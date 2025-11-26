Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

5 My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.

6 He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved.

Psalm 62:5-6

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for me. I am finally getting the surgery that I have been waiting for so long.. and pray for everyone who is suffering and needs help. God bless and Thank you!! Thank you God!!

I ask for my wife Christine who is pain from her hip and has to have a hip replacement. I ask that God will relieve her pain.

Jon in rehab for continued strength & focus on Jesus.

Ask for prayer for Aleta my wife of 52 yrs that she’s repent come back to Christ

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Update- Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, is totally hours, applying to the State, for his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way will be blocked Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and will again soon!! Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Hymnal: Wonderful Grace of Jesus

Author: Haldor Lillenas

Listen:

1 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

greater than all my sin;

how shall my tongue describe it,

where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden,

setting my spirit free,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

---

Refrain:

Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus,

deeper than the mighty rolling sea,

higher than the mountain, sparkling like a fountain,

all sufficient grace for even me;

broader than the scope of my transgressions, sing it!

greater far than all my sin and shame.

O magnify the precious name of Jesus, praise his name!

---

2 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching to all the lost,

by it I have been pardoned,

saved to the uttermost.

Chains have been torn asunder,

giving me liberty,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

---

3 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching the most reviled,

by its transforming power

making me God’s dear child,

purchasing peace and heaven

for all eternity,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.