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Anonymous Reader
3h

Pray for Don who undergoes heart ablasion surgery on friday morning: safe, infection free and fully successful procedure.

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
3h

May the Good Lord Bless each of you and hold you in the palm of His loving hands.

MAGA

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