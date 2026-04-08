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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You.

Psalm 56:3

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for Staci. She has radiation again this week. Her 4th time. She is still fighting every day...

Please pray for our friend, Jim, in CA - just (suddenly) lost his dear beautiful sweet wife, Diana & is devastated. He has health problems also - recovering from strokes. Thanks & God bless u.

Please pray for my husband to find another job. He is a machinist and he is good at what he does.

My friend Craig could use some help to get home. I could use a prayer for ongoing issues with breathing. I have COPD and was just put on oxygen. It is overwhelming at times and the inability to breath easily is very humbling. We, would greatly appreciate your prayers

Please pray for my sweet friend, Riccardo, who is in his early 30’s and just found out he has stage 4 glioma..it’s the worst one to have. It is in the brain and the outlook is very grim. Please pray that he has strength to endure the days ahead and pray for his family and friends that they stay strong for him. Pray that he has the love of our Lord in his heart and soul.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

My husband's cough cleared up! PTL Thank you for the prayers. Now we need prayer for his 7 hour surgery on April 6! No complications and a quick recovery!🙏🏻

My name is Ruthanne. I’ve had a lot of “Fridays” and I’m feeling overwhelmed. Please pray for me for clear guidance from the Lord. I don’t know what to do or where to go.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers for a family member fighting addiction.

Please pray for my white blood count to be restored (it’s low, I am receiving chemo) and for the dental team to handle an infected tooth well. I am very vulnerable to infection. I know that God is in control but I appreciate the prayers.

My granddaughter suffering from depression. 25 years old. 🙏🏻

Please pray for Pat, my dear friend, she has cancer. Thank you

On Easter Sunday I found out my youngest brother Chuck Gunn has been in the hospital since last Tuesday with some kind of bacterial infection which hasn’t cleared up in 5-6 days so they are doing more testing. Please pray they properly treat and heal Chuck (who’s a Christian and loves the Lord)! And also pray for me. I’m waiting to see if HealthSpring Alliance will approve Zepbound injections for weight loss since my kidneys are just began releasing protein in my urine which is not good. I also have mild liver fibrosis. I was told that all I can do for either problem is lose weight. So keep me in prayer also. I’m having to seek prior authorization as this Med was initially denied. Blessings, Sarah

HYMNAL: Power in the Blood

Author: Lewis E. Jones

Listen:

1 Would you be free from the burden of sin?

There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood;

Would you o’er evil a victory win?

There’s wonderful pow’r in the blood.

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Refrain:

There is pow’r, pow’r, wonder-working pow’r

In the blood of the Lamb;

There is pow’r, pow’r, wonder-working pow’r

In the precious blood of the Lamb.

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2 Would you be free from your passion and pride?

There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood;

Come for a cleansing to Calvary’s tide–

There’s wonderful pow’r in the blood. [Refrain]

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3 Would you be whiter, yes brighter than snow?

There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood;

Sin-stains are lost in its life-giving flow–

There’s wonderful pow’r in the blood. [Refrain]

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4 Would you do service for Jesus, your King?

There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood;

Would you live daily His praises to sing?

There’s wonderful pow’r in the blood. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.