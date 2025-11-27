Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.

Psalm 46:10

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

I am the choir director and pianist at church. I am losing my hearing and am not sure how long I can serve the Lord. Please pray for healing. Thank you. Donna Davis, a senior citizen.

Please pray for Ronnie and Ginny. Both are recovering from broken bones.

Please pray for Granddaughter, 23 yo, who has restrictive cardiomyopathy. We are praying for and believe God will heal her. Our son was in a vehicle wreck and asking for prayer for his healing. Thank you for your faithfulness.

Requesting continued prayers for my friend R who is wrongfully jailed. Praying for his safety, health and peace of mind with clarity. Praying for no hindrances to his getting bailed out by Saturday. And for supernatural financial relief during his days without work. Thank you all so much for your prayers!!!

Praying for our urgent financial needs met in unexpected ways

From Mary: please pray that I eat well for me to get to my goal weigh

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless all of you.

HYMNAL: Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Author: Thomas O. Chisholm

Listen:

1 Great is thy faithfulness, O God my Father,

there is no shadow of turning with thee.

Thou changest not, thy compassions, they fail not;

as thou hast been, thou forever wilt be.

Refrain:

Great is thy faithfulness!

Great is thy faithfulness!

Morning by morning new mercies I see;

all I have needed thy hand hath provided.

Great is thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!

2 Summer and winter and springtime and harvest,

sun, moon, and stars in their courses above

join with all nature in manifold witness

to thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love. [Refrain]

3 Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth,

thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide,

strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,

blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside! [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.