Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be still and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. Psalm 46:10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Donna: I would like to ask for prayers for peace for my brother who has stage 4 cancer. Him and his wife live far away from family. I pray they may find God's peace to deal with their situation and find hope int he Lord

Please pray for Brian and Cherrie who need to find a more affordable place to live.The rent is just brutal where we live and they are struggling.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Pray that the margins are clear on Pete’s melanoma excision and that the PET scan will be negative. Thank you

Please pray for my husband Jeff. He is having open heart surgery and a triple bypass.

Please pray for Daniella. She fell on her neck and head from her horse. She has a concussion. She doesn’t remember what happened and is disorientated. Thank you.

I’ve been having a very stressful month at work praying for God’s wisdom, intervention, and protection. Blessings. Ginger

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

I’ve been having a very stressful month at work praying for God’s wisdom, intervention, and protection. Blessings. Ginger

For my daughter and future SIL. Miracle level movement needed!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I failed the interview n I still can’t get a perm job. I don’t like the low salary job I engaged for a month. The salary is very low n the boss n colleagues r rude to me but my job duties is to do senior work n I may quit the job as I have stress.Please pray God helps n provides me a perm job with high pay salary n out of debts as I have debts for 32 years. I am getting old n I need to be out of debts n have savings for retirement. My dad gets drunk n keeps making a mess at home. I have bone marrow biopsy on 6/23, I will have blood test on 7/16. Please pray for good results n no cancer recurrence n no medical complications n no infection thanks. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n quit drinking beer n clear mind n rely on God n pray for his health n my family. Thanks

Please pray for reconciliation between our adult sons and for their salvation. We haven’t heard from them in 6 years. We have tried and are growing weary. Our granddaughter whom we have never met will be three in a few months. But, our hope is in Jesus!

Please pray for my grandson Wyatt, he is 9 years old and is having some seizures. Please 🙏 pray for his healing 🙏. Thank you.

You’ve been praying for Larry for over a year. He had a knee replacement that got infected. well now he’s having some issues he has to get an MRI to see if he has had a stroke. Please pray that they find nothing wrong and that his knee can continue to get stronger and that his over All health improves. He’s worked so hard to get stronger. He loves the Lord, like we do. Thank you, Connie.

I have prayer request for 4 young men. Chet is battling advanced metastasized liver cancer. He is in his mid-30’s, married with 3 young children. Preston has mouth cancer and just came home after surgery. He will be having chemo and radiation. Preston is 26 and a coach at our middle school. Jadyn has a rare aggressive brain cancer. He is 17 years old and just graduated from high school. He had a seizure and after being rushed to the hospital, a tumor was found on his brain. Surgery was done and after pathology report came back , the diagnosis was made. He will also be receiving chemotherapy and radiation. Doogie is 37 years old and was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He had a large tumor removed from his spine and is paralyzed from the waist down. He had just been named the head coach at an East Texas school for this coming school year.. Please pray for these young men and their families. All four of these young men are Christians and believe that God is the ultimate healer.

My husband has 3 major tests this Thursday the 25th of June to see if all is well and he can be released. Results Friday. Please pray all is well and peace for me to not worry.🙏🏻

Pray for my children. Megan,Ally and Maddie to come back to church and serve the Lord

Prayers for Hannah and Dumpling& John.

Prayers for Ms Ofelia that The Lord will answer her requests. Amen ❤️

Chuck Aruta, lost a kidney due to cancer this year just heard from Dr. he has stage 4 kidney disease in his remaining kidney, please ask our Lord to heal him

Prayers for Jimmy, who is have who has COPD and emphysema and a lung function of less than 25% thank you in Jesus name amen

I would like to pray for my best friend Colleen. She was just diagnosed with cancer in her liver, colon, and lungs. She needs prayers for healing and strength. Also my cousin Louie who had an aneurism repaired today in his brain. I lost two friends to leukemia and lung transplant this last weekend and I feel everyone is falling apart. Praying for all their family.

HYMNAL: And Can It Be, That I Should Gain?

Listen:





Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 And can it be that I should gain

An int’rest in the Savior’s blood?

Died He for me, who caused His pain?

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me?

Refrain:

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me!

2 ‘Tis mystery all! Th’Immortal dies!

Who can explore His strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

To sound the depths of love divine!

‘Tis mercy all! let earth adore,

Let angel minds inquire no more. [Refrain]

3 He left His Father’s throne above,

So free, so infinite His grace;

Emptied Himself of all but love,

And bled for Adam’s helpless race;

‘Tis mercy all, immense and free;

For, O my God, it found out me. [Refrain]

4 Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature’s night;

Thine eye diffused a quick’ning ray,

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light;

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth and followed Thee. [Refrain]

5 No condemnation now I dread;

Jesus, and all in Him is mine!

Alive in Him, my living Head,

And clothed in righteousness divine,

Bold I approach th’eternal throne,

And claim the crown, through Christ my own. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along