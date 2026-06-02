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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Many are the woes of the wicked, but the Lord’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him. Psalm 32:10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my mom Elsie age 91 who started 2 oral meds for lymphoma. Please pray for my healing also for a heart problem.

Please pray for my Son Jacob. He is a Christian. But with too much study on Astronomy and big- bang, stars and planets study his mind has drifted away from God. Pray that God will speak to him the way Jacob will understand and worship Him.

Praying for Elise and her daughter.

Please continue to pray for R and me as we are praising the Lord for our financial breakthrough that will help us reach a solution to the false accusations being made against R. We forgive them for their actions and give all of this over to God for His Glory.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

HYMNAL: I Need Thee Every Hour

Author: Robert Lowry

Listen:





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1 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Most gracious Lord;

No tender voice like Thine

Can peace afford.

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Refrain:

I need Thee, oh, I need Thee;

Ev’ry hour I need Thee;

Oh, bless me now, my Savior,

I come to Thee.

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2 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Stay Thou nearby;

Temptations lose their pow’r

When Thou art nigh. [Refrain]

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3 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

In joy or pain;

Come quickly and abide,

Or life is vain. [Refrain]

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4 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Teach me Thy will;

And Thy rich promises

In me fulfill. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along