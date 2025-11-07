Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

5 My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.

6 He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved.

- Psalm 62:5-6 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for Tony and Jennifer, they were involved in accident today. He has a concussion and Jennifer has previous injuries from another accident, plus this. Tony will not be able to work for some time now and Jennifer needs additional help. Thank you all so much. God bless and keep each one here. Both those needing and those requesting. Great is our God.

Blessings to all. Please pray for my Grandson, Michael, that he will come back to the Lord and discover God’s plan for his life. He is a young man who has never known, or had a father figure in his life. Also that I will find much needed great part time employment! Thank you for your prayers and God bless!

Please pray for Leah. She is a 21 year old young lady just diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She lives in Tennessee. Please pray for her family who are devastated. God, please take Leah in Your arms and bring her strength and comfort that only You can. We know that You have defeated death for us and if it’s Your will please bring her complete healing so she may shout out Your praise and mercy and serve You. Calm her fears and relieve her suffering. And if indeed it is Your will that she return home to You, let us remember the glory to live in Your presence is and always will be. In Jesus’ holy name, Amen

Prayers for Jason who turned 54 and diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. He’s been given 2-4 months to live. Prayers for his wife and son going through so much heartbreak and many hardships. In Jesus mighty name Amen

Pray for Rusty. He’s in organ failure from septic shock. He needs a miracle.

Please pray for God to heal the issues with my son’s pelvic floor. He’s 4 and we still can’t get him potty trained even with his OT and PT. I’m so exhausted from 2 years of trying it all and idk how even school will be when he has to start it in fall of 2026. Just praying that that weakness that exists there gets healed and any underlying issues also get healed

Please pray for Chad who is having work related problems.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my wife Cheryl who has dementia and has taken a real bad turn for the worse over the weekend. Thank you!

Pray for my health and my children & elder sisters health. Our pain factors are high, hearts weak, spines and knees crumbling, and chronic infections we battle. Also pray my home is approved for total renovation. We’ve been living in equalled for about 2 years after a bad storm demolished our home and insurance co ered only $2k when $120k is what’s needed. Also pray that my son of tainted the peace of God and assurance of salvation and for him to find deep Godly companionship. Pray my daughter and son-in-law grow in grace, Godly wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment and that a hedge is placed around their union with Christ Jesus as head. Thank you and grace, peace and blessings to all from our Heavenly Father through our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Would like prayers for Brian and Holly as they venture out to travel south this winter. Prayers for safety, God’s hands in them meeting & helping others know Jesus! May they have great health, safe travels, and fun together. Been married 43 years, newly retired, and going to enjoy time together as well. Peace be with us! Thank You!

Please continue to pray for my friend K. her father had lapsed into a coma after not being able to have his surgery. The Lord took him home on 10/30. Please pray for her and her family to have strength during this time. Thank you for all the prayers for her. I have another prayer for myself ... God knows what is. Thank you for agreeing in prayer with me. God Bless everyone here. KM

Pray for my husband Mark who has been diagnosed with incurable liver cancer. We are at MD Anderson in Houston to discuss treatment.

Elinor: Praise that I finally got my FL DMV online, for my title and registration!

Pls pray to find a place to live that’s quiet and reasonable; for my granddaughter Creation;

Please pray for my daughter Sydnie and her husband Austin. Sydnie is due to give birth in around 3 weeks and their baby has anencephaly and will not survive long. It has been very hard on our family knowing this, but we trust in God’s plan.

Also asking for prayers for my friend Ginny’s husband, Lynn as he may have leukemia and has had pneumonia and sepsis besides. Please pray for Lynn’s healing. Thank you all. May God bless you!

HYMNAL: O God, Our Help in Ages Past

Author: Isaac Watts

1 O God, our help in ages past,

our hope for years to come,

our shelter from the stormy blast,

and our eternal home:

2 Under the shadow of your throne

your saints have dwelt secure;

sufficient is your arm alone,

and our defense is sure.

3 Before the hills in order stood,

or earth received its frame,

from everlasting you are God,

to endless years the same.

4 A thousand ages in your sight

are like an evening gone,

short as the watch that ends the night

before the rising sun.

5 Time, like an ever-rolling stream,

soon bears us all away;

we fly forgotten, as a dream

dies at the op’ning day.

6 O God, our help in ages past,

our hope for years to come,

still be our guard while troubles last,

and our eternal home!

Thank you for reading and singing along.