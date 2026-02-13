Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

3 What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee. - Psalm 56:3 KJV

When I am afraid, I put my trust in you. - Psalm 56:3 NIV

Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. - Psalm 56:3 NKJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray that my business will sell. I need to retire and work a different job part time for health reasons. Pray that I can get all the paperwork together to get it sold at a good price. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my great nephew, Jacob. He is 7 years old and has brain cancer which the doctors have said there is no treatment for and said he has a few months. However, we are praying for God’s miraculous powers to heal him here on earth so he can share his testimony and glorify God for a long time. We have already touched so many people with his story and know God can do this! Amen!

Please pray for Sue who had skin cancer surgery and for Jeff who was just diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my grandson, Andrew’s, MRI to be negative for return of tumor. MRI is Tuesday, 2/10. Also prayers requested for children’s employment situations, for positive work environments and successful careers. Thank you for the prayerful support.

Please pray for healing for my daughter Jaylyn battling pancreatic cancer. Has started chemo treatments again. She was declared cancer free a year ago but It has raised it’s ugly head again. She is trusting the Lord for complete healing. Thank you.

Please keep my husband, David in prayer. He and 11 other men from our church will fly to Belize on February 16th for a mission trip. Pray for their safety in travel and a good Godly experience for all. They will return on February 23rd.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation.

Please pray for Tracy to have strength to get through the next few weeks and during her recovery after her double mastectomy on February 12. Guide her surgeons hands. No more cancer.

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

Would you please pray for me.. Feels like every Joint in my entire body is hurting so bad.. Especially the weight bearing joints.. Can’t rest for the pain.. Please Lift me up before the Lord.. I thank you so much and God bless you. - Lois

Please pray that I find a good job that doesn’t scare me so much. I have so much anxiety about doing my job safely. Also, my son needs prayer for is situation at colleges. Grades, friendships, health and job.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my Wife, Hillary to be healed from her COPD. Pray for Bob, as his cancer is trying to return. Pray for Stacie, Sue, and Becky to have the Lord heal their cancer. Pray for Sherry to be healed of her RA and take away her pain, Lord. Pray for Mark to have the Lord heal his throat from radiation treatments for cancer. Please take away his pain, Lord. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Tracy is having surgery Tuesday for a tumor on the optic nerve. Prayer for God’s healing.

Thank you for prayers for Lisa who had a parathyroidectomy last Thursday (2/5) that was successful. Continued prayers that the blood calcium levels return to normal and continued good health in recovery. In Jesus name Amen. Thank you

I will see dr for blood test on 3/5 & bone marrow biopsy on 4/10. Please pray for good results of all reports.

I will be out of town with my dad, sister, niece from 2/12-18. please pray for safety, health n no infection. Thanks

I failed 15 interviews in 6 months. I still can’t get a job. I have a huge debts due to I lost job every and didn’t work for 2 yrs due to cancer. Please pray for cancer free and debts free n God heals me n help me get a perm job immediately as I am unable to get a job myself. Thanks

Please pray for Kenny who is dealing with congestive heart issues and resultant swelling on his body. He is self-employed and this has caused him to not be able to work for several months, creating a financial strain. Thank you for your prayers!

Asking for God to help a dear friend of mine. named Karl, who, is stuck in Amsterdam after his flight from London and, because of a delay, there, at the airport, and cancellation from poor weather, he accidently, missed his second plane flight, going to Minnesota, where he lives and doesn't have more money to buy a new plane ticket and also needs money to stay at a nearby motel at night, short term, and has a few health issues, so really need a miracle blessing of enough emergency money to get him back home soon! Thanks for any prayers for him!

Prayed for all. Healing, employment, salvation, deliverance, plans for all we ask in Jesus Mighty Name

Please pray for Lisa, she needs a job. Thanks

Please pray for me. My husband just passed away 3 weeks ago after struggling with cancer of the head and neck. It was on his face. It was a very gruesome and painful thing for him to go through. But now that he is with Jesus he feels no pain, thank you Jesus! I’m struggling to pay my bills and I may lose my home. Please pray for financial situations to get better for me. Thank you. In Jesus mighty name, I pray.

I will have colonoscopy & OGD & ultrasound & blood test on 2/25. I will see dr for blood test on 3/5 and have bone marrow biopsy on 4/10. Please pray for good results. And I can claim the insurance reimbursement immediately thanks

I am navigating my journey in looking for employment can be very difficult. I am leaving it to God and trusting in His ways is a big step in my journey. I am going to have a short trip with my family and continue my journey to glory God. Lord, I need a perm job with my last salary to pay my debts, please provide me a job that I can glorify you n pay down my debts n out of debts soon n please heal me n my family completely n wholeness n give us wisdom n guidance. I surrender my life to you. Please help my dad, nieces, brother, brother in law, sister in law to trust you. I believe I can get a perm job soon as you promise we believe it will happen. No evils can attack my family n me. We are protected n surrounded by angels. We are saved by Gods grace. In Jesus’ name we pray Amen

Please pray for me to find financial freedom from crippling bills. I am a widow and 69 and still working 5 days a week to support myself. I have been working since age 13 and I am tired with debilitating arthritis. Please pray for my friend Del and his son and their special needs.

Please pray that my husband’s lung cancer is gone since he had radiation treatments. - Connie Yost

Please let’s all pray for the lady in Arizona Mrs Guthrie I believe her name is. Pray that she is safe in her family’s arms and if not in Gods loving arms. Thank you 🙏

I need prayer for the renewing of my mind, and to be divinely healed from terrible arthritis pain.

Requesting prayer for Ruth Hoskins, from SE PA COS (convention of states) leader who is under hospice care with cancer that has resurfaced after 15 years. She’s in a lot of pain and needs a miracle for her recovery. Thank you.

Please pray for my husband's well being and that his faith in the Lord will grow stronger. Please pray that we're able to resolve the problem caused by informal settler in our property.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers needed for our marriage. Also flor my Children’s faithful lives. That we may all return our lives to God

I thank God in advance for healing my hubby of any illness especially his cancer. I ask everyone to pray for him too. I ask this in Jesus’ name

Please pray for Marissa, Marge & Joshua's salvation. Pray for Teri who is dying of cancer.

Asking again for more prayers for my dear friend Karl, who has been detained in Amsterdam and because of this, he missed his flight back home to Minnesota and has to pay a fine and didn’t plan on this issue, so now he’s pleading for God to bless him somehow with the money he needs in this horrible situation he has found himself in so he can return finally to the U.S.

Asking for prayer for my son Bill. He's being deceived by satan. He's been a believer most of his life. Pray the Holy Spirit will open his eyes. Thank you.

Please pray for my son whose marriage is in trouble. Nicole

Please pray for my son whose wife is having severe mental issues and for my grandsons who are 6 and 13 years old that they may all have God's protection during this stressful time.

Please pray for my 48 year-old son who is still struggling with addiction. He has two children. Thank you so much.

HYMNAL: The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Author: Julia Ward Howe

LISTEN:

1 Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.

Refrain:

Glory! Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory! Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory! Glory! Hallelujah!

His truth is marching on.

2 I have seen him in the watch-fires of a hundred circling camps;

They have builded him an altar in the evening dews and damps;

I can read the righteous sentence by the dim and flaring lamps;

His day is marching on. [Refrain]

3 He has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat;

He is sifting out the hearts of all before his judgment seat;

O be swift, my soul, to answer him; be jubilant, my feet!

Our God is marching on. [Refrain]

4 In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea,

With a glory in his bosom that transfigures you and me;

As he died to make us holy, let us die that all be free!

While God is marching on. [Refrain]

Other Versions:

The Battle Hymn of the Republic | The United States Army Field Band

Thank you for reading and singing along.