ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

The Prayer Tree starts again today.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please Pray For:

Pray for my son Denis whose cancer is back.

Please pray for my son Nathan...on a critical assignment in Juneau Alaska at a major hospital...is responsible for working on high voltage!!

Please pray for my son who will be going for a total knee surgery Feb. who has other health problems and my two daughters who are alcoholics. One daughter's children have ceased contact with her and her family needs healing! The other daughter is in poor health from her alcohol addiction and I am sure a lot of her health problems started from vaccines from the time she was a toddler!

Please pray for Catherine P in Florida. She's undergoing thyroid removal surgery on Monday for long standing health issues. Praying for a safe and successful surgery, no complications, and outcomes that result in her feeling much better. God bless us all.

Praying for a family doctor, we’ve done all the requirements needed to be registered and contacted a number of doctors to see if they’re accepting new patients nothing yet, We’re trusting in God to lead and direct us in this matter. Both seniors.

I request prayers for Melissa who is still looking for a job, Michael to continue coming out of depression, and Lane to continue to beat cancer. Thank you Lord for all you have given me

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

pray for my healing from MS, Lyme, and back injury. I can’t walk well and my right knee locks and rt foot are weak. No drs have definitive answers or treatment and have left me like this for over 3 yrs. Im only 53. Also-salvation for my bf Michael. For god to lead me to the right property to purchase-type and location and for my finances to be protected. Also for social security and my exes pension to pay me death benefits owed.

pray for my daughter Kayla who is 22 and missing to be found immediately safe and alive. for her to get the help she needs. She has mental health issues. we are estranged by her father’s doing (my ex husband). He’s now dead from alcohol recently. My son (24) also just did something horrendous to me causing me legal problems that r unfounded. . he recently left my home. I don’t know where he is and it’s his father that just died also. He caused a chaos for our family that needs healing. Please pray protection over Brandon, Kayla, and I. For God to unite my kids and I and heal our trauma. They are special needs . This just happened around the last full moon within days . I believe we are under demonic attack.

Please pray for my dad, Raleigh, who is struggling with illness in the hospital. Give him the strength and the will to heal. Thank you.

Please pray for my brother who suff ers from schizophrenia that he may know peace. Thank you.

Please pray for my 24 year old son, Oliver, who suffers from schizophrenia and is now living out of his car. He refuses help and doesn’t realize he is ill and the psychiatrists at the hospitals have their hands tied behind their backs. Our mental health system is broken, and we are very afraid for his safety and well-being. Thank you

Prayers for improved results in treatment plan for Marie who has back pain. For infant Teddy who has had seizures and will be seeing a neurologist soon to determine the cause. Pray for wisdom and healing for both.

Prayer needed for family divisions; flu; Believers to Look Up and rejoice in our blessed Hope that is soon to occur (I Thes 4:17), amen!!

Please pray for my friend, Janice M, she is undergoing tests to see if tumor in brain is causing issues of balance due to possible swelling and may need to operate. She doesn’t want surgery due to other medical issues. Please pray that the Lord helps her during this difficult time. Amen

Please pray for a job and for resolution to a frivolous lawsuit against my wife - thanking Him in advance

Please pray for chronic neck pain after having a neck ablation last week; still have much pain and numbness. Pray for financial prosperity! Pray for my Buster; a dog I’ve loved for 7 years; he’s a Maltese Shihtzu! He’s in heart failure and close to the Rainbow Bridge. God bless you all and many thanks!

My name is Pam. Please pray for favor for a place to live. My lease is up Jan 31st. I am a senior citizen on social security. Looking in the same community where I live for a lower monthly rent.. 🙏

Please pray for my Granddaughter, Lauren, who's having colon surgery 2/27/26 for hirschsprung disease. Thanks and God bless 🙏

Please pray for my sons Aaron and Jacob that God would draw them and they would repent and believe. We have been estranged for over five years and my health is not good. Thank you. God is so good.

Please pray for my daughter, Lori. She has Parkinson’s at 53. I need prayer to have God grant comfort and peace for her and her family. Also pray for more Successful treatments. Thank you.

Please continue to pray for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. We are seeing some improvements in his behaviors. We are praying that we will be able to go to church as a family this weekend. He loves attending mass. Please pray for Jesus to be by his side to make better choices. Trying to get our routines and life back to normal. Thanks for all the love and prayers

Please pray for Dan. A husband, father and grandfather who is also an addict. He is an amazing person with a terrible habit. Please pray that thru the Holy Spirit he will open his heart to the healing power of Jesus.

Please pray for me, my name is Erin. I very recently lost a dear friend and Sister in Christ to a tragic hiking accident. I'm so sad and don't understand why. A tree fell on her and one of her friends. They had hiked it multiple times. I wish they hadn't gone hiking that day. I just miss her her so much, and will miss her in our Bible study I lead. Thank you for all your prayers and support

Please pray for Amanda, pray the Lord open her eyes and her heart for discernment and that she not run away literally but stay and get the help she needs.

Please pray for my grandson . He has a big decision to make today . Give him courage and confidence to go back to school.

Please pray for my friend, Pat, to be found cancer-free. For my husband and I to be freed of troubling health issues. For my grandson, Austin, who works under an abusive boss that has led him to become quite ill and exhausted...for healing and to find a better job situation, and for a source of funds to survive while ill.

Please pray for our son Will. Making career and life/income/school decisions right now. Please pray that he will hear from God and be obedient.

Please continue praying for our son Ben who is in his 4th week of having bacterial pneumonia with complications. He was just discharged from hospital for third time yesterday. Please pray God will heal him. 🙏

My son Paul (58) had another TIA tonight (1/20) and is in the ER in the far west Phoenix area. He had one on July 4th and another January 8th -- so this is his third TIA in 6 months. He also has Covid and still needs disability approval from Social Security ASAP. Worrying about finances is not helping his health issues with no active immune system. (Sarah, Mom 81)

Prayers for my brother who is caregiver for mother who has alteizmers to give him wisdom and grace to deal with these issues. I am disabled and can’t physically care for her. She is 96 years old he and I are only family left

pray for my husband. surgery last week, another surgery Feb. 6 and a huge surgery April 6

Pray for my desire to sing better at Church.

Please pray for my husband with Alzheimer’s dementia pray he is not hurting, lonely or scared. Also pray for me his wife as an inadequate caregiver

My name is DJ and i am having a PET scan on Jan. 20 for a nodule in my lung. Please pray that God is healing this nodule and that there is no cancer or other medical problem. God is in control!

Praying for the Lord to provide for each financial situation with my husband and me. The Lord knows.

Praying for the lost souls in our families that the Lord would send those to minister to each of them. Believing for many to be saved.

Please pray for Anna who is struggling with health issues and is grieving the loss of her brother. Please pray for Troy who is dealing with health and addiction issues. Please pray for Jason who is moving from SC to OH. Keep him safe during his travels and help his new job go well. Please pray for Jessica who is struggling with friend issues and going to college. Thank you!

Family restoration. Salvation of children. Healing from diabetes.

Matthew and Jessica. Grayson, Kenna and babies.

Renee, Michael, Stephen -my 3 children estranged and filled with anger toward each other.

Please pray for our son Brandon and his struggles with mental health, addiction and anger. I rebuke this evil spirit that consumes him , in Jesus name.

Asking prayers for Lisa - psoriasis flare up & jaw pain. Thank you.

Please pray I (Marva) can climb out of this depression and despair. I need a job and have no car. Had to sell mine when I lost my job. I live in a very rural small town 1 hour from any commerce. My husband is a truck driver so I am always alone. Thank you

Please pray for my sister,Jane, who is having cognitive and mental issues. Thank you.

Please pray for wisdom for a church group scheduled to go to Israel in early February. Pray God will close the door if it is not safe to go at this time. Thank you!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

I prayed for each and everyone of these these prayer requests today. Oh dear Lord, please hear the pleas and cries of those in need as they remain faithful to you for your will for their lives and timing of answered prayers.

I, Patricia need prayers to get back on a normal sleep schedule ever since I acquired a UTI on my birthday a week ago. I’m literally up all night and struggling to care for my 98 yr. Mother with no help from any family. She wants to stay home rather than a nursing home. I feel like my own health is at stake. Frustrated and stressed. Thank you for praying for God to send us help.

David: answered prayer for two root canals that went well, and marriage counseling progress. Thank you, Lord Jesus!💚

Prayers for my husband, he has to see an endocrinologist for thyroid cancer. Also he has to have a 5 level fusion in his neck. His name is Mike Head. Thank you

Pray that god sees fit to help me sell my property so that I can live an hopefully get a better warmer home so I want freeze each winter so I maybe comfortable in my golden years if I have any .in Jesus name amen 🙏 wes

New Prayer Requests:

Praying for the Lord to bless R with his paychecks he has earned and is earning.

Please pray for Elsa for the Lord to heal her MS.

First of all, I pray for all of you on this prayer tree, God will breathe on you from the breath of his Holy Spirit! My son, it’s basically being tormented by both his mental illness and his dad who has been verbally abusing him for most of his life, as well as manipulating him ... he also is constantly putting him down. Pray for my mom’s health as right now she either has a brain bleed that is causing her to have paranoia and hallucinations/ certain medications as she ( at the age of 96) and her diagnosis is now pretty much terminal. Her name is Helen, my name is Alicia. My son’s name is Matthew and his dad’s name is Rick, my ex-husband. Thank you so much for praying!

Pray for family relationships to be healed, children’s salvations, healing from diabetes.

Please pray for my right shoulder. I have been to ortho twice now, have had PT for three weeks and now have to schedule an MRI. My doctor says he needs to check my cap (for a dislocation, I think) and my rotator cuff (for a tear). Meanwhile, I have pain and I am not able to move my arm very well, even to lift a cup to my mouth. And I am right-handed. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for me and my children. I am a father of 3. My ex wife has turned 2 of my children against God and me. My youngest son Legend, she refuses to let get baptized and he desperately prays to leave moms house and come home. Please pray for God's protection for my children and wisdom for them to know the truth. Please pray for me to set a good example and always put God first.

Please pray for complete healing for my friend's young granddaughter. She is having seizures and losing control of her legs. The doctors don't know what is causing it. Please pray peace for the he and the family.

Asking for prayers that our business will get stronger this year and help our financial situation. I know it is Gods will and help me to remember that and give all my burdens to Him

Prayers for me threes daughters. God knows who they are !!

Happy Wednesday to all. First off my friend Fred has sister who needs liver transplant. Pray for her that she finds suitable liver and that she stops alcohol 100 percent! Think her name is Cory and she needs to accept Jesus as her savior. God bless. 🙏

pls pray for a positive outcome of my prostate biopsies

Please pray for Elton and his wife Judy! Elton has been on oxygen for almost 3 years and currently in the VA hospital. He's been taken off oxygen and his O2 level is staying in the 90s. God is so good!!!

My name is Tina, I am a nursing student and I am very anxious about the test and the assignments. It is very hard to find what I am supposed to be doing. Please pray for me.

Please pray for my Son in law who just lost his mother.

Eri Please pray for my sister Alicia and my niece Belkis both are hospitalized with different illness in the same hospital. May the Lord restore their health. God bless

My dad just came back - 1/21 21:50 n he said he will go to China on 1/25 for a few days get married in China. Pls pray the bureau will not permit n not approve their marriage. Pls pray God gives my dad wisdom not to get married n not to be deceived by evils again. Pls pray for his safety n don't go to China to get drunk again as he will be 77 soon. I can't take care of one more person n I have huge debts n still can't get a job. Pls pray God gives my dad helper instead of getting married. I haven’t worked for a few yrs so I have a huge debts. Please pray God gives me a perm job till I retire 65 n out of debts. Pls pray my dad won’t sign any doc as he can’t read n write. Pls pray God stop him to marry n go to China. Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence n good result of my bone marrow biopsies. I felt very very pain in bone marrow biopsy done on 1/20. Waiting for good results thanks

Please pray for my friend Sean and his wife as Sean has been fighting cancer that has pretty much spread thru out his body but is still fighting and has been a tough few month for them while undergoing chemo treatments.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

10 Many sorrows shall be to the wicked: but he that trusteth in the Lord, mercy shall compass him about. Psalm 32:10 KJV

10 The wicked has a multitude of troubles,

but the man who trusts in the Lord

is surrounded by kindness.[a] Psalm 32:10 NCB

Many sorrows shall be to the wicked;

But he who trusts in the Lord, mercy shall surround him. Psalm 32:10 NKJV

HYMNAL: Brethren, We Have Met to Worship

Author: George Askins

Listen:

1 Brethren, we have met to worship

And adore the Lord our God;

Will you pray with all your power,

While we try to preach the Word?

All is vain unless the Spirit

Of the Holy One comes down;

Brethren, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

2 Brethren, see poor sinners round you

Slumb’ring on the brink of woe;

Death is coming, hell is moving,

Can you bear to let them go?

See our fathers and our mothers,

And our children sinking down;

Brethren, pray and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

3 Sisters, will you join and help us?

Moses’ sister aided him;

Will you help the trembling mourners

Who are struggling hard with sin?

Tell them all about the Savior,

Tell them that He will be found;

Sisters, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

4 Let us love our God supremely,

Let us love each other, too;

Let us love and pray for sinners,

Till our God makes all things new.

Then He’ll call us home to heaven,

At His table we’ll sit down;

Christ will gird Himself, and serve us

With sweet manna all around.

Other Versions:

Thank you for reading and singing along.