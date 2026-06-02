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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
2h

Prayers for my brother and myself to make crucial decisions per God will and follow the Holy Spirit leading in Jesus name amen

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
1h

Prayers to those in need. God Loves you and will hold each in His loving hands. PTL

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