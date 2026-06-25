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Mary Elizabeth Allison's avatar
Mary Elizabeth Allison
3h

IPlease pray that God's Holy Spirit enters my son Douglas that he will take His hand and be led on a path to hope and a future. Jeremiah 29: 11-15.

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Kathy Beecher's avatar
Kathy Beecher
3h

Please pray for my debt to be cleared. I am 72 and don't want to leave debt for my family.

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