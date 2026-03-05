Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him. Psalm 28:7

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Urgent pray for Randy C. who awhile back was falsely arrested for a DUI even though he tested perfectly clean. He’s a street evangelist and lost money throughout the process for his bond, cost of storage to recover his vehicle, hotel stays throughout the process, etc. Sadly he also lost 3 regular donators to his ministry due to the internet showing his arrest even though the charges were proven false. The arrest needs to be eradicated and his name cleared. Randy is truly a walking bible. He dearly loves Jesus, shares Jesus everywhere with everyone, and he NEVER EVER drinks. He only wants renumeration of the funds he lost but needs an excellent lawyer to represent him which he cannot afford. Pray for God to guide him towards the recovery help he needs and deserves. Thank you, Sarah.

Please pray for my sister-in-law, Martha M. “On March 2, I will be having a spinal surgery. It will remove some arthritis buildup and other tissue that is pressing on a nerve and causing severe pain on my lower back and calf muscle. Surgery is called a laminectomy. I’d appreciate your prayers that the surgery will be effective and that I will trust God completely no matter how well it works. The surgeon says this is a low-risk procedure a that is usually very effective. Thank you for your prayers. Martha” (Sarah)

I have cancer. I pray all the time to feel the presence of Jesus. I feel like he has left me. I love him, I know He loves me, but he has somehow been too busy to help me'. I pray for peace for our country.

For my family, my child having been subjected to abuse which I couldn’t stop happening as many failed me and my child. When the entire world is on fire nothing more important than God and our family. Please pray for that the wrongdoers are all caught and we can have a better, safer life.

Please continue praying for healing for both Larry and Tim. Pray for their pain to ease and for strength. They love the Lord.

For reasons that will take too long to explain I am having to find a place to live and I either do no qualify for the Sr Communities (Make too much money) but on the other hand I can't afford a simple one bedroom apartment here in the Inland Empire. I am running out of time as I have to get out of the home I am living in very soon.

Please say a prayer for my sister, Judy. She has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. We lost our father to pancreatic cancer, and we also lost her son, Bill, to pancreatic cancer. Please pray for comfort and God's mercy for my beloved sister and family. Thank you for your prayers and may God Bless us all.

Please say a prayer for my friend Jo. They laid people off at her job, and she was one of them. She’s having complications getting her unemployment. She really just wants a job. She’s very good at sales and she’s looking for a job in sales. Just pray that God will show her favor on her job search and give her a new job soon. Thank you for the prayers. God bless everyone.

Please pray for my brother’s family. My brother (Bill) is saved but his wife and children (Barbee, Zack and wife, and Lauren) are not saved and are not even seeking. I have been praying for years.

Please pray for my son Logan. Intervention for serious drug addiction this Sunday. He’s 29. He is a believer and needs the hand of God all over him.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Pray for the conviction and salvation of Derick and Melissa

Please pray for my husband, Randall, he is experiencing memory problems, and for me patience .

Pray for my granddaughter. Severe depression. 25 yo

My breast need to go surgery until Dr stops my cyclosporin n cellcept medication n targeted med. I can't do surgery now as it's easy for me to get infected after bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025. Please pray God healing n I can recover wholeness and can get a perm job to pay my huge debts n please pray for my dads health as he had 10 times diarrhea a day on 3/1. Thanks

Asking for prayers for my family 🙏❤️ to draw closer to Jesus and put our complete trust in Jesus Christ He promised to be with us through it all.Praise His Holy Name Jesus Christ my LORD and SAVIOR is worthy of all our Praise I will trust Jesus Christ to be with us every day 🙏❤️. Prayers for the Lord to open the eyes of the world to seek Him and accept Jesus Christ as their LORD and SAVIOR 🙏❤️ Jesus Christ is Coming BACK for His children ❤️🙏.

Please pray for David who is having nerve issues causing him to retire. Pray for Hillary to be healed of her COPD symptoms. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Sue, And Becky to be healed from cancer. Pray for Mark and Sherry to have the Lord take away their pain. In Jesus' name...

I need prayer for healing in my body prayer team. It’s like my body is inflamed and just cannot function well now. I think it’s due to bad body aches z, I been to Physical therapy.” Rob S

Prayers for brother undergoing heart tests that he get positive results is caregiver to 96 year old and only caregiver who can take care of due to my health issues unable to care for in Jesus name amen. No other family available

Thank you for all who have prayed for Jon. He recently was diagnosed with a lung nodule & will be seeking medical help. Thank The All Mighty Loving God for complete healing in Jesus Holy Name.

Pray for Jo to be found completely free of aFib and any other heart issue as she gets evaluated by the cardiologist this Friday. Pray the same for her friend, Pastor Bob.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

please pray that we make Godly decisions for our business. We have been struggling for a few years now and we need to make changes. This is so hard because we have always paid our bills but the economy has made this very hard.

Please pray for my son Mitchell as we were once very close, and now due to liberal colleges that he attended (plus a counselor at one of the colleges he attended telling my son that he didn't believe in God and the counselor actually went down that route when my son was most vulnerable).....add in political differences.....we no longer have a close connection and he doesn't call to talk to me, won't respond to texts, won't reply to my voice mails etc. (We live in different states). He was raised Methodist and was taught to believe in God. Heartbreaking.

I will have mri for nose this morning 3/4 n waiting the result of blood test for nose n cholesterol. Please pray for good results thanks. I will see dr for my post bone marrow transplant follow up, please pray all result of blood test on 3/5 r good n no cancer recurrence, no infection n no medical complications especially liver enzymes. Thanks. Pls pray I can claim insurance co immediately. Thanks.

I just got word that they are going to raise my rent by $107 a month which will bring it to $1,455 per month. It is called affordable housing and kind of ghetto but all I can afford. I am spending the next five days praying to God on how to handle this with my landlord, with my money that isn’t there and for mercy! Please pray this works out and thank you

Please pray that my daughter has a positive outcome in her legal matters regarding her house.

Please pray for me. My name is Paul. My wife was very unhappy in our marriage of 52 years and has left me and filed for divorce. Pray that God will do a mighty work in her heart so she will not divorce. And pray that I will be able to handle whatever God's will is in this

Please pray for my grandson Kenny, he over dosed on fentenyl last night and was saved with narcan, but he left the hospital this morning and we do not know where he is and needs God's help.

Please pray for a 3 year old (MJ), she has been battling cancer. Today the Doctors advised her parents to take her home, there is no more that can be done in the hospital, the tumors keep coming. Their faith is being tested for sure! Please pray for comfort for MJ and the Lord’s peace and grace for her mom and dad.

HYMNAL: And Can It Be, That I Should Gain?

Author: Charles Wesley

1 And can it be that I should gain

An int’rest in the Savior’s blood?

Died He for me, who caused His pain?

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me?

---

Refrain:

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me!

---

2 ‘Tis mystery all! Th’Immortal dies!

Who can explore His strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

To sound the depths of love divine!

‘Tis mercy all! let earth adore,

Let angel minds inquire no more. [Refrain]

---

3 He left His Father’s throne above,

So free, so infinite His grace;

Emptied Himself of all but love,

And bled for Adam’s helpless race;

‘Tis mercy all, immense and free;

For, O my God, it found out me. [Refrain]

---

4 Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature’s night;

Thine eye diffused a quick’ning ray,

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light;

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth and followed Thee. [Refrain]

---

5 No condemnation now I dread;

Jesus, and all in Him is mine!

Alive in Him, my living Head,

And clothed in righteousness divine,

Bold I approach th’eternal throne,

And claim the crown, through Christ my own. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.