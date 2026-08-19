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Daily Bible Verse

Many are the woes of the wicked, but the Lord’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him. Psalm 32:10

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for several health issues concerning my husband and I, Mary and Gene

Please petition God to help my brothers, Larry, Tim and Robert. They are all still dealing with pain in different areas. Please pray for comfort, healing and strength for them to keep going even in very trying times

Please pray for myself Dennis and wife Pam , we both have health problems only the Lord can heal. Waiting on his return Praise the Lord Amen 🙏

Please pray for our estranged adult sons and their families to come to Christ. There is a lot of lying which is a big issue. Only Christ can work on their hearts and minds. We have two grandchildren; one we have not met. Our sons names are Aaron and Jacob.

Pray that the eyes of the lawyers, DFACS and judge are opened to see that this case is not about child abuse but about a medically fragile baby who had several heart conditions and needed open heart surgery to repair those problems. Help us if you can as we fight to get the babies back home!!

My adult kids grace & chase they were raised in a great church and both are saved but they are not living for Jesus. My prayer is that they will come back to their first Love Jesus!

Please pray for my niece, Christine, that her cancer treatment(s) will be completely successful and that her cancer will be eradicated and never return. Please bless her and her husband and her family with comfort and strength as the go through this ordeal. Please strengthen and deepen their faith in You, Oh Lord. I pray in Jesus' name, Amen.

Please pray for my son that he will see that he needs to accept help for his mental health

Lord Jesus/Yeshua, thank you for hearing all our prayers and answering them and accordance with your will and in your timing, Amen 🙏 A new prayer request from our cleaning lady, Sirley now caring for her husband, Sergio, recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia. He is on oxygen, bedridden and unable to work. Thank you for keeping them in your prayers. God bless all of you who are on this prayer chain. Patricia

Please pray for Cheryl. She is having heart palpitations. She went to urgent care and they thought anxiety was playing a role, but said for her to see a cardiologist to be sure. That appointment is on the 28th. She has been having a rough time lately and needs support and encouragement. Pray that she is okay.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for sisters Tina and Trina, both not feeling well lately and we are very far apart. Please pray for Katie, Laura, Hannah, Karly and Ashley. We are all Gods daughters and Lord we need Your help in so many ways. YOU Know Lord. We thank You Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you all here.

Sister, SY Age 50 – Healing and Restoration. She is suffering from asthma along with a severe cold, making it difficult for her to breathe even while lying down.s He also struggles to go up and down stairs and becomes very short of breath when speaking. Please pray that Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord who heals, would touch him and bring complete healing and restoration to her lungs and respiratory system. May her breathing, strength, and overall health be restored quickly. Pray also for peace in her heart and freedom from fear and anxiety.

Brother SH, Age 52 – Spiritual and Mental Healing. Please pray for mental and emotional healing, restoration, and peace in his life. He has recently begun attending worship services and is a new believer/complete seeker. Pray that he would personally encounter the Lord and come to know the love, grace, and presence of Jesus Christ deeply. Pray that God would bless him with faithful Christian friends, spiritual mentors, godly leaders, and meaningful relationships with mature believers who can encourage and guide him in his faith journey. Pray also for the blessing of meeting a godly spouse in God’s perfect timing. May the Lord establish him firmly in faith and lead him into a life overflowing with God’s love, grace, peace, and spiritual growth.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers for healing from COPD and emphysema long function of 25%. I receive my healing in Jesus name amen.

I had leukemia in 2024 n transplants in 2025. So I haven’t worked for a few yrs n have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray for complete healing n no more cancer, no infection n no medical complications. Pls continue to pray I can be out of debts n my health is completely healed n my family also especially my dad, sister, nieces, brother, brother in law n sister in law , thanks

Request continued prayers for R’s release from false accusation against him and then subsequent release from his work location to come home so we can begin our life together and return him to good health and mental peace. Thank all of you very much.

please pray for my sister Paula L - she is fighting and battling depression and needs prayers to help her. Lord is the answer and will send her the help she needs.

My sister Nickie needs prayers please. The gastroenterologist told her he didn't want to do a colonoscopy because it could kill her because of other health issues. But they found some blood in her stools and he said they have to do the colonoscopy now. Please pray that she comes through the procedure safely and that they find no serious issues.

Please pray for the complete recovery of Paula, the loving and loved mother of two young men (my grandsons) and the wonderful and beloved wife of my son. She has undergone tough treatment for breast cancer and now needs to recover her strength and ability to enjoy her family and Mannie, the family's dear dog.

Thank you for continuing to pray for E ( and her sisters). Latest update not good.. my heart cries out for God to block the way before end of September trip they plan to take… still. In need of urgent rescue having forsaken God who was once a refuge, but now scoffs. Redeem in Your mercy for Your glory!! Thx and praying for you too!!

HYMNAL: Standing on the Promises

Author: Russell Kelso Carter

Listen:

1 Standing on the promises of Christ, my King,

Through eternal ages let his praises ring;

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing,

Standing on the promises of God.

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Refrain:

Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of God, my Savior;

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.

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2 Standing on the promises that cannot fail.

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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3 Standing on the promises of Christ, the Lord,

Bound to him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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4 Standing on the promises I cannot fall,

List’ning ev’ry moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along