this “quite peculiar shoe” five years ago. Fun reading.

OPINION

Give it up, already; Michelle Obama says “we ain’t ready” for a black woman President

by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post writer/researcher

Both former First Lady Michelle Obama and former VP Kamala Harris --- oh, how I love to be able to use the word “former” here --- have repeated in recent months the absolutely idiotic notion that America just isn’t ready for a female President.

Oh, give me a freaking break.

“As we saw in the last election, clearly, we ain’t ready,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said recently at an event in New York. “That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running because you are all lying. You’re not ready for a black woman.’”

To that, I would say, “Naw, Michelle, we are ready for a black woman President. It’s just not Kamala, who is not a serious person. And it sure as heck ain’t you, either.”

Please, PLEASE, politicians of every color and background, stop with the intentional bad grammar. I don’t care how you rationalize it, in 2025 you just sound like the phony politicians you are, because thanks to YouTube and other media, we can hear you speaking in perfectly correct grammar whenever you choose to. We are aware that when you lapse into street jive dialect, it’s a pose; you’re just pandering and you look ridiculous.

I speak here not just to the former First Lady but also to two of the biggest offenders: Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Call me whatever you want for saying this; I don’t care, so long as you don’t do it in outrageously fake bad grammar.

As longtime readers of this newsletter will know, I long anticipated that Michelle was the person who’d been anointed by the powers-that-be to run in Joe Biden’s stead in 2024 and keep the Obama Machine in full power. Something happened --- we’re still not quite sure what it was (I did speculate about that but don’t know for sure) --- and President Biden somehow came right out and publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, putting the kibosh on Michelle being the nominee after Biden was taken out of the running with his Twilight Zone-worthy debate performance.

(NOTE: Since that time, Michelle has come out and said some things so outlandish and off-putting that it seemed as if she were deliberately trying to sabotage her own political future, whatever that might have been. But people have short memories, so who knows? Still, in the meantime, any earlier prediction I might have made about her future in politics should be considered null and void.)

Speaking as a woman --- biological and in every way you can think of --- who is not easily offended, I cannot begin to tell you how offended I am by this stupid story. I and every conservative I know would be thrilled to vote for a well-qualified person of either gender (there are only two) or of any color who shared his or her basic values and political views. To make it even worse, Politico tells this story through the perspective of a Democrat congressman, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn --- for the record, if anybody cares, black and male --- who in furthering Michelle’s inane narrative shows himself to be unworthy even of being mentioned by name, though I just did.

Clyburn was also responding to comments in Harris’s book that sexism and racism played a role in her defeat last year. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he called both Michelle and Kamala “incredible women.” They’re incredible, all right --- incredibly wrong choices for Commander-In-Chief, and this has absolutely nothing to do with their race and/or gender.

Of course, Clyburn made it clear that even though he’s parroting the (lame and inaccurate) “America’s not ready for a woman” excuse, he will still support female candidates. “Just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit,” he said. “...And so we may be in a dark moment as it relates to a woman serving as President, but we may be in that moment just before dawn when a woman will serve.” Oh, spare me.

(Editor’s Note: As much as we hate to recall it, Hillary Clinton got a majority of the popular vote in 2016, which should have ended the nonsense that Americans won’t vote for a woman for President. But it has to be a woman who appears qualified, doesn’t actively repel swing voters, and understands how the Electoral College works.)

