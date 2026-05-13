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Gerald's avatar
Gerald
4h

Please pray for James. He is struggling with finding a job and recovering through a divorce. His wife and daughter live in a different state. He is struggling with depression and PTSD from his father. Thank you!

Please also pray for his sister who is in a same sex relationship also as a result of sexual abuse by their dad!

Thank you 🙏

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4h

God Loves YOU. MAGA

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